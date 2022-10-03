Read full article on original website
Gizmodo
House of the Dragon Fans Will Kneel to This Lavish Behind-the-Scenes Book
Skepticism was natural when HBO announced it would be making a spinoff to Game of Thrones. Thrones had been so incredible (despite ending so poorly) that any attempt to recapture that magic could easily look like a cash grab. Fast forward to today, though, and House of the Dragon has not just erased any doubt, it’s burned it to the ground as if from the mouth of a dragon.
Gizmodo
Elon Asked Twitter for a Discount and a Deposition Delay. He Got One of Them.
Tesla CEO and potential Twitter owner Elon Musk made the internet erupt like a volcano on Tuesday when he decided he would buy the social media platform he has spent months dissing at the original $44 billion price. However, before Musk, the richest man in the world, decided to honor the deal he agreed to months ago, he asked for multiple discounts and a delay to his pretrial deposition. Twitter said yes to only one.
Gizmodo
Found-Footage Horror Deadstream Skewers Internet Culture With Deadly Accuracy
Freshly sprung from internet jail after a tasteless stunt turned tragic, notorious livestreamer Shawn (Joseph Winter) seizes upon a comeback scheme: he’ll broadcast a night spent alone in a supposedly haunted house. Thus begins Deadstream, a movie that knows you’re already very familiar with found-footage horror, ghost-hunting shows, and the attention-seeking hijinks of the internet-famous—and cleverly uses that to its advantage.
Gizmodo
Open Channel: What's Going to Be the Hottest Halloween Costume of 2022?
Halloween party season is upon us! And let’s not forget our own io9 Costume Show too. Are you ready to craft your best fandom-inspired look or get it in a store? Spirit Halloween, Target, ShopDisney, Hot Topic, Party City, and beyond have rolled out all their selections—but we want to know what you think will be this year’s hottest look.
Gizmodo
Jack Black May Be the Real Hero of the Super Mario Movie
The first reveal of footage from the Super Mario Bros. movie was met with an odd mix of excitement and confusion at New York Comic Con on Thursday—but the star power of co-star Jack Black saved the event, and probably portends good things for the movie. Crowds in the...
Gizmodo
Slumberland's New Trailer Puts Jason Momoa in Dreams (and Horns)
Netflix’s latest trailer for its take on Little Nemo in Slumberland is giving us exactly what we want—which is mostly an excuse to see Jason Momoa ham it up as a dream Satyr. But for those of you less interested in that, it’s also doing a pretty good job at showing us the wider premise of the movie.
Gizmodo
The Super Mario Bros. Movie Teaser Trailer Is A-Go
Universal, Illumination, and Nintendo just smashed the question mark block that is their upcoming animated The Super Mario Bros. Movie—but it wasn’t a mushroom or flower that popped up. It was a first-look teaser trailer. The trailer debuted at New York Comic-Con and gives us a tantalizing look...
Gizmodo
The Brands Are Coming For BeReal, and There's Nothing BeReal Can Do About It
Over the last year, more than 20 million people, mostly young, have enjoyed social media refuge BeReal, an app that gives its users two minutes to snap and share a photo with friends once a day. BeReal has exploded in popularity over the past year, thanks in large part to the ways it avoids social media’s common shortcomings. The app’s gimmick promotes authenticity from its users, and, noticeably, it’s ad-free—for now.
Gizmodo
Andor Gives Everyone a Reason for Rebellion
Everything is moving into place as Andor edges closer to the heist on Aldhani. This week’s episode, “The Axe Forgets,” directed by Susanna White, delivers another tension-filled slow burn of a Star Wars story. The Dan Gilroy-written preamble to the heist really digs into the inner workings of strangers being brought together for something they have their reasons to be a part of but need to trust each other to pull off... at least somewhat.
Gizmodo
All 51 of New York Comic Con 2022's Exclusive Funko Pops
Another New York Comic Con, another overwhelming, arguably intimidating number of exclusive Pop Vinyl figures. In fact, 2022's slate includes nearly 50 toys ranging from the MCU to obscure Disney characters—so we’ve decided to let you know about every single exclusive Pop coming to the con and where you can get your hands on them, even if you aren’t attending.
Gizmodo
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
The first chapter of the latest Lord of the Rings saga is about to close and wow does it look like it’s going to be massive. At New York Comic Con, the team behind Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power unveiled a special trailer for the show’s first season finale, which debuts October 14 and things are certainly going to go out with a bang.
Gizmodo
Reuniting With Tyra Banks
Alfonso Ribiero talks about working with Tyra Banks. America's Funniest Home Videos airs Sundays on ABC at 7/6c.
Gizmodo
Neil Gaiman Delivers a Good Omens Season 2 Sneak Peek at NYCC
After 2019's incredible first season on Prime Video, Good Omens fans—demons and angels alike—have been longing for any season two news. After months of “wait and see” from both the streaming service and creator Neil Gaiman, we finally have a clip with a bit more information, coming at you straight from the New York Comic Con panel.
Gizmodo
Rings of Power's Quest Stands Upon the Edge of a Knife
Rings of Power has spent its entire season reminding us that it, at its core in manners similar to Lord of the Rings as a whole, is a story of enduring hope in the face of seemingly unyielding darkness. This week is much the same, but it also takes a lot of time to allow its heroes to wallow in the fact that seemingly unyielding darkness really, really sucks.
Gizmodo
Get a Shriek Peek at Found-Footage Horror Movie Deadstream
Desperate to recoup his internet fame, a disgraced livestreamer declares he’ll spend the night alone in a notoriously haunted house. But his stunt takes a turn when he realizes the ghost stories about the place are... real? Found-footage chiller Deadstream hits Shudder today (read our review here!) and io9 has an exclusive clip to share.
Gizmodo
TheMidnight Club's First Episode Is a Horror Record-Breaker
Culled from an expansive library of Christopher Pike novels, The Midnight Club is a new sort of Netflix venture for Mike Flanagan, best-known for his adult-focused, limited-run horror series like The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass. By contrast, The Midnight Club has been written as open-ended and is aimed at a younger audience.
