Everything is moving into place as Andor edges closer to the heist on Aldhani. This week’s episode, “The Axe Forgets,” directed by Susanna White, delivers another tension-filled slow burn of a Star Wars story. The Dan Gilroy-written preamble to the heist really digs into the inner workings of strangers being brought together for something they have their reasons to be a part of but need to trust each other to pull off... at least somewhat.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO