Crime Stoppers of Houston hosts ‘Day of Unity’ Monday to kick off National Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Life Flight called to Katy after another Harris County road rage shootingCovering KatyKaty, TX
The youngest billionaire in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Man arrested, charged with murder at Clutch City Cluckershoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Political consultant convicted in failed scheme to influence 2020 Katy area primaryCovering KatyKaty, TX
Houston billionaire makes another huge donationAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Click2Houston.com
Ben Crump, family of Pamela Turner call on clergy, community leaders to join prayer vigil
BAYTOWN, Texas – The family of a Baytown woman who was reportedly killed by police in 2019 joined civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump as the trial for the accused officer continues. The first day of the trial wrapped up quickly as the prosecution went through three witnesses before 2...
Click2Houston.com
Family demands justice after video appears to show Houston police repeatedly punching suspect
HOUSTON – Keuindarius St. Julien was arrested Wednesday night, but it’s what allegedly happened leading up to the handcuffs being put on that has his family and witnesses in an uproar demanding justice. Around 10 p.m. Wednesday night, Brielle Ramos says she witnessed the arrest outside of the...
Click2Houston.com
Houston actress claims she was attacked by unleashed dog on NW Harris Co. bike trail
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Saturday was the first time Dreah Marie rode her bike through the MUD 155 Parks and Trails system in Northwest Harris County. She chose the spot, she said, to be a little less congested. But, what happened when she turned around on her bike to...
Click2Houston.com
Month-long investigations ends with illegal game room bust in SE Harris County, Pct. 2 says
HOUSTON – Deputies have reportedly shut down an illegal game room in southeast Harris County after a major bust on Wednesday. Officials with Harris County Constable Precinct 2 say the bust took place on Oct. 5 in the 1300 block of Spencer Highway. According to investigators, deputies received several...
Click2Houston.com
Ex-boyfriend charged with murder after Houston woman's body found with limbs amputated in Louisiana in 2019, docs show
HOUSTON – A man suspected in the 2019 murder of a Houston woman whose body was found, with limbs amputated, in Louisiana has been arrested and charged, according to court records. Carl Tates, 61, has been charged with murder in the death of his ex-girlfriend, Demetris Lincoln. He was...
Click2Houston.com
Teen charged in random violent assaults on pedestrians, bicyclists in Bacliff area, deputies say
BACLIFF, Texas – Authorities have arrested a 17-year-old boy accused in a series of violent assaults on pedestrians and bicyclists in the Bacliff area. Jason Salgado has been charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, a first-degree felony. His bond has been set at $20,000. Two juvenile suspects were also identified, and charges are pending.
Click2Houston.com
Bond set at $100K for 2 Texas City nursing home employees caught on camera abusing 87-year-old resident, police say
TEXAS CITY, Texas – Charges have been filed against two nursing home employees who were caught on camera beating and dragging an 87-year-old resident, according to officials with the Texas City Police Department. Lisa Jo Cooper, 61, and Kecia Danielle Johnson, 57, both turned themselves in Thursday and booked...
Click2Houston.com
Arrested: Man accused of kidnapping a Houston-area mother of 4 who was later found murdered captured in Mexico, police say
LAREDO, Texas – A man accused of kidnapping a woman whose body was found inside an SUV in Pasadena on Monday is in custody, authorities confirmed Thursday. At 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers with the Pasadena Police Department assigned to the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force, the U.S. Marshal Service, DEA, and Customs and Border Patrol said they collaborated to arrest Daniel Chacon, 30.
Click2Houston.com
2 men arrested, charged in connection with double shooting that left woman killed in northeast Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Two men have been charged in connection with a double shooting that left a woman killed in northeast Houston in December of last year, according to Houston police. Brandon Grable Fielding, 40, and John Lindsey Daniels, 40, are both charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The shooting happened on Dec. 29, 2021 in the 3500 block of Gillespie Street at around 11:40 p.m.
Click2Houston.com
2 men shot, killed while sitting inside southwest Houston restaurant, HPD says
HOUSTON – A search is underway for suspects accused of shooting and killing two men while they were at a restaurant in southwest Houston Wednesday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. HPD units responded to reports of a shooting inside a restaurant located at 12320 Bellaire Blvd. in...
Click2Houston.com
Sketch photo, surveillance video released of suspect involved in fatal shooting in west Houston
HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department has released a sketch photo and surveillance video of a suspect wanted in a fatal shooting in hopes someone will recognize the man. On March 4, two Spring Branch Police Department officers were patrolling an area in west Houston when they heard several gunshots shortly after 7 p.m.
Click2Houston.com
26 horses, donkeys rescued from property in Brenham: SPCA
BRENHAM – The Houston SPCA rescued 26 animals from a property in Washington County on Wednesday, according to officials. Officials said the owner of the property, which is located off Old Navasota Road near Indian Bluebonnet Road, was not providing proper care for the more than two dozen animals.
Click2Houston.com
Man accused of biting part of victim’s ear off at downtown Houston business, police say
HOUSTON – Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department need the public’s help finding a man who partially bit someone’s ear off during an assault at a downtown Houston business. On Sunday, Aug. 14, officers responded to reports of an assault in the 400 block of Main...
Click2Houston.com
Family of Arlene Alvarez says they’ve fallen victim to multiple thefts, burglaries since death of 9-year-old
HOUSTON – Crime has reportedly continued to impact the family of a 9-year-old girl who died after being caught in the crossfire between an armed robber and a citizen in February. Arlene Alvarez was fatally struck by a bullet fired by a man who was shooting at an armed...
Click2Houston.com
2 men jailed after deputies bust counterfeit ID operation with multiple Houston-area victims
HOUSTON – Two men are in jail after months of an alleged counterfeit ID operation that Harris County Precinct 5 Deputy Constables busted in late September. According to documents, those involved in the operation attempted wire transfers for tens of thousands of dollars and rented a truck in the name of someone’s identity they stole, among other allegations.
Click2Houston.com
Gun found inside backpack in bathroom stall at Cy-Fair ISD high school; Person detained, officials say
CYPRESS, Texas – School officials from the Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District released a statement to parents on Friday about an incident involving a gun found on campus Wednesday. According to Cypress Park High School’s principal, there was a firearm found inside a bathroom in an empty, locked stall on...
Click2Houston.com
Do you know this man? Memorial Hermann Hospital asking public to help locate unidentified patient’s family
HOUSTON – Staff members at Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital are asking for the public’s help to locate the family of a patient. The patient, whose name is unknown, is a Hispanic male between 50 to 60 years old, 5 feet 8 inches tall, and weighs around 150 pounds. He has salt-and-pepper hair, brown eyes, and has one mole on his upper right cheek and one on the right bridge of his nose, a spokesperson for the hospital said.
Click2Houston.com
Unlicensed medical student found guilty in home health fraud scheme: DOJ
HOUSTON – A federal jury in Houston has convicted a 65-year-old Houston resident for conspiracy to commit health care fraud, U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery announced Friday. The jury deliberated for approximately three hours before convicting Abudul Audu Azia Ozigi following a three-day trial. At trial, co-conspirator Margaret Arise...
Click2Houston.com
City controller asks OIG to investigate Houston Airports System’s director over $760,000 in fines waived for concessionaires
HOUSTON – Houston City Controller Chris Brown is calling for the Office of Inspector General to open an investigation into the manner in which Houston Airports System Director Mario Diaz settled liquidated damages with a concessionaire and their partner, who has ties to former Director City Council Relations William Paul Thomas, who was convicted in federal court back in July for conspiracy tied to bribes.
Click2Houston.com
Harris County Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman refiles hundreds of criminal cases slated for dismissal
HARRIS COUNTY – Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman joined several law enforcement and county leaders to refile hundreds of criminal cases that were slated for dismissal by Harris County judges and magistrates. Constable Herman said in a news release that the cases were slated for dismissal and...
