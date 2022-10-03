ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

KBI: Man pointed gun at Lawrence officers, before being shot

By Juan Cisneros, Michael Dakota
 4 days ago

LAWRENCE, Kan. — A Sunday evening police shooting in Lawrence left one person dead and is now under investigation by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

Preliminary information indicates that shortly after 5:30 p.m., the Lawrence Police Department received a report of a burglary and a broken window at a residence at 1715 E. 21st Terrace in Lawrence. When they responded, they learned a male subject was likely inside. The homeowner was not present at the time.

The man, who was later identified as Michael S. Blanck, 43, of Lawrence, eventually came out of the residence. Officers attempted to make contact with him at the front of the house.

During this interaction, Blanck pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the officers, according to the KBI. At this time, three of the five responding officers fired. Multiple rounds struck Blanck. The shooting occurred at approximately 7:20 p.m.

Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical crews responded and pronounced the armed person dead at the scene.

Lawrence Police Department policy requires any shooting involving officers to be investigated by the KBI.

This investigation is ongoing.

