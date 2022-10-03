HELTONVILLE – Come join in the fun at the Fall Festival sponsored by Pleasant Run Volunteer Fire Department and Pleasant Run Park on October 22 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. The parade will kick off the festival beginning at 4 p.m. at the 58 & 446 junction and will travel down 58 on to church street and then onto Jefferson Street. It will then turn right and continue up 58 to take a left on Diamond Road to the Pleasant Run Park.

HELTONVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO