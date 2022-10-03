Read full article on original website
cbs19news
VFBF: Ian brought positive benefits to parts of Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- When thinking of hurricanes, most of the time, the focus is on flooding, wind damage and other negative impacts. But Hurricane Ian actually had a positive impact on Virginia’s farmers, according to the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation. In a release, the VFBF says the...
cbs19news
Grants supporting small business development in three Virginia communities
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Nelson County is getting money to support small business development. Governor Glenn Youngkin announced $180,000 in Community Business Launch grants on Friday. According to a release, these grants provide funding to offer training to entrepreneurs and conduct business plan competitions aligning with local and regional...
cbs19news
Funding to help localities be prepared for any hazard
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Localities across Virginia are getting funding to help them prepare for all kinds of hazards, including multiple localities in this area. The Virginia Department of Emergency Management announced more than $2.6 million in grants on Friday. According to a release, the Emergency Management Performance Grant...
WSLS
Gov. Glenn Youngkin announces Virginia’s Energy Plan
Governor Glenn Youngkin unveiled his 2022 Energy Plan in Lynchburg Monday morning. As Virginia’s population grows, the governor says we need an energy plan that sustains us for years to come without breaking the bank. The plan focuses on natural gas, nuclear, renewables and embraces new technology to do...
cbs19news
Crozet's tunnel added to Virginia Landmarks Register
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Nelson County spot has been added to Virginia’s Landmarks Register. It’s one of nine historic places that were added to the register in the last month. The Blue Ridge Tunnel was originally built between 1850 and 1857, straddling the line between Nelson...
Northern Virginia man caught with hand in the company accounts to tune of $7 million
A Loudoun County man pleaded guilty to wire fraud Thursday in a scheme that cost his employer more than $7 million over three years.
Bay Journal
The sad saga of the Chesapeake Bay blue crab
In Sept. 1924, in response to substantial declines in the Chesapeake Bay blue crab harvest, the governors of Maryland and Virginia met to discuss solutions to the "crab crises.” The meeting yielded four proposed conservation measures:. Virginia would ban the harvest of egg-bearing females, or “sponge crabs,” year around....
cbs19news
Grants for main street revitalization projects announced
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Louisa Forward Foundation is among 16 communities and organizations across Virginia getting funding to help main streets and local economies. Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Virginia Main Street grants totaling more than $275,000 on Friday. According to a release, the projects funded by these grants...
West Virginia residents could see lower heating bills
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Natural gas utility companies have submitted plans to the West Virginia Public Service Commission to lessen their customers’ rates this winter. The PSC had ordered natural gas utilities in West Virginia to come up with some alternative plans for winter heating bills in the Mountain State and given them a deadline […]
Virginia residents to receive between $250 to $500 over next couple weeks
photo of money on tablePhoto by Nickolay Frolochin (Creative Commons) If you live and file taxes in Virginia, here is some amazing news that you'll want to hear. Many Virginia taxpayers are eligible for a one-time payment of up to $500 for each household. The Virginia Department of Taxation says that the eligible taxpayers will be sent a one-time rebate of up to $250 for individuals and up to $500 for joint filers. (source)
cbs19news
CCS sending letter to governor opposing his new trans policies
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- For the second time in as many days, a local school division has released a statement opposing Governor Glenn Youngkin's proposed policies for transgender students. "We believe we are following the law," said Charlottesville City Schools Board Member Jennifer McKeever. The Charlottesville City School Board...
cbs19news
Urging waterfowl hunters to take precautions against spreading HPAI
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People who go out hunting waterfowl are being urged to take precautions to prevent the spread of a highly pathogenic strain of avian influenza. The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services reports that the risk of HPAI is still prevalent, following a recently announced case that was detected in a Carolina County backyard flock.
Hiring haze: Marijuana legalization’s impact on employment policies in Virginia
In the year-plus since marijuana was legalized in Virginia, law enforcement agencies have taken a variety of approaches to deal with the impact of the substance on employment policies.
PHOTOS: Hurricane Ian destruction in Virginia
Though the storm had weakened significantly by the time it reached Virginia, it was still strong enough to bring flooding and winds strong enough to knock down trees to the Norfolk area.
cbs19news
CASPCA to receive dozens of animals from Florida, Puerto Rico
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Dozens of animals will be arriving in Albemarle County on Thursday. The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA says it will get 56 animals from shelters that were impacted by hurricanes Fiona and Ian. According to a release, Wings of Rescue will be flying in 25 dogs and...
Raising Canes is opening two new locations in Virginia
Raising Canes is making its way back to the Hampton Roads community with two new restaurant locations later this fall.
Food Stamps Schedule: Virginia SNAP EBT Card Benefits for October 2022
Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program (SNAP) recipients in Virginia have it easy compared with other states, at least when it comes to remembering when monthly payments are sent. SNAP beneficiaries...
cbs19news
VPAP: Computer network issues delaying voter registration processing
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Thousands of new voter registrations have been delayed since June. The Virginia Public Access Project reports intermittent computer network delays at the Virginia Department of Elections have caused a delay in processing at least 40,000 new voter registrations that have been submitted through the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles.
cbs19news
Students walkout at Burley Middle School against Youngkin's 2022 transgender policies
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Governor Glenn Youngkin’s proposed policy on Virginia's transgender students has more local students up in arms and walking out of class. This time, a protest was held at Jackson P. Burley Middle School in Albemarle County. Students across the county and Charlottesville have...
Solar company shuts down suddenly, leaving Virginia residents searching for answers
The Office of the Attorney General is investigating solar company Pink Energy, formerly known as PowerHome Solar, after a spokesperson said the office had received approximately 54 consumer complaints following a sudden shutdown.
