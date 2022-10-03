ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zionsville, IN

wbiw.com

Indiana University Homecoming is Oct. 7-8

BLOOMINGTON – Indiana University Homecoming is Oct. 7 and 8, and the parade and football game will highlight festivities on the Bloomington campus. The parade starts at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 7. The route begins at the intersection of 17th Street and Woodlawn Avenue, runs south on Woodlawn, turns east on 13th Street, turns north on Fee Lane, then heads west back to 17th and Woodlawn.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Register now to participate in the Bedford Parks Department pickleball tournament

BEDFORD – Registration is now open for the Bedford Parks Department pickleball tournament. Pickleball is an indoor or outdoor racket/paddle sport where two players, or four players, hit a perforated hollow polymer ball over a 36-inch-high net using solid-faced paddles. The two sides hit the ball back and forth over the net until one side commits a rule infraction. It’s a fun sport that combines many elements of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Come join the fun at the Pleasant Run VFD and Pleasant Run Park Fall Festival on Oct. 22

HELTONVILLE – Come join in the fun at the Fall Festival sponsored by Pleasant Run Volunteer Fire Department and Pleasant Run Park on October 22 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. The parade will kick off the festival beginning at 4 p.m. at the 58 & 446 junction and will travel down 58 on to church street and then onto Jefferson Street. It will then turn right and continue up 58 to take a left on Diamond Road to the Pleasant Run Park.
HELTONVILLE, IN
wbiw.com

Visit the Bloomington Farmers’ Market Saturday for fresh bakery items

BLOOMINGTON – This catchphrase “Now That’s Good Stuff!” by Scholars Inn Bakehouse captures the essence of this artisan wholesale bakery located in Bloomington. They feature all-natural bread, homemade pastries, premium bagels, and their famous granola. This rosemary olive bread is a sample of what to expect...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Volunteers needed for Rose Hill Cemetery event

BLOOMINGTON – The Bloomington Parks and Recreation Department is looking for volunteers during the Rose Hill Cemetery event. Explore the stories that have outlived the deceased at one of Bloomington’s most historic cemeteries during the event on October 15th at Rose Hill Cemetery at 930 West 4th Street in Bloomington.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

ROI expands STEM Fellows program to middle school educators

BLOOMINGTON – ROI is pleased to announce the selection of its 2022-2023 STEM Fellowship cohort. The 17 middle school educators began their fellowship year in August, bringing the total number to 111 Fellows working to advance science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) activities in Indiana Uplands classrooms and schools.
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Frost possible Saturday and Sunday morning

INDIANA – Fall temperatures have arrived across Indiana. A cold front arrives tonight. High temperatures will only be in the mid-to-upper 50s Friday across the state, according to the National Weather Service in Indianapolis. Many places will have low temperatures in the 30s this weekend and there will be...
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

IDEM to welcome Two Herons Marina into Clean Marina Program

BLOOMINGTON – The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) will recognize Two Herons Marina as the newest member of the Indiana Clean Marina Program. In addition, the Lake Monroe Sailing Association (LMSA), which joined the program in 2020, will be recognized for its renewal as a member of the program.
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

ROI welcomes 18 career coaches in the second fellowship cohort

BLOOMINGTON – Regional Opportunity Initiatives (ROI) has selected the second cohort of its Career Coaching Fellowship. Eighteen individuals who serve as school principals and counselors, career coaches, work-based and internship coordinators, teachers, or adult educators, have been selected. On August 31, the second cohort kicked off with training at...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
NewsBreak
Society
wbiw.com

Traffic calming measures continue; New playground installation begins at Waldron, Hill, and Buskirk Park; and Smith Road is resurfaced

BLOOMINGTON – Numerous infrastructure improvement projects are underway this season to advance community goals, including safety, sustainability, accessibility, equity, economic vitality, and quality of life in Bloomington. The City will provide regular public updates on a range of these improvements as they progress. City departments coordinate with one another, as well as with private developers, to minimize the impact on Bloomington residents and visitors.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

The ‘trap’ is set as Stars face dangerous road trip to Madison

BEDFORD – For traps to be effective, the target must be oblivious to the danger, unaware of the surroundings, unsuspecting of the jeopardy. Then, like the mouse nibbling the cheese, snap! Caught. Conquered. Doomed. Gotcha. Bedford North Lawrence, whether it realizes it or not, is in peril. The trap...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Loogootee sweeps past BNL in finale

LOOGOOTEE – Loogootee capped the regular season with a three-set sweep of Bedford North Lawrence during high school volleyball action on Thursday night. The Lions (21-10) clawed to a 25-8, 25-14, 25-17 victory. “We played a great team and we got off the bus slow,” BNL coach Whitney Carroll...
LOOGOOTEE, IN
wbiw.com

State Road 135 to close south of Morgantown for continued bridge work

MORGAN CO. — Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Force Construction Company plans to close State Road135 near Morgantown to continue rehabilitation work on the truss bridge over Indian Creek, located just south of State Road 252. On or after Monday, October 17, S.R. 135 is scheduled to close between...
MORGANTOWN, IN
wbiw.com

2022 Halloween Trick-or-Treat Hours for Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON – City of Bloomington trick-or-treat hours for 2022 have been set for Monday, October 31 from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m., rain or shine. Please consider these Halloween tips to help keep children and families safe:. Trick-or-treat during designated hours and only go to those homes that have...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Jennings tops BNL in sectional semifinal

NEW ALBANY – Jennings County advanced to the Class 3A sectional final with a 3-0 victory over Bedford North Lawrence on Thursday night. The Panthers scored all of their goals in the second half to conquer the Stars (1-14-0) for the second time this season. Jennings posted a 9-0 win at BNL on Sept. 8.
JENNINGS COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Purdue University student killed by a roommate at McCutcheon Hall

WEST LAFAYETTE – A Purdue University student was killed by their roommate early Wednesday in McCutcheon Hall, according to university police. The Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office identified the dead student as 20-year-old Varun Manish Chheda, from Indianapolis. Doty says the killing took place in McCutcheon Hall, which is...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN

