MOUNT VERNON — Dancing Bee Market & Studio at 3 N. Main St. is open under a new brand and with a freshly renovated classroom space. Jami Ingledue, owner of natural soap & body products company Dancing Bee Farms, took over ownership of the Makers’ Market in November 2021, and set out to make it into a community space where local artists could not only sell their creations, but also share their talents with the community.

MOUNT VERNON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO