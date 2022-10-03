ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, OH

Mount Vernon plans public meeting on zoning code audit Oct. 20

MOUNT VERNON — The City of Mount Vernon has embarked on a process to modernize its planning, zoning and subdivision regulations to ensure that it is ready to welcome and accommodate strategic growth that meets the goals of the City and its residents. As part of this process, the...
Mount Vernon appeals Ohio EPA lime removal orders

MOUNT VERNON – The City of Mount Vernon filed a Notice of Appeal with the Environmental Review Appeals Commission earlier this week concerning the Ohio EPA’s Unilateral Order to the City related to lime residuals removal. In a press release, The City stated it has identified multiple legal...
2nd annual Johnny Appleseed Apple Fest set for Oct. 8 in Mount Vernon

MOUNT VERNON – The Johnny Appleseed Apple Fest returns to Downtown Mount Vernon on Friday, Oct. 8 from 5 to 8 p.m. Sponsored by The Peoples Bank of Gambier, the event takes place on East Ohio Avenue between South Main and South Gay Street. It will be packed with vendors, food trucks, performances and more.
Dancing Bee Market & Studio now offering classes downtown

MOUNT VERNON — Dancing Bee Market & Studio at 3 N. Main St. is open under a new brand and with a freshly renovated classroom space. Jami Ingledue, owner of natural soap & body products company Dancing Bee Farms, took over ownership of the Makers’ Market in November 2021, and set out to make it into a community space where local artists could not only sell their creations, but also share their talents with the community.
Mount Vernon falls in tough tilt at Madison

MADISON TOWNSHIP -- It was not Mount Vernon's night in a 35-0 loss at Madison's Ram Field. With 2:51 remaining in the first quarter and the Yellow Jackets trailing 7-0, junior Jonny Askew took a sweep to the right, reached the sidelines, hit the afterburners and was gone on a spectacular 70-yard touchdown run.
Noah James Thomas

Noah James Thomas, age 72, of Mount Vernon, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at his residence. He was born on February 15, 1950, in Richwood, West Virginia, to the late Paul and Ivy (Reed) Thomas. Noah owned and operated Affordable Auto’s in Mount Vernon, Ohio, and loved...
Boxer Christy Martin shares her story of a champion combating domestic violence

MOUNT VERNON — New Directions kicked off October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month last week with a dinner featuring Boxing Hall of Famer Christy Martin. A coal miner's daughter hailing from a small town in southern West Virginia, Martin said she grew up never seeing or knowing about domestic violence. She played sports and went to college. She entered the world of boxing, eventually meeting coach Jim Martin.
St. Paul overcomes Edon in seat-squirming affair

St. Paul swapped jabs before dispatching Edon 60-52 for an Ohio high school football victory on October 7. Last season, St. Paul and Edon squared off with September 11, 2021 at St. Paul High School last season. For more, click here.
