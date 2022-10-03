Read full article on original website
cbs19news
Crews responded to overnight dryer fire
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- No one was hurt in a dryer fire that occurred in Albemarle County on Thursday. The Albemarle County Department of Fire Rescue reports crews responded to the clubhouse building on Crawford Way around 11:05 p.m. The first truck to arrive on the scene found...
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke Valley resident says he is experiencing a slowdown in local mail delivery time
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — One Roanoke County resident, Dennis Allen says he hasn’t been getting his mail on a regular basis and all he wants is some clarity. “The worst part about this is the uncertainty, and not knowing whether it is going to come, or when it is going to come,” said Allen.
theunionstar.com
Hurricane impact still being felt in Campbell County
This past weekend proved to be somewhat of a trial for the area as remnants of Hurricane Ian pounded through on Friday, leaving downed trees, debris, property damage, trees in the road, etc. Siding was ripped off the side of one house in Gretna. It was an especially hard blow...
NBC 29 News
Proposed apartment units along Rivanna River raise concern
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is looking for answer that could solve issues related to development of new apartments near the Rivanna River. “The developer is claiming they can build it by right, but speaking for myself, and I think City Council as a whole, there’s a lot of concerns,” Councilor Michael Payne said Wednesday, October 5. “This was an area that has flooded significantly.”
wfxrtv.com
All the Dirt: Native plants for your landscape
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) -- David Perry, Executive Director of Blue Ridge Land Conservancy, gives us "All the Dirt" on native plants for your yard and how you can help plant some this weekend!. All the Dirt: Native plants for your landscape. ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) -- David Perry, Executive Director of...
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke community leaders celebrate Grand opening of Envision Center
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke Envision Center held its grand opening Friday morning, with a ceremonial ribbon cutting at its new location, hosted by the City of Roanoke’s Redevelopment and Housing Authority. Community leaders and partners came out to celebrate the grand opening and experience the improvements...
WSLS
Development group working toward adding ‘traditional’ neighborhood to Botetourt County
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Discussions continue over a major community development in the Roanoke Valley area. Murray Cider Co. for years produced ciders that would be distributed across the United States. In 2015, the company shut down its manufacturing and the property has yet to change since. However, The...
WDBJ7.com
Bedford County Planning Commission approves permits for Halesford Harbour projects in Moneta
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - In February 2019, Stewart Garland acquired Halesford Harbour, and in 2021, Garland acquired the 15942 Moneta Road parcel. Now, Accupoint Surveying and Design LLC is working to obtain two special use permits make significant changes to the areas. A public hearing went before the Bedford...
wfxrtv.com
Senior Safety Expo being held in Roanoke Saturday
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke County TRIAD is holding an event on Saturday to help empower and protect seniors. The Senior Safety Expo will take place on Saturday October 8 from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Roanoke Police Academy building. The event will feature keynote speakers and free on-site services.
wfxrtv.com
“Blues for Food” to benefit the Nelson Co. Food Pantry
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Blues, brews, and food all for a good cause! The Central Virginia Blues Society (CVBS) and the Blue Mountain Barrel House are hosting a fundraiser to help out the Nelson County Food Pantry. The event will take place Sunday Oct. 9 at Blue Mountain...
wfxrtv.com
Gas prices impact delivery service– how Lynchburg florists are managing high costs
LYNCHBURG, Va (WFXR) — With the rising cost of fuel many businesses are feeling the effects and for local florists in Lynchburg, they are needing to think outside the box to keep up with delivery orders. Leo Wood Florist in Lynchburg says they are seeing more and more people...
WHSV
Waynesboro PD responds to pedestrian struck by train
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - On. Oct. 6, the Waynesboro Police Department responded to reports of someone being struck by a train. Officers were dispatched to the scene, and reported that they discovered a 36-year old female at the scene. She was airlifted to UVA hospital for treatment, and is reported...
timesvirginian.com
Cement truck overturns in Spout Spring
A cement truck toppled over this morning in the Spout Spring area of Appomattox County. According to the Appomattox Volunteer Fire Department and the Virginia State Police, both of which responded to the call just after 7 a.m., the truck overturned on Reedy Spring Road. This road intersects Route 460 about 3.5 miles east of the Campbell-Appomattox county line.
cbs19news
Crozet's tunnel added to Virginia Landmarks Register
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Nelson County spot has been added to Virginia’s Landmarks Register. It’s one of nine historic places that were added to the register in the last month. The Blue Ridge Tunnel was originally built between 1850 and 1857, straddling the line between Nelson...
WHSV
Legislators and County leaders react to Shentel ending internet service
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Shentel has announced that its Beam internet service will end on November 30 and many in rural areas of Augusta and Rockingham Counties will be left with limited options for high-speed internet connection. More than 1,100 homes in Augusta, Rockingham, and Shenandoah Counties use Beam internet...
WDBJ7.com
Construction for internet expansion in Pittsylvania County to begin soon
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Progress is being made on efforts to expand broadband internet access in the area. Pittsylvania County partnered with RiverStreet Networks last year to extend fiber-to-the-home internet access to unserved areas in the county. Phase one of the project involves a $75 million fiber network that...
wfxrtv.com
Foodie Friday: 7th Annual Campsite Cook-off Oktoberfest at Douthat State Park
BATH COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Barbecue lovers, it’s that time again! The Douthat Speed Group is hosting the 7th Annual Campsite Cook-Off Oktoberfest at Douthat State Park. Each Friday on “Good Day Virginia” is Foodie Friday, where we highlight restaurants, chefs, and more throughout southwest Virginia.
cardinalnews.org
Virginia’s cannabis farms will be largely urban. How can we keep some rural?
On Sept. 12, New Jersey-based AeroFarms held a formal opening ceremony in Pittsylvania County for what is billed as the world’s largest indoor farm. That distinction will not last long. Two days later, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced that a California-based company will open an indoor farm in Chesterfield County that will be even bigger.
WDBJ7.com
220 back open after Franklin Co. crash
FRANKLIN Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: This crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. ORIGINAL STORY: A Franklin Co. crash is causing delays Friday along US-220N near Sontag Rd; Rt. 619E/W (Franklin Co.); Rt. 816N/S (Franklin Co.);/SONTAG RD (R)/ CASSELL RD (L). The northbound lanes are completely closed in the...
wfxrtv.com
Carilion hospice volunteers garden for patients
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR)– Carilion Hospice now has a new program for patients. According to Sue Huntington, Volunteer Coordinator, a hospice social worker donated three community garden plots to start the Carilion Patient Garden. “So, we have hospice volunteers that tend the garden beds, plant the plants, harvest the produce...
