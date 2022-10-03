ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

myfox28columbus.com

2002 Week 6: Looking back at OSU's 27-16 win at Northwestern

EVANSTON, Ill. (WSYX) -- Fifth-ranked Ohio State came into its Week 6 game at Northwestern 5-0, fresh off its lopsided home win over Indiana in the Buckeyes' Big Ten opener the previous week. OSU's offense took a while to find a rhythm against the Wildcats, as star running back Maurice...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Former OSU women's lacrosse player a driving force behind new stadium

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State lacrosse has never had its own sport-specific facility, but that will all change next spring. A former Buckeye player has been a major force in the construction of the new stadium. Ohio State's men's lacrosse coach Nick Myers admitted to getting emotional as...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Buckeyes arrive in East Lansing ahead of first road bout of season

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio State Buckeyes arrived in East Lansing Friday evening ahead of their first road game of the season. The unbeaten Buckeyes will face the 2-3 Michigan State Spartans Saturday. Ohio State has won eight straight games on the Spartans and leads the all-time series...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Buckeyes on the Blacktop: Ohio State basketball shines under the lights

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Thursday night, Ohio State basketball took to the outdoor courts for Buckeyes on the Blacktop. The night featured a 3-point shootout, slam dunk contest, and a full-court scrimmage on the RPAC outdoor courts. Freshman Brice Sensabaugh won the 3-point contest and freshman Roddy Gayle Jr...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

First Scores: Week 8 of the 2022 high school football season

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — First Scores on FOX gives you the first look at high school football highlights and scores from around the area. Tune in Friday nights at 10:45 on FOX 28. Dublin Jerome 17- Olentangy Berlin 7. Olentangy Liberty 28- Hilliard Bradley 14. Upper Arlington 41- Olentangy...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Former Buckeye turned firefighter living a life of service

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — For former running back Antonio Pittman, it's not the gridiron fueling his game anymore. He's traded in that sport for a spot with the Columbus Division of Fire. "It's a really, really, great job. I mean that from the bottom of my heart," Pittman said.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Pickle and Chill: Major League Pickleball tournament invades Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Major League Pickleball is coming to Columbus. Pickle and Chill, a tennis facility that is turning part of the building into a pickleball facility, will host the tournament at its location on West Henderson Road from Oct. 14-16. Pickleball is one of the fastest-growing sports...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Friday Night Rivals: Teays Valley vs. Amanda Clearcreek

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — This week on Friday Night Rivals, the Teays Valley Vikings will travel to Amanda to take on the Amanda Clearcreek Aces. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. and you can watch all the action live on the ABC 6 YouTube page or the CW Columbus.
ASHVILLE, OH
myfox28columbus.com

5 people inducted into Ohio Civil Rights Hall of Fame

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Civil Rights Hall of Fame inducted five new members Thursday at the Ohio Statehouse. Their accomplishments have helped eliminate barriers to equal opportunity in all corners of Ohio. ABC 6/FOX 28's Stacia Naquin was part of the ceremony that celebrated the work that...
OHIO STATE
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus Weather: Morning frost expected over the weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Temperatures were much, much cooler Friday afternoon but we’re still enjoying the sunshine! High pressure will allow for sunshine again this weekend but early-morning temperatures will be cold enough for frosts and freezes; cover the plants tonight! The weather looks cooperative for the Buckeyes in East Lansing.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus bringing back Police Athletic League to connect with kids

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The city is welcoming back a “PAL” to Columbus. PAL—the Police Athletic League was disbanded in 2001 in order to get more officers out on the streets. Now what was old is new again with a partnership between the Recreation and Parks...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus City Schools announces graduation schedule for class of 2023

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City Schools announced on Thursday its graduation schedule for the class of 2023. Graduations ceremonies will begin with winter graduation in January 2023 at the Southland Center. This ceremony is for seniors who have met the requirements to graduate early, along with fifth-year seniors.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Ohio Liquor to hold 'Liquordation' events around the state

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohioans will be able to take advantage of close-out deals, exclusives, and limit-release single barrels at four Ohio Liquor "Liquordation" events across the state. The events will feature thousands of "last call" and specialty products, OHLQ exclusives, limited-release single barrels, and more. “This will be...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Ohio man dies following Groveport motorcycle accident

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man has died after a motorcycle crash in Groveport Thursday night. The accident happened just before 10 p.m. in the area of Hamilton Road, just northeast of Bixby Road. Deputies found 37-year-old Shantal Johnson unresponsive on the side of the road. It appears Johnson...
GROVEPORT, OH
myfox28columbus.com

2 people shot on I-71 in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — I-71 south was closed for more than four hours Friday in north Columbus after a shooting that sent two people to the hospital. Police responded to the shooting on I-71 south between I-270 and East Dublin Granville Road just after 6:20 p.m. Friday. Police said...
COLUMBUS, OH

