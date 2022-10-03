ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man allegedly rams Bellingham Police vehicle, exits with knife demanding officer shoot him

By David Rasbach
 4 days ago

A Whatcom County man reportedly rammed the patrol vehicle of a Bellingham Police officer Saturday along Lakeway Drive, got out wielding a knife and shouted for the officer to shoot him.

John C. Rupp, 29 of Ferndale, was booked into Whatcom County Jail Saturday, Oct. 1, on suspicion of attempted second-degree assault, DUI and two counts of attempted second-degree malicious mischief. Jail records show Rupp is being held in lieu of $150,000 bail.

Corrections deputies at the jail were alerted to Rupp’s suspected mental health state, according to a news release by the city of Bellingham about the incident.

“The quick, decisive actions and calm demeanor displayed by the officer during this chaotic scene is a true testament to the level of training and skill our officers possess,” Bellingham Police Chief Rebecca Mertzig said in the release.

At approximately 11:36 a.m. Saturday, Rupp called 911 and said he was driving to the police station to attack officers in an attempt to provoke them to shoot him, according to the release. At the time, he reported only that he was southbound on Interstate 5 near the Slater Road exit, the release states, and all area agencies were advised of the potential officer safety situation.

At approximately 11:50 a.m., Rupp rammed into the driver’s side of a Bellingham Police Department patrol vehicle on Lakeway Drive near Franklin Street, according to the release. The officer was out of her patrol vehicle investigating an unrelated traffic collision at the time Rupp reportedly rammed her car.

Rupp then got out of his car, wielding a knife and shouting at the officer, the release states, and he stabbed a passenger side tire on the patrol vehicle.

The officer drew her service weapon, got the collision victims out of the way, called for backup and told Rupp to drop the knife, according to the release.

Rupp dropped the knife but refused the officer’s other instructions and shouted “disconnected” statements at her, according to the release.

“The officer remained calm throughout this rapidly evolving and dangerous situation and asked Rupp how she could help him, listened to him, and acknowledged his statements,” the release states. “He kept shouting but began to calm down and kept his distance.”

Other officers arrived and Rupp was taken into custody at 11:53 a.m., according to the investigation, and he was taken to the downtown station, where he cooperated with investigators.

According to The Bellingham Herald’s archives, Rupp reportedly was the driver of a car that in October of 2020 smashed through the entry at the Fred Meyer on Lakeway. He was arrested on suspicion of DUI and third-degree malicious mischief in the incident, though nobody was injured.

