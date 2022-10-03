ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus Crew midfielder Lucas Zelarayan makes MLS history with a sensational strike from 56 yards out to score the longest free kick in the league's records

On Wednesday night Columbus Crew midfielder Lucas Zelarayan made Major League Soccer history by breaking the record for the longest free kick scored. In the 36th minute of action against Charlotte FC, Zelarayan lined up to take a quick free kick when he then glanced up and saw goal keeper Kristijan Kahlina about 15 yards off his line.
thecomeback.com

Sports world reacts to absolutely unbelievable soccer goal

Major League Soccer may not be among the highest level of soccer in the world, but that doesn’t mean the league can’t provide some absolutely electric and incredible moments, just like the Columbus Crew had against Charlotte FC on Wednesday night. During Wednesday night’s MLS match between the...
lastwordonsports.com

Last Word SC Radio: Sally Yates Report Fallout, MLS Decision Day 2022

PODCAST – What’s up Internet? Dan and Matt are back this week for another episode of Last Word SC Radio. We break down the fallout from the U.S. Soccer Sally Yates report on the NWSL and Women’s Soccer culture of abuse, harassment, and the lack of accountability. We then discuss all things MLS Decision 2022. This includes LAFC winning the Supporters’ Shield, seeding races in both conferences, the final playoff race, and the three effective playin games that will decide it. In the Round Table, we predict those games.
ESPN

Megan Rapinoe: USWNT have 'incredible ability to shoulder so much'

United States women's national team veteran Megan Rapinoe acknowledged she was "emotionally exhausted" after the findings of Sally Yates' report into systemic abuse in the National Women's Soccer League but said it was nothing new to her or her teammates. The independent investigation released on Monday revealed that player abuse...
Daily Mail

'It was an extremely difficult week for everybody': USWNT boss Vlatko Andonovski speaks out after 2-1 loss to England as both teams stand behind 'Protect the Players' banner following NWSL report

United States manager Vlatko Andonovski said he was proud of his players and hailed their ‘fearless mentality’ for playing against England in the aftermath of a dark week for women’s soccer. The US were beaten 2-1 by the Lionesses at Wembley but the friendly match took place...
Sports Business Journal

Megan Rapinoe addresses NWSL report and calls for ownership changes

NWSL OL Reign F Megan Rapinoe on Thursday “called for ownership changes for the Portland Thorns FC and the Chicago Red Stars” following the release of the Yates Report, according to Jayda Evans of the SEATTLE TIMES. Speaking ahead of the USWNT's match in London at Wembley Stadium against England on Friday, Rapinoe said, “Without people who specifically did the wrong thing being gone, that just says to us that nobody is really hearing us. I don’t think that [Thorns owner] Merritt Paulson is fit to be the owner of that team. I don’t think [Red Stars owner] Arnim (Whisler) is fit to be the owner of Chicago.” Paulson “stepped back from decision-making” with the Thorns, and Whisler said Tuesday that he would "remove himself" from the NWSL BOG. On Wednesday, Whisler was voted out as chairperson of the board for the Red Stars (SEATTLE TIMES, 10/6).
ClutchPoints

Mallory Pugh makes sudden USWNT roster decision as 2023 World Cup prep begins

In a stunning move, the United States Women’s National Team announced Wednesday that star forward Mallory Pugh will not be on the roster for the USWNT friendlies that are set to start on Oct. 7. The team cited a family commitment for the reason Pugh will not be with her teammates when it takes on England in two days. They will not replace her on the roster at this time, according to the statement.
Deadspin

USWNT-England exhibition set as specter of NWSL abuse scandal looms

There’s no doubt about it. Friday’s far-from-friendly, friendly between the United States women’s national soccer team and the Lionesses from England is the biggest glorified exhibition in American soccer history, regardless of gender. It’s the first women’s soccer match — non-World Cup edition — to be broadcast on a major national network, with a 3 p.m. kickoff on FOX. What a spectacle for the sport it should be by itself, with more than 80,000 fans expected to attend Friday afternoon at London’s Wembley Stadium. Except that won’t be the case after more damning abuse has come to light from within the National Women’s Soccer League.
