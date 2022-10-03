Read full article on original website
Related
Biden: IBM investment to help in tech competition with China
Poughkeepsie, N.Y. — President Joe Biden predicted Thursday a $20 billion investment by IBM in New York’s Hudson River Valley will help give the United States a technological edge against China, hailing the expansion during an appearance with two House Democrats in competitive races in next month’s critical elections.
Gov. Kathy Hochul confirms marijuana dispensaries set to open this year
Before they sell out: Get tickets to NY Cannabis Insider’s conference on Nov. 4 in Tarrytown, featuring a slew of expert panelists, free business consultations and professional headshots, networking, lunch and a happy hour. In an exclusive interview with the Advance Media New York editorial board on Wednesday, Gov....
Hochul says she had no role in New York’s $637M deal with campaign donor
Albany, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul said that before her staff authorized $637 million in payments to a major campaign donor, she was never asked to give final approval to the taxpayer-funded deal for Covid-19 tests. Hochul described her arms-length involvement in the deal when questioned about the matter...
Losing Senate candidate Angi Renna continues group’s effort to discredit 2020 elections
Angi Renna, a Republican who lost a Senate race two years ago, has taken the next step toward filing a lawsuit against Onondaga County over the accuracy of the 2020 election. Renna has been the only public face of a secretive group attempting to call into question the results of dozens of races in New York state. Last summer, she hosted a public meeting on behalf of New York Citizens Audit.
RELATED PEOPLE
Nearly 2 million birds fly over New York in one night amid migration
New York — Peak migration season saw nearly 2 million birds fly over New York Tuesday night, said the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, Ithaca, N.Y., but authorities stressed that light pollution continues to place a “significant impact” on the ability of birds to migrate safely at night.
What the ‘transformative’ Micron project will mean for CNY (Letter from the Editor)
“Transformative” is a word that’s maybe a bit overused these days, but in the case of the Micron announcement earlier this week, it’s probably the best way to describe the impact the $100 billion plan to build a huge computer chip plant in Clay will have in Central New York.
New NY state ethics watchdog agrees to chew on old cases
Albany, N.Y. — New York’s ethics and lobbying commission is rolling over all pending investigations inherited from its predecessor, a move that increases the odds those inquiries will reach conclusions. The seven sitting members of the Commission on Ethics and Lobbying in Government unanimously voted Thursday that “any...
Masks urged in 9 NY counties with high Covid levels; Onondaga County downgraded
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging masks in nine New York state counties with high Covid-19 levels. The CDC updated its Covid Community Levels map on Thursday, Oct. 7, showing areas where Covid is at a “high” (orange), “medium” (yellow) or “low” (green) risk. Face coverings are recommended in areas with high Covid levels, including Albany County, Broome County, Oswego County and Tioga County.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ryan McMahon postpones $25M sports complex, asks lawmakers to use money for Micron project
Syracuse, N.Y. – Onondaga County officials plan to divert $25 million that had been set aside to develop a large outdoor sports complex and use it to help pave the way for Micron Technology’s giant chip fab complex instead. The money, part of $89 million in federal stimulus...
Judge blocks key parts of NY gun law. Plus, we tried 21 ridiculous pumpkin spice items (Good Morning CNY for Oct. 7)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 58; Low: 41. A cool, cloudy weekend ahead. See the 5-day forecast. WE TRIED ALL THIS (SO YOU DON’T HAVE TO): For better or worse, it’s pumpkin spice season, as corporate America continues to force-feed this made-up flavor every to us every autumn. It was fine when it was just a pumpkin spice latte here and a pumpkin beer there, but now we have pumpkin spice Twinkies, Jello-O and Cheerios — even pumpkin spice Italian sausage. We tried almost two dozen pumpkin spice items, and — surprise! — some of them were actually good. Others, not so much. Here’s what you should try and what you should avoid. (Charlie Miller photo)
Central New York haunted house named one of best Halloween attractions in America
Central New York is home to one of the best haunted houses in America, according to an industry group. Frightmare Farms Haunted Scream Park in Palermo, N.Y., was named one of the “Top Haunted Attractions” in the nation by the Haunted Attraction Association (HAA), the only official association in the haunt industry. It’s the only Halloween attraction in New York state to make the list, which recognizes members of the HAA that satisfy criteria such as protecting customers, promoting haunted attractions, and educating industry experts.
NY education commissioner floats idea of creating regional, vocational high schools
Albany, N.Y. — The state should put more funding into vocational programs, including regional high schools for career and tech courses, state Education Commissioner Betty Rosa said as the Board of Regents began setting its budget priorities Monday. “This is one of our big, big priorities,” Rosa said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hochul’s office investigating NY State Police Superintendent Kevin Bruen
Albany, N.Y. — State Police Superintendent Kevin P. Bruen, who took over leadership of the agency 15 months ago, is under scrutiny from Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office following allegations that he had shielded a former human resources official from internal complaints due to their close working relationship, according to two people with knowledge of the matter.
Proud Boys member pleads guilty to seditious conspiracy
Washington — A North Carolina man pleaded guilty Thursday to plotting with other members of the far-right Proud Boys to violently stop the transfer of presidential power after the 2020 election, making him the first member of the extremist group to plead guilty to a seditious conspiracy charge. Jeremy...
Micron ‘making a mistake’ with choice to build chip plants in CNY, Texas leaders say
Micron Technology’s decision to build a massive complex of chip plants near Syracuse left many in Central New York ecstatic, but the feelings were less enthusiastic in Lockhart, Texas, one of the other communities that had been competing for the project. Lockhart, located about 35 miles from Austin in...
Hiker falls off 80-foot cliff, is rescued by rangers; search ongoing for man who fell into ADK river
A hiker climbing Cascade Mountain on Sunday fell off an 80-foot cliff. Around the same time, another hiker on Cascade Mountain injured his knee and was unable to walk. A New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) forest ranger splinted the man’s injured knee while other rangers boarded a State Police Aviation helicopter to rescue the hiker who had fallen off the cliff.
National gourmet cookie company coming to DeWitt delays opening
DeWitt, N.Y. – Crumbl Cookies, a national gourmet cookie company that also sells premium ice cream, has delayed its opening in DeWitt due to supply chain issues. The popular cookie shop, which got its start in Logan, Utah, in 2017, is opening in Marshall’s Plaza in DeWitt. It will be next to Lenscrafters in the outbuilding.
Murder-suicide call leads to discovery of 4 victims in Western NY
Newstead, N.Y. — Authorities investigating the apparent murder-suicide of two men Thursday at a shooting range in western New York discovered the bodies of two additional victims, both women, at separate locations. Erie County Sheriff John Garcia said all of the victims are believed to be related. Deputies responded...
Teens came in stolen car, targeted Onondaga homes before chase, fatal crash, deputies say
Town of Onondaga, N.Y. — The two teenage boys and another unidentified person involved in a burglary that turned into a fatal deputy-involved accident arrived in a stolen car and targeted other homes before managing to steal two cars, deputies said. The three arrived in the area in a...
Murder, public lewdness, stalking: 276 new arrests just added to the syracuse.com police blotter
The Syracuse.com | The Post-Standard police blotter of arrests from police agencies around Central New York has been updated today. The arrests added this week have dates between Aug. 15 and Oct. 3, but most of the new arrests are from the last couple weeks. Those charged were ages 18 to 76.
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
65K+
Followers
50K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 1