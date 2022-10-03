MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) – The Morgantown Mohigans forced a pair of key turnovers on defense and held the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears to 121 yards of offense, overcoming two failed trips to the red zone for a 14-0 shutout at Pony Lewis Field on Friday night. “I think...

