Lynchburg, VA

cbs19news

Crews responded to overnight dryer fire

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- No one was hurt in a dryer fire that occurred in Albemarle County on Thursday. The Albemarle County Department of Fire Rescue reports crews responded to the clubhouse building on Crawford Way around 11:05 p.m. The first truck to arrive on the scene found...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
theunionstar.com

Hurricane impact still being felt in Campbell County

This past weekend proved to be somewhat of a trial for the area as remnants of Hurricane Ian pounded through on Friday, leaving downed trees, debris, property damage, trees in the road, etc. Siding was ripped off the side of one house in Gretna. It was an especially hard blow...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Proposed apartment units along Rivanna River raise concern

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is looking for answer that could solve issues related to development of new apartments near the Rivanna River. “The developer is claiming they can build it by right, but speaking for myself, and I think City Council as a whole, there’s a lot of concerns,” Councilor Michael Payne said Wednesday, October 5. “This was an area that has flooded significantly.”
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

All the Dirt: Native plants for your landscape

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) -- David Perry, Executive Director of Blue Ridge Land Conservancy, gives us "All the Dirt" on native plants for your yard and how you can help plant some this weekend!. All the Dirt: Native plants for your landscape. ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) -- David Perry, Executive Director of...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke community leaders celebrate Grand opening of Envision Center

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke Envision Center held its grand opening Friday morning, with a ceremonial ribbon cutting at its new location, hosted by the City of Roanoke’s Redevelopment and Housing Authority. Community leaders and partners came out to celebrate the grand opening and experience the improvements...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Senior Safety Expo being held in Roanoke Saturday

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke County TRIAD is holding an event on Saturday to help empower and protect seniors. The Senior Safety Expo will take place on Saturday October 8 from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Roanoke Police Academy building. The event will feature keynote speakers and free on-site services.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

“Blues for Food” to benefit the Nelson Co. Food Pantry

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Blues, brews, and food all for a good cause! The Central Virginia Blues Society (CVBS) and the Blue Mountain Barrel House are hosting a fundraiser to help out the Nelson County Food Pantry. The event will take place Sunday Oct. 9 at Blue Mountain...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Waynesboro PD responds to pedestrian struck by train

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - On. Oct. 6, the Waynesboro Police Department responded to reports of someone being struck by a train. Officers were dispatched to the scene, and reported that they discovered a 36-year old female at the scene. She was airlifted to UVA hospital for treatment, and is reported...
WAYNESBORO, VA
timesvirginian.com

Cement truck overturns in Spout Spring

A cement truck toppled over this morning in the Spout Spring area of Appomattox County. According to the Appomattox Volunteer Fire Department and the Virginia State Police, both of which responded to the call just after 7 a.m., the truck overturned on Reedy Spring Road. This road intersects Route 460 about 3.5 miles east of the Campbell-Appomattox county line.
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Crozet's tunnel added to Virginia Landmarks Register

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Nelson County spot has been added to Virginia’s Landmarks Register. It’s one of nine historic places that were added to the register in the last month. The Blue Ridge Tunnel was originally built between 1850 and 1857, straddling the line between Nelson...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
cardinalnews.org

Virginia’s cannabis farms will be largely urban. How can we keep some rural?

On Sept. 12, New Jersey-based AeroFarms held a formal opening ceremony in Pittsylvania County for what is billed as the world’s largest indoor farm. That distinction will not last long. Two days later, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced that a California-based company will open an indoor farm in Chesterfield County that will be even bigger.
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

220 back open after Franklin Co. crash

FRANKLIN Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: This crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. ORIGINAL STORY: A Franklin Co. crash is causing delays Friday along US-220N near Sontag Rd; Rt. 619E/W (Franklin Co.); Rt. 816N/S (Franklin Co.);/SONTAG RD (R)/ CASSELL RD (L). The northbound lanes are completely closed in the...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Carilion hospice volunteers garden for patients

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR)– Carilion Hospice now has a new program for patients. According to Sue Huntington, Volunteer Coordinator, a hospice social worker donated three community garden plots to start the Carilion Patient Garden. “So, we have hospice volunteers that tend the garden beds, plant the plants, harvest the produce...
ROANOKE, VA

