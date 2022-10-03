Read full article on original website
Central New York to participate in clean water infrastructure program
Gov. Kathy Hochul has announced 27 municipalities will participate in a clean water infrastructure asset management program. The Central New York municipalities participating are Auburn, Marcellus and Skaneateles. The purpose is to help evaluate, monitor, protect and plan upgrades for waste water facilities. This is the second phase of the...
New York to launch advisory council against child poverty
New York is taking steps to address childhood poverty. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Friday a new advisory council to tackle the issue. The state will work to cut childhood poverty in half within a decade, according to a release from Hochul's office. Census data shows child poverty affects one...
WAER News Round up: Oct. 3 - 7
During this week, a semiconductor microchip plant finally decided to move to the Town of Clay, while homeowners on adjacent Burnet Road are stuck in limbo trying to keep their homes. Also this week:. The reduction of the overtime threshold for farm workers will be fully implemented by 2032. New...
Water officials in New York now have more time to sue polluters
Gov. Kathy Hochul eon Wednesday extended the statue of limitations to now allow local water authorities more time to take legal action against polluters. The new law grants officials an additional three years to file a claim of misconduct against a polluter, according to a release from the governor’s office.
State canal tugboat to be named after Harriet Tubman
A New York State Canal Corporation vessel now bears the name of famed abolitionist Harriet Tubman. Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement that the naming honors Tubman as a humanitarian and for her inspirational life and legacy. The naming of the tugboat coincides with the bicentennial year of Tubman’s birth.
49th Lafayette Apple Festival begins this weekend
The annual Lafayette Apple Festival will begin this weekend. Goers can look forward to a lot of fun as the event offers entertainment and food. To celebrate their 49th festival, there will be a fireworks show Saturday at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $6 a person, but free for kids 12 and under.
