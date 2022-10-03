Read full article on original website
These 23 People Didn't Realize Their Childhood Habits Were Super Weird Until Their Spouse Was Like "WTF Are You Doing?!" 👀👀👀
"I knew my wife grew up in a house; I just didn't know it was a under a rock." —@GrumpusDad
Why People See Problems Where There Are None
The dissatisfaction we feel can be used as rocket fuel to make our lives better. If our ancestors had found perpetual bliss, they wouldn’t have created the inventions that make modern life possible. By challenging ourselves, we expand the boundaries of our comfort zone. Do you often experience a...
Khloe Kardashian says she was ‘depressed and sad every single day’ until her son was born
During the most recent episode of "The Kardashians" on Hulu, Khloe Kardashian admits that she had a hard time with her mental health during her son's pregnancy. Khloe, who welcomed her son via surrogate back in July, opened up about the "trauma" she suffered as a result of Tristan Thompson's infidelity.
Mom’s viral TikTok nails the emotional rollercoaster of letting your kids sleep in your bed
Most parents of little kids are counting down the hours till bedtime when they can finally have a minute of peace. In a viral TikTok, mom of four Emily Vondrachek (@thevondyfam), opened up to viewers about co-sleeping with her kids after a long day of momming when her husband was out of town.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Having micropreemie twins taught me it’s OK to grieve for babies who are still alive
The very small room made my already large hospital bed look massive. The room was eerily quiet. To call it drab would be an understatement. The nurses called it a recovery room, but I found myself wondering if it was instead just an empty storage closet meant for things no one needed anymore.
My son did not learn this lesson, but I did — why I’m a stickler for making the bed
One of the most endearing habits practiced by The Hubby was established early in our marriage, and since then there’s been a special place in my heart for his attention to this household chore. I love the fact that he makes the bed every morning. I love that he does this without being reminded. Better yet: He fluffs the pillows and arranges the shams just the way I like it.
Mom says ‘Count the Kicks’ app saved her baby’s life during her third trimester
When Shamari Cooke was pregnant with her daughter, her OBGYN recommended that the first-time mom use an app called Count the Kicks. What Cooke didn't expect was for the app to have a hand in saving her baby's life. Count the Kicks is an app created for an evidence-based campaign...
A moment that changed me: ‘I was told my baby wouldn’t live beyond 10 years’
I had a perfect pregnancy and everything seemed fine with our son Sam – we named him when I was five months pregnant – until the 36th week. At a routine antenatal appointment, his heart rate became very low for a couple of seconds. We were worried and so my partner, Matze, and I went to the hospital. It was at the height of the pandemic, and Matze had to wait outside for a couple of hours. At an ultrasound scan by specialists, they found something in Sam’s brain – one of the ventricles, the cavities in the brain, was 0.2mm bigger than it should be, but I was told it probably wasn’t an issue.
Our family does ‘trips instead of gifts’ for the holidays—and it has been life-changing
I love birthdays and the holidays, but I don't love the post-holiday clutter and extra stuff. So a few years ago, our family started leaning into experiences instead of gifts—and it has been a game-changer. Not only does clutter make me feel prickly and overwhelmed, but all that extra “stuff” (much of which ends up in the landfill) leaves a bad taste in my mouth. Eventually I decided to say enough. Enough with the post-holiday gift-giving hangover. Enough with the mental gymnastics to figure out my holiday shopping list. Enough with the piles of toys and clothes and games. We would do experiences instead of gifts.
Why You See so Many Babies In Denmark Sleeping Outside and Alone in Strollers
Parenting styles are different in different countries. And in Denmark and other Scandinavian countries, one of those differences is that parents leave their babies in a stroller alone to nap in backyards, parks, and outside of restaurants and shops. The practice has led to a wide range of reactions from...
I’m a much better parent of tweens than I was of toddlers
I feel relieved every day to be parenting teenagers instead of toddlers. Our kids are 16, 14 and 11 now—and I’m learning how to be a good mom to teenagers (and one tween) despite years of feeling inadequate when they were little. Raising teens can be a scary...
Sleeping with a cold: Here's how to get through the night comfortably
Do you know how difficult it is to sleep when you feel like someone put tampons in your nose and your throat is closing up? For context, falling asleep when you get a cold or flu, is not fun. Having to choose between snoozing and breathing is a struggle. Sleeping on the side? Not an option. Sleeping in your stomach? Just kill me already.
Sometimes pregnancy is the worst, so let’s stop romanticizing it
I’ve seen it often—the glowing pregnant mama with everyone obsessing over her. Complete strangers opening doors for her. The perfect maternity photos that rack up hundreds of likes on Instagram and Facebook. The comments that harp on how much she’s glowing and everyone exclaiming that they can’t wait to meet the baby. I’ve seen all these things take place in every pregnancy that I’ve witnessed—and in my own pregnancy experience. But what I never truly saw people recognize is the truth that pregnancy is hard—and that romanticizing pregnancy can actually be harmful.
10 Things Our Boomer Parents Just Don’t Understand About Raising Kids Today
Raised before the omnipotent internet, but after the ‘80s latch-key era, we kinda had the best of both worlds. While our parents were the first generation of helicopters, hovering at close range, they were far from being lawnmowers—destroying any obstacle in site. We played outside, but they made sure we wore wear helmets and checked in at certain times. We roamed the local mall, but they weren't far behind, having a coffee at Gloria Jean's. We had sleepovers galore, but only after they checked in with the other parents.
Feel Like You Talk Too Much? A New Study Shows People May Like It
In conversations with strangers, people tend to think they should speak less than half the time to be likable but more than half the time to be interesting, according to new research my colleagues Tim Wilson, Dan Gilbert and I conducted. But we've also discovered this intuition is wrong. Our...
Runner’s TikTok goes viral as she documents a stranger following her in real-time
It started out as a regular run vlog. In a now-viral TikTok, runner Samantha Mac @sageandmaize takes her followers along on a planned 8-mile run that starts out lighthearted—but turned into something unsettling partway through. Something that women running alone experience all too frequently. “Good morning, it is 42...
Parenting Fails Are Going Viral; how Can Parents Stop This
Parenting alone can already be so difficult. And yet, in this day and age of social media, it can be much more challenging as everything can be documented, and parenting fails can quickly go viral. There are some of these parenting fails that elicit empathy from other parents and can...
Traveling with extended family is a delightful challenge—here’s how to make it even better
A few years ago, my parents, siblings and I decided that, instead of getting each other a bunch of holiday gifts, we would take a family vacation together. Since then, we have gone on more than one family vacation with grandparents and cousins, each one memorable in its own way. I have no doubt that these extended family vacations with grandparents and cousins will be “happiness anchors” for my kids for decades to come. They are an absolute delight. They are also a challenge—in a way that traveling with three to four other families, half a dozen kids, and multiple generations can be a challenge. But the payoff makes it worth the planning hassles and any hiccups along the way.
Your 10 most pressing baby safety questions, answered by a pediatrician
When it comes to babies, safety is always a top priority. With September being Top Baby Birth Month and National Baby Safety Month, there’s never been a better time to reflect on everyday safety practices and concerns. As a pediatrician, part of my job is to educate and prepare...
Parenting styles are a myth
Your family has a unique combination of your culture, your individual psychology and your situation, which means your parenting style ought to be as unique as your household. Your child is not like any other so no pre-set parenting method will work completely for you. To find your own parenting style, you do not need to start from scratch. Here’s how you create your own personal parenting style that works for your family, your lifestyle and your values.
