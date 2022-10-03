ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL: Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts

By IndyStar-USA TODAY NETWORK
The Greeneville Sun
The Greeneville Sun
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1382ip_0iK4AACS00

Oct 2, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) is tackled by Tennessee Titans cornerback Roger McCreary (21) during the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jenna Watson/IndyStar-USA TODAY NETWORK

The Greeneville Sun

Colts rule out RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle) vs. Broncos

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor will miss Thursday night's game at Denver with an ankle injury. The Colts (1-2-1) also ruled out linebacker Shaquille Leonard, safety Julian Blackmon and defensive end Tyquan Lewis for the Week 5 game against the Broncos (2-2). On Tuesday, Colts head coach Frank Reich and Taylor both said they were hopeful that the injury wasn't severe enough to keep him out. "But if you...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Greeneville Sun

Bucs WR Cole Beasley retires to be with family

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Cole Beasley is retiring to spend more time with his family, according to his agents. The 11-year NFL veteran's agents Joel and Justin Turner confirmed the news Wednesday with NFL Network. The move caught Bucs assistant head coach Harold Goodwin by surprise. "I don't know what's going on because I...
TAMPA, FL
The Greeneville Sun

Report: Bailey Zappe set to make first NFL start

Rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe is set to make his first NFL start for the New England Patriots in Week 5 with incumbent Mac Jones still limping from his high-ankle sprain, Pro Football Network reported Thursday. Jones returned to practice Wednesday and was listed as limited. He reportedly is moving better and making the case that he'll be well enough to play against the Detroit Lions on Sunday. However, he's not considered close to being ready to return, per PFN. He was listed as limited again...
NFL
The Greeneville Sun

NFL: Houston Texans at Denver Broncos

Sep 18, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett talks with Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) in the second quarter against the Houston Texans at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
HOUSTON, TX
The Greeneville Sun

Broncos to simplify offense, focus on execution

Averaging 15 points per game with six total touchdowns, the Denver Broncos are nowhere near full stride five games into the 2022 season. On Thursday night, the offense barely registered a verified trot. First-year coach Nathaniel Hackett and quarterback Russell Wilson sat near the nine-time Pro Bowler's locker after Thursday's 12-9 loss to dissect what transpired without counting missed opportunities against the Colts. ...
DENVER, CO
The Greeneville Sun

Browns DE Myles Garrett deemed 'good to go'

All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett is back and he could have his sidekick when the Cleveland Browns tackle the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Garrett did not play last week while recovering from minor injuries sustained in a single-car accident days before Cleveland's Week 4 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. "Good to go," coach Kevin Stefanski said of Garrett. "Excited to have him back out there." ...
CLEVELAND, OH
