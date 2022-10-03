ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Loss words: Colts RB Nyheim Hines blames revolving door at QB

By Field Level Media
The Greeneville Sun
The Greeneville Sun
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1382ip_0iK4A4zL00

Matt Ryan might not be the problem in Indianapolis, but the revolving door at quarterback is killing the Colts, in the estimation of running back Nyheim Hines.

Ryan, sacked 15 times in four games, has the team at 1-2-1 in his first season with the Colts, following one-and-done starters Carson Wentz (2021), Philip Rivers (2020), Jacoby Brissett (2019) and the final season from Andrew Luck (2018).

Indianapolis lost to the Tennessee Titans 24-17 on Sunday.

Offense has been hard to come by for the Colts, who are last in the AFC with 57 points and ahead of only the 49ers (47 points entering their Week 4 game Monday night).

"Not an excuse, but every year we have a new quarterback. So each year we have growing pains while we sit here and watch Tennessee, which has had (Ryan) Tannehill, what, my whole career? And each year we're restarting and we have to turn the page," Hines said.

"So that sucks a little bit, too, that most teams we play have an established guy, but that doesn't matter. We have figured it out and we will figure it out."

Ryan has eight turnovers -- five interceptions, three fumbles -- but is completing 66.2 percent of his passes with five touchdowns.

Head coach Frank Reich said quarterback play is not the issue. Ryan led a fourth-quarter comeback to beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4 but continues to take a pounding. Reich said there are more "free rushers" breaking through than he can recall and needs better blocking from his front five.

He said Ryan will be the last to point a finger if it ever happens at all.

"He is unflappable," Reich said. "He's already onto the next."

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Greeneville Sun

Colts rule out RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle) vs. Broncos

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor will miss Thursday night's game at Denver with an ankle injury. The Colts (1-2-1) also ruled out linebacker Shaquille Leonard, safety Julian Blackmon and defensive end Tyquan Lewis for the Week 5 game against the Broncos (2-2). On Tuesday, Colts head coach Frank Reich and Taylor both said they were hopeful that the injury wasn't severe enough to keep him out. "But if you...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Greeneville Sun

Bucs WR Cole Beasley retires to be with family

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Cole Beasley is retiring to spend more time with his family, according to his agents. The 11-year NFL veteran's agents Joel and Justin Turner confirmed the news Wednesday with NFL Network. The move caught Bucs assistant head coach Harold Goodwin by surprise. "I don't know what's going on because I...
TAMPA, FL
The Greeneville Sun

Report: Bailey Zappe set to make first NFL start

Rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe is set to make his first NFL start for the New England Patriots in Week 5 with incumbent Mac Jones still limping from his high-ankle sprain, Pro Football Network reported Thursday. Jones returned to practice Wednesday and was listed as limited. He reportedly is moving better and making the case that he'll be well enough to play against the Detroit Lions on Sunday. However, he's not considered close to being ready to return, per PFN. He was listed as limited again...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Football
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Football
The Greeneville Sun

Broncos to simplify offense, focus on execution

Averaging 15 points per game with six total touchdowns, the Denver Broncos are nowhere near full stride five games into the 2022 season. On Thursday night, the offense barely registered a verified trot. First-year coach Nathaniel Hackett and quarterback Russell Wilson sat near the nine-time Pro Bowler's locker after Thursday's 12-9 loss to dissect what transpired without counting missed opportunities against the Colts. ...
DENVER, CO
The Greeneville Sun

Giants QB Daniel Jones moves from injury report to starting lineup

Daniel Jones draws the start for the New York Giants in London on Sunday after being removed from the team's injury report and participating in Friday's workout to prepare for the Green Bay Packers. Jones left the Giants' win over the Chicago Bears in the fourth quarter and had his ankle heavily taped on the sideline before being forced back into the game due to backup Tyrod Taylor's head injury. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Ryan
Person
Frank Reich
Person
Carson Wentz
Person
Andrew Luck
The Greeneville Sun

NFL: Houston Texans at Denver Broncos

Sep 18, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett talks with Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) in the second quarter against the Houston Texans at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#American Football#Afc#The Kansas City Chiefs
The Greeneville Sun

The Greeneville Sun

228
Followers
1K+
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

The Greeneville Sun has been “Greene County’s hometown newspaper” since 1879. Part of Adams Publishing Group, the newspaper has won many awards for news stories, advertising, photos, videos, and websites from the Tennessee Press Association, Tennessee Associated Press Broadcasters and Media Editors, Mid-Atlantic Newspaper Advertising and Marketing Executives, and National Newspaper Association.

 https://www.greenevillesun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy