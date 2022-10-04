NFL: Chicago Bears at New York Giants

Related
Longtime Viking Signs with Packers
The Green Bay Packers evidently need more defensive roster depth and chose a former Minnesota Viking for the job on Tuesday. Linebacker Eric Wilson joined the Packers, added to the team’s depth chart just days before Green Bay squares off with the New York Giants in London. Wilson was...
Giants vs. Packers game in London: Start time, how to watch live
The Green Bay Packers will face off against the New York Giants in the NFL's 32nd game in the United Kingdom this Sunday, Oct. 9.
Bears' Jaylon Johnson wears Packers cheesehead to pay off bet: 'This is terrible'
Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson was disgusted at having to wear a Green Bay Packers cheesehead after losing a bet to Lauren Sesselmann, a Canadian soccer player.
Bears Add 9th Former Vikings Player
It’s a trend. The Chicago Bears new front office has a thing for former Minnesota Vikings players, adding the ninth to their roster on Tuesday. This time it’s Jalyn Holmes, a defensive end who played for the Vikings for three seasons. Holmes joins the Bears practice squad, where...
Here’s what Giants’ Brian Daboll thinks about Daniel Jones’ chances of playing Packers in London
As the Giants prepare to leave for London after Thursday’s practice, uncertainty is hovering over starting quarterback Daniel Jones, who hurt his left ankle on Sunday. Will Jones be able to face the Packers next Sunday?. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Giants coach Brian Daboll weighed...
Will the Vikings win the NFC North?
Minnesota holds on to an important victory against the Saints on Sunday morning, keeping them in first place and undefeated in the NFC North. The Packers are also three and one, with a few shaky wins and a loss to Minnesota. The Bears fell to the Giants in MetLife and drop to five hundred. The Lions lose another heartbreaking game, scoring 45 points and slide to one and three with a handful of injuries to deal with.
5 Plays That Led to Bears Loss to Giants in NFL Week 4
5 most pivotal plays in Bears loss to Giants originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears struggled in all three phases in their 20-12 loss to the Giants in Week 4. The passing attack remained ineffective. The run defense was porous. There were critical mistakes made at critical times. It was a bad day for Matt Eberflus’ H.I.T.S. philosophies, but the following plays were the most impactful in the team’s loss.
Giants QB Daniel Jones planning to start vs. Packers in London
NFL Draft 2023: Giants, Jets, Eagles load up on defense in latest 1st-round mock
A 2023 mock draft? After just one month of the 2022 regular season? Sure, why not. Pro Football Focus is out with its latest projections for next year, using Super Bowl odds to determine the draft order. It has the New York Jets landing the No. 3 pick and selecting...
NFL Week 5 picks, predictions: No faith in the Giants vs. Green Bay
The New York Giants are heavy underdogs, per DraftKings Sportsbook, on Sunday in London against the Green Bay Packers. Can the Giants, a surprising 3-1, pull off the upset?. None of the Big Blue View contributors think the Giants will return to New Jersey with victory No. 4 in hand. Only 3 percent of analysts picking the Moneyline via Tallysight have the Giants winning.
Daniel Jones practices as Giants prepare for the Packers
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Quarterback Daniel Jones' sprained left ankle has improved and he practiced a little as the New York Giants started preparations for Sunday's game in London against the Green Bay Packers. Coach Brian Daboll did not say how much work Jones would get on Wednesday,...
New York Giants: Know Thy Enemy… Packers Rushing Attack
Week five brings the Giants to London to face the Packers in what will be another battle of run-first offenses. That’s right, an Aaron Rogers-led team is 16th in passing yet with a 6th-ranked rushing attack comprised of Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon. The 1A, 1B duo have combined...
NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Vikings
Bears HC Matt Eberflus says K Cairo Santos is back and his personal situation is “all squared away.” (Kevin Fishbain) Bears LG Cody Whitehair is “going to miss some time” with a knee injury, per Eberflus. (Fishbain) Eberflus said that the following will be the team’s...
Former Bears GM Jerry Vainisi, 80, Dies
Jerry Vainisi was the Bears GM during their Super Bowl victory and worked for the organization in different capacities for 15 years.
Giants-Packers tickets soar ahead of NFL Week 5 game in London
Sorry, England. It’s going to cost a pretty penny to attend the NFL’s next matchup in London. As the New York Giants and Green Bay Packers prepare to square off in their Week 5 matchup, which counts as a home game for the latter, ticket prices to watch the game live have soared in recent days.
MLB crowds jump from '21, still below pre-pandemic levels
PHOENIX — (AP) — Even with the homer heroics of sluggers like Aaron Judge and Albert Pujols, Major League Baseball wasn't able to coax fans to ballparks at pre-pandemic levels this season, though attendance did jump substantially from the COVID-19 affected campaign in 2021. The 30 MLB teams...
