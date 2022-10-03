ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Vote now: Who should be this week's SBLive North Carolina High School Athlete of the Week (Sept. 25-Oct. 1)?

By Mike Duprez
 4 days ago

Here are the candidates for SBLive’s North Carolina High School Athlete of the Week for Sept. 25-Oct. 1 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Sunday, Oct. 9 at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday, Oct. 10. If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com or tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @sblivenc.

THIS WEEK’S NORTH CAROLINA ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Editor’s note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.

Blake Proffit, Alleghany, Football

What didn’t this guy do? The 5-foot-8, 165-pound senior gained 201 yards and 3 touchdowns on just 11 carries as Alleghany rolled. One of his touchdown runs covered 96 yards. Proffit also caught a 73-yard touchdown pass. And as if that wasn't enough, Proffit had an interception.

K.J. Sampson, New Bern, Football

The big guy keeps right on trucking. A 6-foot-4, 285-pound powerhouse, Sampson had 3 sacks, 4 quarterback hurries and 5 tackles as the Bears rolled past South Central 57-6.

Brock Frasier, Weddington, Soccer

The senior midfielder scored two goals in an 8-1 win over Piedmont and two more in a 4-1 victory over Cuthbertson.

Folger Boaz, East Surry, Football

The Cardinals quarterback put together another huge night by completing 29 of 41 passes for 348 yards and 5 touchdowns with no interceptions in a 41-19 win over Wilkes Central. Boaz also carried 7 times for 88 yards.

Mason Chapman-Mayes, Alexander Central, Football

This is what you call a big game. Chapman-Mayes ran 16 times for 183 yards and a touchdown in a 28-21 win over Ashe County. He also made four tackles.

April Bryson, West Henderson, Volleyball

A sophomore middle blocker, Bryson pounded 22 kills in a 3-1 win over T.C. Roberson. Then she got 11 kills in a 3-0 win over Smoky Mountain and 9 kills in a 3-0 win over Pisgah.

Xavion Hayes, North Davidson, Football

A strong, quick runner, Hayes ran for 177 yards and 2 touchdowns in a 45-7 win over Montgomery Central. That effort put Hayes over 1,000 yards for the season.

Christian Perris, Princeton, Football

This is getting it done. The 6-foot, 170-pound junior ran 26 times for 230 yards and 4 touchdowns in a 49-12 win over Eastern Wayne.

Chloe Dixon, Randleman, Volleyball

A senior outside hitter/defensive specialist, Dixon had 11 kills and 13 digs as the Tigers swept conference rival and 2-A defending state champion Southwestern Randolph. In a 3-1 win over Wheatmore she had 11 kills and 23 digs.

Zach Lawrence, Butler, Football

This is what you call a perfect quarterback rating. The 6-foot-2, 203-pound sophomore completed all 6 of his passes for 126 yards and 5 touchdowns in a lopsided win.

