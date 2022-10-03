Antigo Junior Woman's Club planning annual craft show

The Antigo Junior Woman’s Club will host its 46th annual Craft and Trade Show, an annual highlight of fall that draws hundreds from throughout the Northwoods, on Oct. 15.

The Craft and Trade Show will run from 9 a.m to 3 p.m. in the Multi-Purpose Building at the Langlade County Fairgrounds.

Admissions is $2 at the door or $1 with donation of a nonperishable food item, donated to the Antigo Area Community Food Pantry. Children younger than 10 are free with an adult.

The show will feature 142 spaces occupied with unique crafters and vendors. They will display handmade decorations, quilts, wool mittens, jewelry, flavor dips, Tupperware, Norwex, refinished furniture, yard items, copper and tin items, sock monkeys, kittens and puppies, wooden items, fall and Christmas decorations, and many more.

There will also be a bake sale with homemade bakery and candies, food and refreshments, and a raffle.

Prizes include a homemade quilt, various gift baskets, gift certificates and items from crafters and vendors. Raffle tickets are available at CoVantage Credit Union, Antigo/Langlade County Chamber of Commerce, from Antigo Junior Woman’s Club members and at the show.

The event is the largest fundraiser for the club, which donates proceeds to organizations throughout the Langlade County area.

This past year, the Antigo Juniors Woman’s Club donated more than $95,00 into the community. The mission of the club is to inspire and empower present and future generations, and the organization’s objective is to better the local community through charity and cultural opportunities.

In the past, funds have been earmarked for scholarships at Antigo, Elcho, White Lake high schools, Antigo Area Community Food Pantry, White Lake Food Pantry, Elcho Food Pantry, Langlade County 4-H, AVAIL, Salvation Army, Langlade County Humane Society, Boys & Girls Club, Raptor Education Group, Habitat for Humanity, Antigo High School Lock-In, Antigo Gridiron Club, Langlade County Crime Stoppers, Langlade County Disability for the Community Bible Bus, Honor Flight, the Giving Tree, Antigo K-9, Music in the Park, Antigo Public Library for children’s books, All Saints Catholic School Golf Outing, Relay for Life, Diaper Drive, weekend backpack program, Langlade County Historical Society for the museum, Antigo High School Drama Club, Antigo High School Band Booster and many other organizations.

The Antigo Junior Woman’s Club meets the second Monday of the month. New members are welcome. Call 715-219-0945 for more information.