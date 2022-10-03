ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke County, VA

WDBJ7.com

Apartment residents return home after deadly fire left them displaced

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two weeks after an apartment fire killed one person and left nearly 100 residents displaced, some of those residents got to return home Thursday. Almost all the Stratford Village Apartment residents returned Thursday afternoon after living in hotels or with family for two weeks. However, there are a few apartments still covered in smoke on the first floor, and residents may not be able to go back until November.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

220 back open after Franklin Co. crash

FRANKLIN Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: This crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. ORIGINAL STORY: A Franklin Co. crash is causing delays Friday along US-220N near Sontag Rd; Rt. 619E/W (Franklin Co.); Rt. 816N/S (Franklin Co.);/SONTAG RD (R)/ CASSELL RD (L). The northbound lanes are completely closed in the...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Tractor-trailer crash cleared on I-81S in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. Traffic is backed up for miles after a tractor-trailer crash on I-81 in Roanoke County, according to VDOT. Authorities said the crash happened near mile marker 139.3. As of 7:43 p.m., traffic backups were approximately six...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Bald eagle hit in traffic in Giles County

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A bald eagle was taken to a wildlife center in Salem Friday morning after being hit by a driver in Giles County. The bird has a broken wing and possibly shoulder, according to the Giles County Animal Shelter. The shelter says he is four or...
GILES COUNTY, VA
WVNS

Nicholas County man killed in car crash on Route 460 in Virginia

PEARISBURG, VA (WVNS) — Virginia State Police confirmed a Nicholas County man died on October 6, 2022, during a two-vehicle car crash. On Wednesday, October 5, around 2:15 AM, Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 460 heading East in Pearisburg. A 2008 Dodge Dakota pickup truck was traveling North on Thomas […]
PEARISBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Tractor-trailer crash cleared on I-81 South

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is reporting 5.5 miles worth of traffic on Interstate 81 South due to a tractor-trailer crash. The backup is located at mile marker 128.5 near North Fork Road, in Montgomery County. VDOT says the south right lane and...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
WFXR

Deputies find explosive devices in man’s home in Henry Co.

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Henry County Sheriff’s Office says after searching a home they found numerous weapons and homemade explosive devices. The incident happened on Tuesday Oct. 4 at 10:10 p.m. on 55 Raceway Drive. Deputies say they went to the house to arrest Barry Wayne Witt for two outstanding warrants for Contempt […]
HENRY COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Family searching for missing tortoise in Giles County

GILES COUNTY, Va. – A Giles County family is searching for their lost tortoise, Magellan. Magellan is an 82-pound African Sulcata tortoise, last seen Monday at 3 p.m. grazing in a field near their home on Zells Mill Road in Newport. The family says Magellan enjoys sunny spaces to...
GILES COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Man falls from cliff near Botetourt Road

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Botetourt Fire and EMS received a call around 5:13 p.m. on Sunday — regarding an individual who had fallen off a cliff. According to Botetourt Fire and EMS, an adult male victim was transported to a local trauma center with serious injuries, after falling 60-70ft from a rock cliff in the area.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
pcpatriot.com

Fatality under investigation in Giles County

Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Giles County. The crash occurred Oct. 5, 2022 shortly after 2 a.m. in the 700 block of North Main Street in Pearisburg. A tractor-trailer and a pickup truck collided and came to rest in the median. The driver of the pickup...
GILES COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Agape Center NRV opens Friday in new Christiansburg location

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – After two years of looking for a new site, the Agape Center NRV is finally home. On Friday, the doors will open at their new Christiansburg location. The New River Valley nonprofit has served thousands of people by providing food, diapers, clothing, and other essentials to the community.
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Pulaski County Free Store adds new winter coat rack for people in need

Pulaski County, Va. (WFXR)– With cold nights already among us, and chilly Fall days seeping their way into the season, one Pulaski County non-profit is paying it forward. Sabrina Davidson-Ratcliffe says that’s the goal of the Pulaski County Free Store, as they set up their new outdoor fall and winter coat rack.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Name released of pickup driver killed in crash with big rig

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have released the name of a man killed in a crash with a tractor-trailer early Wednesday. Lee G. Winals, 36 of Summersville, West Virginia, died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to police. Police were called at 2:15...
SUMMERSVILLE, WV
wfirnews.com

Man dies after vehicle crash in Franklin County

From Virginia State Police– Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred September 29th , at 3:17 a.m. on Route 678, one tenth of a mile south of Route 688 in Franklin County. A 2004 Jeep Cherokee was traveling north on...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WSLS

State police investigating fatal crash in Giles County

GILES COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash Wednesday in Giles County. Authorities say the crash occurred shortly after 2 a.m. in the 700 block of North Main Street in Pearisburg. A tractor-trailer collided with a pickup truck and came to rest in the...
GILES COUNTY, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Brush with Ian causes power outages, downed trees

Generators were humming near Woodbury Drive Saturday afternoon after an enormous pine tree fell, snapping several power poles and pulling down the attached lines — shutting off electricity to the Danville neighborhood. Another downed tree knocked out power off Route 41 near Mount Hermon Baptist Church, causing the road to close for a day as crews worked to clear the debris and restore service. In Pittsylvania County, a huge maple tree fell on a house on Snakepath Road — as well as the car parked in the driveway. One mobile home in Ringgold had its roof torn off.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA

