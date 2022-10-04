ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL: Chicago Bears at New York Giants

By Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
The Advocate & Democrat
The Advocate & Democrat
 2 days ago
Giants QB Daniel Jones planning to start vs. Packers in London

VikingsTerritory

Longtime Viking Signs with Packers

The Green Bay Packers evidently need more defensive roster depth and chose a former Minnesota Viking for the job on Tuesday. Linebacker Eric Wilson joined the Packers, added to the team’s depth chart just days before Green Bay squares off with the New York Giants in London. Wilson was...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Bears Add 9th Former Vikings Player

It’s a trend. The Chicago Bears new front office has a thing for former Minnesota Vikings players, adding the ninth to their roster on Tuesday. This time it’s Jalyn Holmes, a defensive end who played for the Vikings for three seasons. Holmes joins the Bears practice squad, where...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Will the Vikings win the NFC North?

Minnesota holds on to an important victory against the Saints on Sunday morning, keeping them in first place and undefeated in the NFC North. The Packers are also three and one, with a few shaky wins and a loss to Minnesota. The Bears fell to the Giants in MetLife and drop to five hundred. The Lions lose another heartbreaking game, scoring 45 points and slide to one and three with a handful of injuries to deal with.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Chicago

5 Plays That Led to Bears Loss to Giants in NFL Week 4

5 most pivotal plays in Bears loss to Giants originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears struggled in all three phases in their 20-12 loss to the Giants in Week 4. The passing attack remained ineffective. The run defense was porous. There were critical mistakes made at critical times. It was a bad day for Matt Eberflus’ H.I.T.S. philosophies, but the following plays were the most impactful in the team’s loss.
CHICAGO, IL
Big Blue View

NFL Week 5 picks, predictions: No faith in the Giants vs. Green Bay

The New York Giants are heavy underdogs, per DraftKings Sportsbook, on Sunday in London against the Green Bay Packers. Can the Giants, a surprising 3-1, pull off the upset?. None of the Big Blue View contributors think the Giants will return to New Jersey with victory No. 4 in hand. Only 3 percent of analysts picking the Moneyline via Tallysight have the Giants winning.
GREEN BAY, WI
AOL Corp

Daniel Jones practices as Giants prepare for the Packers

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Quarterback Daniel Jones' sprained left ankle has improved and he practiced a little as the New York Giants started preparations for Sunday's game in London against the Green Bay Packers. Coach Brian Daboll did not say how much work Jones would get on Wednesday,...
NFL
Yardbarker

New York Giants: Know Thy Enemy… Packers Rushing Attack

Week five brings the Giants to London to face the Packers in what will be another battle of run-first offenses. That’s right, an Aaron Rogers-led team is 16th in passing yet with a 6th-ranked rushing attack comprised of Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon. The 1A, 1B duo have combined...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears HC Matt Eberflus says K Cairo Santos is back and his personal situation is “all squared away.” (Kevin Fishbain) Bears LG Cody Whitehair is “going to miss some time” with a knee injury, per Eberflus. (Fishbain) Eberflus said that the following will be the team’s...
NFL
WPXI Pittsburgh

MLB crowds jump from '21, still below pre-pandemic levels

PHOENIX — (AP) — Even with the homer heroics of sluggers like Aaron Judge and Albert Pujols, Major League Baseball wasn't able to coax fans to ballparks at pre-pandemic levels this season, though attendance did jump substantially from the COVID-19 affected campaign in 2021. The 30 MLB teams...
MLB
The Advocate & Democrat serves Sweetwater, Madisonville and surrounding areas of East Tennessee.

