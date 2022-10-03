ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loss words: Colts RB Nyheim Hines blames revolving door at QB

By Field Level Media
 4 days ago

Matt Ryan might not be the problem in Indianapolis, but the revolving door at quarterback is killing the Colts, in the estimation of running back Nyheim Hines.

Ryan, sacked 15 times in four games, has the team at 1-2-1 in his first season with the Colts, following one-and-done starters Carson Wentz (2021), Philip Rivers (2020), Jacoby Brissett (2019) and the final season from Andrew Luck (2018).

Indianapolis lost to the Tennessee Titans 24-17 on Sunday.

Offense has been hard to come by for the Colts, who are last in the AFC with 57 points and ahead of only the 49ers (47 points entering their Week 4 game Monday night).

"Not an excuse, but every year we have a new quarterback. So each year we have growing pains while we sit here and watch Tennessee, which has had (Ryan) Tannehill, what, my whole career? And each year we're restarting and we have to turn the page," Hines said.

"So that sucks a little bit, too, that most teams we play have an established guy, but that doesn't matter. We have figured it out and we will figure it out."

Ryan has eight turnovers -- five interceptions, three fumbles -- but is completing 66.2 percent of his passes with five touchdowns.

Head coach Frank Reich said quarterback play is not the issue. Ryan led a fourth-quarter comeback to beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4 but continues to take a pounding. Reich said there are more "free rushers" breaking through than he can recall and needs better blocking from his front five.

He said Ryan will be the last to point a finger if it ever happens at all.

"He is unflappable," Reich said. "He's already onto the next."

--Field Level Media

