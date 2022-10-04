ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Giants QB Daniel Jones planning to start vs. Packers in London

By Field Level Media
The Advocate & Democrat
 2 days ago
Giants quarterback Daniel Jones plans to start Sunday in London when New York faces the Green Bay Packers.

Jones is considered day-to-day and said "I'm good" when asked to assess his ankle injury in the aftermath of the Giants' (3-1) win over the Chicago Bears.

The Advocate & Democrat

Sweetwater, TN
The Advocate & Democrat serves Sweetwater, Madisonville and surrounding areas of East Tennessee.

