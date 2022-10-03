ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden: IBM investment to help in tech competition with China

Poughkeepsie, N.Y. — President Joe Biden predicted Thursday a $20 billion investment by IBM in New York’s Hudson River Valley will help give the United States a technological edge against China, hailing the expansion during an appearance with two House Democrats in competitive races in next month’s critical elections.
Losing Senate candidate Angi Renna continues group’s effort to discredit 2020 elections

Angi Renna, a Republican who lost a Senate race two years ago, has taken the next step toward filing a lawsuit against Onondaga County over the accuracy of the 2020 election. Renna has been the only public face of a secretive group attempting to call into question the results of dozens of races in New York state. Last summer, she hosted a public meeting on behalf of New York Citizens Audit.
New NY state ethics watchdog agrees to chew on old cases

Albany, N.Y. — New York’s ethics and lobbying commission is rolling over all pending investigations inherited from its predecessor, a move that increases the odds those inquiries will reach conclusions. The seven sitting members of the Commission on Ethics and Lobbying in Government unanimously voted Thursday that “any...
Masks urged in 9 NY counties with high Covid levels; Onondaga County downgraded

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging masks in nine New York state counties with high Covid-19 levels. The CDC updated its Covid Community Levels map on Thursday, Oct. 7, showing areas where Covid is at a “high” (orange), “medium” (yellow) or “low” (green) risk. Face coverings are recommended in areas with high Covid levels, including Albany County, Broome County, Oswego County and Tioga County.
Judge blocks key parts of NY gun law. Plus, we tried 21 ridiculous pumpkin spice items (Good Morning CNY for Oct. 7)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 58; Low: 41. A cool, cloudy weekend ahead. See the 5-day forecast. WE TRIED ALL THIS (SO YOU DON’T HAVE TO): For better or worse, it’s pumpkin spice season, as corporate America continues to force-feed this made-up flavor every to us every autumn. It was fine when it was just a pumpkin spice latte here and a pumpkin beer there, but now we have pumpkin spice Twinkies, Jello-O and Cheerios — even pumpkin spice Italian sausage. We tried almost two dozen pumpkin spice items, and — surprise! — some of them were actually good. Others, not so much. Here’s what you should try and what you should avoid. (Charlie Miller photo)
Central New York haunted house named one of best Halloween attractions in America

Central New York is home to one of the best haunted houses in America, according to an industry group. Frightmare Farms Haunted Scream Park in Palermo, N.Y., was named one of the “Top Haunted Attractions” in the nation by the Haunted Attraction Association (HAA), the only official association in the haunt industry. It’s the only Halloween attraction in New York state to make the list, which recognizes members of the HAA that satisfy criteria such as protecting customers, promoting haunted attractions, and educating industry experts.
Hochul’s office investigating NY State Police Superintendent Kevin Bruen

Albany, N.Y. — State Police Superintendent Kevin P. Bruen, who took over leadership of the agency 15 months ago, is under scrutiny from Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office following allegations that he had shielded a former human resources official from internal complaints due to their close working relationship, according to two people with knowledge of the matter.
Proud Boys member pleads guilty to seditious conspiracy

Washington — A North Carolina man pleaded guilty Thursday to plotting with other members of the far-right Proud Boys to violently stop the transfer of presidential power after the 2020 election, making him the first member of the extremist group to plead guilty to a seditious conspiracy charge. Jeremy...
Hiker falls off 80-foot cliff, is rescued by rangers; search ongoing for man who fell into ADK river

A hiker climbing Cascade Mountain on Sunday fell off an 80-foot cliff. Around the same time, another hiker on Cascade Mountain injured his knee and was unable to walk. A New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) forest ranger splinted the man’s injured knee while other rangers boarded a State Police Aviation helicopter to rescue the hiker who had fallen off the cliff.
National gourmet cookie company coming to DeWitt delays opening

DeWitt, N.Y. – Crumbl Cookies, a national gourmet cookie company that also sells premium ice cream, has delayed its opening in DeWitt due to supply chain issues. The popular cookie shop, which got its start in Logan, Utah, in 2017, is opening in Marshall’s Plaza in DeWitt. It will be next to Lenscrafters in the outbuilding.
