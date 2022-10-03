Read full article on original website
WOLF
Crews recover body from creek near I-80
STROUDSBURG, MONROE CO. (WOLF) — A section of I-80 eastbound was down to one lane as police, fire, and EMT officials worked to recover a body from a creek near the interstate. According to the Monroe County Coroner, a body was recovered from Pocono Creek this morning, causing the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Dwell expands services to Columbia, Montour counties
Bloomsburg, Pa. — Dwell Orphan Care, a non-profit focused on supporting children in foster care and equipping foster and adoptive families, have opened a second Hope Chest Foster Closet at Wesley United Methodist Church. The additional location expands Dwell's service radius to Columbia and Montour counties, offering new and like-new clothing, new shoes, new toys, essential hygiene items, comfort items, and more to children entering foster care. This site will be a tremendous service to local foster families, meeting the immediate needs of children in...
Fire displaces 2 families, cause under investigation
HAZLETON CITY, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Fire Investigator has been called to the scene of a double-block house fire in Hazelton. Crews were dispatched to the house on East Chestnut Street between South Poplar and South Cedar late Thursday afternoon. A number of crews responded to the scene. No one was inside at the time […]
Firefighters respond to Monroe County fire
PARADISE TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Firefighters were on the scene of a fire in Monroe County that officials say started in the laundry room. Firefighters from the Pocono Mountain Fire Department tell Eyewitness News they responded to a reported structure fire around 11:30 am on Wednesday. According to first responders, they believe the fire […]
WOLF
Motorcycle chase ends in arrest
POCONO TWP, MONROE COUNTY - WOLF — A motorcycle chase on I-80 yesterday resulted in one man being arrested in Monroe County. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, an officer was on a routine patrol in the area of SR0611 and Wise Plaza in Scotrun around 1 PM on Thursday.
Workers ‘kicked, stomped and beat’ turkeys at 7 farms in and around central Pa.: police
Eleven people hired to capture and crate turkeys for Plainville Farms have been charged with abusing the animals at seven locations in six Pennsylvania counties, authorities said. Pennsylvania State Police said the workers “kicked, stomped and beat turkeys” at farms in Chester, Cumberland, Franklin, Fulton, Perry and Union counties. These...
Bethlehem area motorcyclist dies in Lehigh County crash
A motorcyclist died Thursday night in a crash with a car in Salisbury Township, the Lehigh County coroner said Friday. Edward Senick, 63, from Bethlehem Township, was driving a motorcycle at about 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 Block of Seidersville Road, when he lost control of the bike, Lehigh County Coroner Daniel Buglio said.
wkok.com
UPDATE: ROAD OPEN: Mile Post Road Open, Trees, Wires, Cleared
SUNBURY – A section of Mile Post Road is closed between Sunbury and Danville, and that will have a school bus and commuter impact today. Trees and wires are down in Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County, between Kellers Road and Bassett Road. That is in the Klines Grove area, about mid-way between Danville and Sunbury.
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Crash Log - 10/06/2022
ASHLAND - This crash occurred around 3:15am, in the 600 Block of Centre Street in Ashland. Troopers say Anna Ostrikov, 23, of Lebanon, was traveling eastbound when she traveled across the westbound lane and crashed head-on into a park Saturn Ion. The impact pushed the Ion into a Ford F-150.
Former Country Cupboard to launch food truck in Lewisburg
Lewisburg, Pa. — A former popular Lewisburg restaurant is coming back as a food truck. On Thursday, Oct. 6, the former owners of the Country Cupboard announced via Facebook the Country Cupboard Express food truck will begin serving some of the restaurant's favorite meals. The food truck will be located at the parking lot of the Best Western Country Cupboard Inn and will operate from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m....
Suspect steals 100 gallons of diesel fuel from parked truck in Northumberland County
Watsontown, Pa. — A person in a white Ford service truck stole $500 of diesel fuel last weekend from a parked truck in Delaware Township, Northumberland County. State police at Milton say the person syphoned 100 gallons of fuel from the parked truck between Sept. 30 and Oct. 1. The truck was parked in the parking lot of Cleveland Brother's Equipment. When the truck owner discovered the theft, they noticed someone leaving the area in a white Ford service truck. Police estimate the service truck model years to be between 2017 and 2019. The service truck had an auxiliary fuel tank on the back. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Kyle Drick at 570-524-2662 or email at Kdrick@pa.gov.
WOLF
Suspect in fatal Kingston shooting returns to Luzerne County
KINGSTON, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A man accused of shooting and killing a man outside Leonardo’s Club, on Main Street in Kingston, has returned to the area to face charges. Law enforcement located 26-year-old Tyquan Lassiter in Hackensack, NJ, and took him into custody on September 23rd. Today,...
Woman finds dropped wallet, allegedly helps herself to the contents
Williamsport, Pa. — A Lycoming County woman could be responsible for $71 of restitution after allegedly taking a wallet and its contents after it had been dropped on the floor of a store in Williamsport. Erica Nicole Gavlock, 36, noticed the wallet as she stood in line with her three juvenile children on July 23 at the Dollar General on Washington Boulevard. She reached down and placed the wallet into her purse, quickly paid for her items, and left the store, police said. ...
WOLF
Police search for Walmart theft suspect
SAYRE, BRADFORD COUNTY - WOLF — The Athens Township Police Department is investigating a series of retail thefts and is currently on the lookout for one suspect. Police say that on September 22nd, the pictured male suspect removed a drone and pudding valued at $264 from the Walmart on Elmira Street in Sayre, Bradford County.
991thewhale.com
Does The Interstate 86 Banana Truck Crash Remind You Of Anything?
As I was searching the good old internet, I ran across a new article from Emira's WENY-TV about a tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 86/Route 17 near the hamlet of Lowman in Chemung County between exits 57 and 58 on October 3rd. But it wasn't just the fact that a truck...
11 turkey farm workers charged with cruelty caught on video
Eleven people working for one of the nation's leading turkey producers have been charged with animal cruelty in Pennsylvania after state police said they were caught on video kicking, stomping and beating turkeys at several farms. The workers were responsible for capturing and crating turkeys destined for slaughter, Pennsylvania State Police said Thursday. They launched the probe in August 2021 in response to a complaint from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals. ...
Derry Township Police seek help in identifying owner of abandoned cat
HERSHEY, Pa. — Police in Dauphin County are attempting to identify the owner of a cat found abandoned in a pet carrier last month. The 2-year-old male cat, named "Carl," was found Sept. 26 on the first block of East Derry Road at about 5:10 p.m. The cat's name...
