psychologytoday.com

Why People See Problems Where There Are None

The dissatisfaction we feel can be used as rocket fuel to make our lives better. If our ancestors had found perpetual bliss, they wouldn’t have created the inventions that make modern life possible. By challenging ourselves, we expand the boundaries of our comfort zone. Do you often experience a...
HEALTH
Miami Herald

My son did not learn this lesson, but I did — why I’m a stickler for making the bed

One of the most endearing habits practiced by The Hubby was established early in our marriage, and since then there’s been a special place in my heart for his attention to this household chore. I love the fact that he makes the bed every morning. I love that he does this without being reminded. Better yet: He fluffs the pillows and arranges the shams just the way I like it.
HOME & GARDEN
The Guardian

A moment that changed me: ‘I was told my baby wouldn’t live beyond 10 years’

I had a perfect pregnancy and everything seemed fine with our son Sam – we named him when I was five months pregnant – until the 36th week. At a routine antenatal appointment, his heart rate became very low for a couple of seconds. We were worried and so my partner, Matze, and I went to the hospital. It was at the height of the pandemic, and Matze had to wait outside for a couple of hours. At an ultrasound scan by specialists, they found something in Sam’s brain – one of the ventricles, the cavities in the brain, was 0.2mm bigger than it should be, but I was told it probably wasn’t an issue.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Motherly

Our family does ‘trips instead of gifts’ for the holidays—and it has been life-changing

I love birthdays and the holidays, but I don't love the post-holiday clutter and extra stuff. So a few years ago, our family started leaning into experiences instead of gifts—and it has been a game-changer. Not only does clutter make me feel prickly and overwhelmed, but all that extra “stuff” (much of which ends up in the landfill) leaves a bad taste in my mouth. Eventually I decided to say enough. Enough with the post-holiday gift-giving hangover. Enough with the mental gymnastics to figure out my holiday shopping list. Enough with the piles of toys and clothes and games. We would do experiences instead of gifts.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Motherly

I’m a much better parent of tweens than I was of toddlers

I feel relieved every day to be parenting teenagers instead of toddlers. Our kids are 16, 14 and 11 now—and I’m learning how to be a good mom to teenagers (and one tween) despite years of feeling inadequate when they were little. Raising teens can be a scary...
KIDS
ohmymag.co.uk

Sleeping with a cold: Here's how to get through the night comfortably

Do you know how difficult it is to sleep when you feel like someone put tampons in your nose and your throat is closing up? For context, falling asleep when you get a cold or flu, is not fun. Having to choose between snoozing and breathing is a struggle. Sleeping on the side? Not an option. Sleeping in your stomach? Just kill me already.
HEALTH
Motherly

Sometimes pregnancy is the worst, so let’s stop romanticizing it

I’ve seen it often—the glowing pregnant mama with everyone obsessing over her. Complete strangers opening doors for her. The perfect maternity photos that rack up hundreds of likes on Instagram and Facebook. The comments that harp on how much she’s glowing and everyone exclaiming that they can’t wait to meet the baby. I’ve seen all these things take place in every pregnancy that I’ve witnessed—and in my own pregnancy experience. But what I never truly saw people recognize is the truth that pregnancy is hard—and that romanticizing pregnancy can actually be harmful.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
purewow.com

10 Things Our Boomer Parents Just Don’t Understand About Raising Kids Today

Raised before the omnipotent internet, but after the ‘80s latch-key era, we kinda had the best of both worlds. While our parents were the first generation of helicopters, hovering at close range, they were far from being lawnmowers—destroying any obstacle in site. We played outside, but they made sure we wore wear helmets and checked in at certain times. We roamed the local mall, but they weren't far behind, having a coffee at Gloria Jean's. We had sleepovers galore, but only after they checked in with the other parents.
KIDS
sciencealert.com

Feel Like You Talk Too Much? A New Study Shows People May Like It

In conversations with strangers, people tend to think they should speak less than half the time to be likable but more than half the time to be interesting, according to new research my colleagues Tim Wilson, Dan Gilbert and I conducted. But we've also discovered this intuition is wrong. Our...
MENTAL HEALTH
parentherald.com

Parenting Fails Are Going Viral; how Can Parents Stop This

Parenting alone can already be so difficult. And yet, in this day and age of social media, it can be much more challenging as everything can be documented, and parenting fails can quickly go viral. There are some of these parenting fails that elicit empathy from other parents and can...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Motherly

Traveling with extended family is a delightful challenge—here’s how to make it even better

A few years ago, my parents, siblings and I decided that, instead of getting each other a bunch of holiday gifts, we would take a family vacation together. Since then, we have gone on more than one family vacation with grandparents and cousins, each one memorable in its own way. I have no doubt that these extended family vacations with grandparents and cousins will be “happiness anchors” for my kids for decades to come. They are an absolute delight. They are also a challenge—in a way that traveling with three to four other families, half a dozen kids, and multiple generations can be a challenge. But the payoff makes it worth the planning hassles and any hiccups along the way.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Motherly

Parenting styles are a myth

Your family has a unique combination of your culture, your individual psychology and your situation, which means your parenting style ought to be as unique as your household. Your child is not like any other so no pre-set parenting method will work completely for you. To find your own parenting style, you do not need to start from scratch. Here’s how you create your own personal parenting style that works for your family, your lifestyle and your values.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
