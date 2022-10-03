ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

cbs19news

VFBF: Ian brought positive benefits to parts of Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- When thinking of hurricanes, most of the time, the focus is on flooding, wind damage and other negative impacts. But Hurricane Ian actually had a positive impact on Virginia’s farmers, according to the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation. In a release, the VFBF says the...
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

Grants supporting small business development in three Virginia communities

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Nelson County is getting money to support small business development. Governor Glenn Youngkin announced $180,000 in Community Business Launch grants on Friday. According to a release, these grants provide funding to offer training to entrepreneurs and conduct business plan competitions aligning with local and regional...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Funding to help localities be prepared for any hazard

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Localities across Virginia are getting funding to help them prepare for all kinds of hazards, including multiple localities in this area. The Virginia Department of Emergency Management announced more than $2.6 million in grants on Friday. According to a release, the Emergency Management Performance Grant...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Gov. Glenn Youngkin announces Virginia’s Energy Plan

Governor Glenn Youngkin unveiled his 2022 Energy Plan in Lynchburg Monday morning. As Virginia’s population grows, the governor says we need an energy plan that sustains us for years to come without breaking the bank. The plan focuses on natural gas, nuclear, renewables and embraces new technology to do...
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

Crozet's tunnel added to Virginia Landmarks Register

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Nelson County spot has been added to Virginia’s Landmarks Register. It’s one of nine historic places that were added to the register in the last month. The Blue Ridge Tunnel was originally built between 1850 and 1857, straddling the line between Nelson...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
Bay Journal

The sad saga of the Chesapeake Bay blue crab

In Sept. 1924, in response to substantial declines in the Chesapeake Bay blue crab harvest, the governors of Maryland and Virginia met to discuss solutions to the "crab crises.” The meeting yielded four proposed conservation measures:. Virginia would ban the harvest of egg-bearing females, or “sponge crabs,” year around....
MARYLAND STATE
cbs19news

Grants for main street revitalization projects announced

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Louisa Forward Foundation is among 16 communities and organizations across Virginia getting funding to help main streets and local economies. Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Virginia Main Street grants totaling more than $275,000 on Friday. According to a release, the projects funded by these grants...
VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia residents could see lower heating bills

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Natural gas utility companies have submitted plans to the West Virginia Public Service Commission to lessen their customers’ rates this winter. The PSC had ordered natural gas utilities in West Virginia to come up with some alternative plans for winter heating bills in the Mountain State and given them a deadline […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
J.R. Heimbigner

Virginia residents to receive between $250 to $500 over next couple weeks

photo of money on tablePhoto by Nickolay Frolochin (Creative Commons) If you live and file taxes in Virginia, here is some amazing news that you'll want to hear. Many Virginia taxpayers are eligible for a one-time payment of up to $500 for each household. The Virginia Department of Taxation says that the eligible taxpayers will be sent a one-time rebate of up to $250 for individuals and up to $500 for joint filers. (source)
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

CCS sending letter to governor opposing his new trans policies

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- For the second time in as many days, a local school division has released a statement opposing Governor Glenn Youngkin's proposed policies for transgender students. "We believe we are following the law," said Charlottesville City Schools Board Member Jennifer McKeever. The Charlottesville City School Board...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Urging waterfowl hunters to take precautions against spreading HPAI

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People who go out hunting waterfowl are being urged to take precautions to prevent the spread of a highly pathogenic strain of avian influenza. The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services reports that the risk of HPAI is still prevalent, following a recently announced case that was detected in a Carolina County backyard flock.
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

CASPCA to receive dozens of animals from Florida, Puerto Rico

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Dozens of animals will be arriving in Albemarle County on Thursday. The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA says it will get 56 animals from shelters that were impacted by hurricanes Fiona and Ian. According to a release, Wings of Rescue will be flying in 25 dogs and...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

VPAP: Computer network issues delaying voter registration processing

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Thousands of new voter registrations have been delayed since June. The Virginia Public Access Project reports intermittent computer network delays at the Virginia Department of Elections have caused a delay in processing at least 40,000 new voter registrations that have been submitted through the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles.
VIRGINIA STATE

