Giants QB Daniel Jones planning to start vs. Packers in London

Latavius Murray signed by Denver Broncos
According to Tom Pelissero, the Denver Broncos have signed Latavius Murray off of the New Orleans Saints practice squad. (Tom Pelissero on Twitter) Murray immediately steps into a Denver backfield that just lost Javonte Williams (knee) for the rest of the 2022 season. The veteran running back will share touches with Melvin Gordon and Mike Boone and may be worth a speculative add for owners looking to strike the waiver wire jackpot in a backfield that should have plenty of opportunities for Murray to seize.
Is rookie Romeo Doubs the new Packers WR1?
The Green Bay Packers' offense started slowly Sunday, scoring only seven first-half points against the Patriots. When Aaron Rodgers found himself looking for an answer in the second half, it was not veteran Randall Cobb, second-round pick Christian Watson or presumptive WR1 Allen Lazard he looked for. It was fourth-round rookie wide receiver Romeo Doubs.
Packers prepare for their first trip to London
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur is relying on his NFL overseas experience as his team prepares to play the first international game in franchise history. After edging the New England Patriots 27-24 in overtime on Sunday, the Packers (3-1) began getting ready to play...
Sunday's Giants vs. Packers Game Will Make NFL History
The NFL hasn't provided London with the best showcases since first crossing the pond in 2007. Sunday's matchup between the Green Bay Packers and New York Giants marks the 32st London matchup. It will also represent a surprising first. As noted by ESPN's Field Yates, the showdown of 3-1 teams...
Reports: Giants working out Jake Fromm, A.J. McCarron
Bucs WR Cole Beasley retires to be with family
NFL: Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders
Books reeling: NFL Week 4 bloodbath led to historic losses
Black and Gold Digital Edition: Week 5
Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — In this week’s Black and Gold Digital Edition, hosts Jay Puskar, Mike Fenner and Kent Urbanski discuss Week 5. The Steelers have lost three straight games, and are now 0-2. At Acrisure Stadium they had a surprising loss to the New York Jets as they had a 10 point lead in the […]
WATCH: NFL.com previews Broncos-Colts game before 'TNF'
The Denver Broncos (2-2) are set to host the Indianapolis Colts (1-2-1) on Thursday Night Football in Week 5. Check out NFL.com’s preview of the game in the above video. After facing the Colts on Thursday, the Broncos will get a mini bye this weekend before going on the road for a Monday Night Football showdown with the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6.
Peter King Gives Bill Belichick Week 4 Award After Patriots-Packers Game
The Patriots suffered their third loss in four games this past Sunday, but Peter King believes Bill Belichick deserves a ton of credit for how New England performed in Week 4. The visitors strolled into Green Bay hobbled, as wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, cornerback Jalen Mills and starting quarterback Mac Jones all were inactive for the Patriots’ meeting with the Packers. New England’s situation at Lambeau Field quickly went from bad to worse, as rookie signal-caller Bailey Zappe was forced to spell an injured Brian Hoyer early in the first quarter.
