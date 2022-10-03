Vote now: Who should be this week's SBLive North Carolina High School Athlete of the Week (Sept. 25-Oct. 1)?

Here are the candidates for SBLive’s North Carolina High School Athlete of the Week for Sept. 25-Oct. 1 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Sunday, Oct. 9 at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday, Oct. 10. If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com or tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @sblivenc.

THIS WEEK’S NORTH CAROLINA ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Blake Proffit, Alleghany, Football

What didn’t this guy do? The 5-foot-8, 165-pound senior gained 201 yards and 3 touchdowns on just 11 carries as Alleghany rolled. One of his touchdown runs covered 96 yards. Proffit also caught a 73-yard touchdown pass. And as if that wasn't enough, Proffit had an interception.

K.J. Sampson, New Bern, Football

The big guy keeps right on trucking. A 6-foot-4, 285-pound powerhouse, Sampson had 3 sacks, 4 quarterback hurries and 5 tackles as the Bears rolled past South Central 57-6.

Brock Frasier, Weddington, Soccer

The senior midfielder scored two goals in an 8-1 win over Piedmont and two more in a 4-1 victory over Cuthbertson.

Folger Boaz, East Surry, Football

The Cardinals quarterback put together another huge night by completing 29 of 41 passes for 348 yards and 5 touchdowns with no interceptions in a 41-19 win over Wilkes Central. Boaz also carried 7 times for 88 yards.

Mason Chapman-Mayes, Alexander Central, Football

This is what you call a big game. Chapman-Mayes ran 16 times for 183 yards and a touchdown in a 28-21 win over Ashe County. He also made four tackles.

April Bryson, West Henderson, Volleyball

A sophomore middle blocker, Bryson pounded 22 kills in a 3-1 win over T.C. Roberson. Then she got 11 kills in a 3-0 win over Smoky Mountain and 9 kills in a 3-0 win over Pisgah.

Xavion Hayes, North Davidson, Football

A strong, quick runner, Hayes ran for 177 yards and 2 touchdowns in a 45-7 win over Montgomery Central. That effort put Hayes over 1,000 yards for the season.

Christian Perris, Princeton, Football

This is getting it done. The 6-foot, 170-pound junior ran 26 times for 230 yards and 4 touchdowns in a 49-12 win over Eastern Wayne.

Chloe Dixon, Randleman, Volleyball

A senior outside hitter/defensive specialist, Dixon had 11 kills and 13 digs as the Tigers swept conference rival and 2-A defending state champion Southwestern Randolph. In a 3-1 win over Wheatmore she had 11 kills and 23 digs.

Zach Lawrence, Butler, Football

This is what you call a perfect quarterback rating. The 6-foot-2, 203-pound sophomore completed all 6 of his passes for 126 yards and 5 touchdowns in a lopsided win.