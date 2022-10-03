Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
AtWorkAgency to host Freeplay Mini Fest, showcasing multiple artistsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 3 Buckeyes embrace being ‘the bad guy’ in season’s first road game at Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State returns home, hosts No. 13 Penn State FridayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 24 Ohio State looks ahead to weekend matchups against Central Michigan, OhioThe LanternAthens, OH
Related
Columbus Crew midfielder Lucas Zelarayan makes MLS history with a sensational strike from 56 yards out to score the longest free kick in the league's records
On Wednesday night Columbus Crew midfielder Lucas Zelarayan made Major League Soccer history by breaking the record for the longest free kick scored. In the 36th minute of action against Charlotte FC, Zelarayan lined up to take a quick free kick when he then glanced up and saw goal keeper Kristijan Kahlina about 15 yards off his line.
Inter Miami coach Phil Neville on MLS playoff berth: ‘We’re in, but we’re not done’
Inter Miami had just clinched a playoff spot with a commanding 4-1 win over rival Orlando City on Wednesday night and DRV PNK Stadium erupted into a pink party.
CBS Sports
MLS Decision Day 2022: Playoff scenarios, seeds, TV schedule, how to watch final day of the season
The 2022 Major League Soccer regular season, which started back on Feb. 26, comes to a conclusion on Sunday with Decision Day. A nearly eight-month journey for postseason qualification has 90 minutes left and still plenty to be decided. Four total playoff spots remain, with two in each conference, ahead...
thecomeback.com
Sports world reacts to absolutely unbelievable soccer goal
Major League Soccer may not be among the highest level of soccer in the world, but that doesn’t mean the league can’t provide some absolutely electric and incredible moments, just like the Columbus Crew had against Charlotte FC on Wednesday night. During Wednesday night’s MLS match between the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lastwordonsports.com
Last Word SC Radio: Sally Yates Report Fallout, MLS Decision Day 2022
PODCAST – What’s up Internet? Dan and Matt are back this week for another episode of Last Word SC Radio. We break down the fallout from the U.S. Soccer Sally Yates report on the NWSL and Women’s Soccer culture of abuse, harassment, and the lack of accountability. We then discuss all things MLS Decision 2022. This includes LAFC winning the Supporters’ Shield, seeding races in both conferences, the final playoff race, and the three effective playin games that will decide it. In the Round Table, we predict those games.
ESPN
USWNT coach: Proud of players for even being on field vs. England after 'extremely difficult week'
LONDON -- United States women's national coach Vlatko Andonovski said he was proud of his players for "even being on the field" after they lost 2-1 to England at Wembley Stadium on Friday, just days after the release of a report detailing systemic abuse in women's soccer in the U.S.
‘It’s sad women’s sport has these issues’, says Bronze after hailing NWSL players for calling out systemic abuse
LUCY BRONZE says she is saddened by “horrible” cases and allegations of abuse within women’s football and other sports. The England ace joined Rachel Daly in supporting players affected by emotional abuse and sexual misconduct in the women’s top flight in the USA. The Lionesses duo,...
ESPN
Megan Rapinoe: USWNT have 'incredible ability to shoulder so much'
United States women's national team veteran Megan Rapinoe acknowledged she was "emotionally exhausted" after the findings of Sally Yates' report into systemic abuse in the National Women's Soccer League but said it was nothing new to her or her teammates. The independent investigation released on Monday revealed that player abuse...
RELATED PEOPLE
'It was an extremely difficult week for everybody': USWNT boss Vlatko Andonovski speaks out after 2-1 loss to England as both teams stand behind 'Protect the Players' banner following NWSL report
United States manager Vlatko Andonovski said he was proud of his players and hailed their ‘fearless mentality’ for playing against England in the aftermath of a dark week for women’s soccer. The US were beaten 2-1 by the Lionesses at Wembley but the friendly match took place...
Sports Business Journal
Megan Rapinoe addresses NWSL report and calls for ownership changes
NWSL OL Reign F Megan Rapinoe on Thursday “called for ownership changes for the Portland Thorns FC and the Chicago Red Stars” following the release of the Yates Report, according to Jayda Evans of the SEATTLE TIMES. Speaking ahead of the USWNT's match in London at Wembley Stadium against England on Friday, Rapinoe said, “Without people who specifically did the wrong thing being gone, that just says to us that nobody is really hearing us. I don’t think that [Thorns owner] Merritt Paulson is fit to be the owner of that team. I don’t think [Red Stars owner] Arnim (Whisler) is fit to be the owner of Chicago.” Paulson “stepped back from decision-making” with the Thorns, and Whisler said Tuesday that he would "remove himself" from the NWSL BOG. On Wednesday, Whisler was voted out as chairperson of the board for the Red Stars (SEATTLE TIMES, 10/6).
Mallory Pugh makes sudden USWNT roster decision as 2023 World Cup prep begins
In a stunning move, the United States Women’s National Team announced Wednesday that star forward Mallory Pugh will not be on the roster for the USWNT friendlies that are set to start on Oct. 7. The team cited a family commitment for the reason Pugh will not be with her teammates when it takes on England in two days. They will not replace her on the roster at this time, according to the statement.
Deadspin
USWNT-England exhibition set as specter of NWSL abuse scandal looms
There’s no doubt about it. Friday’s far-from-friendly, friendly between the United States women’s national soccer team and the Lionesses from England is the biggest glorified exhibition in American soccer history, regardless of gender. It’s the first women’s soccer match — non-World Cup edition — to be broadcast on a major national network, with a 3 p.m. kickoff on FOX. What a spectacle for the sport it should be by itself, with more than 80,000 fans expected to attend Friday afternoon at London’s Wembley Stadium. Except that won’t be the case after more damning abuse has come to light from within the National Women’s Soccer League.
Comments / 0