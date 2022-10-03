Read full article on original website
20% of Americans with medical debt don't think they'll ever pay it off
Research indicates that rising healthcare costs continue to be a dominant concern in the U.S., and the unequal consequences of healthcare debt are evident in the findings, with nearly 20 percent of Americans reporting medical debt they do not think they can ever pay off, according to an Oct. 6 report from National Public Radio.
3 out of 4 Americans give healthcare affordability a D or F grade: Gallup survey
About a third of Americans give the affordability of healthcare a failing grade, a new Gallup poll published Oct. 6 found. The survey, conducted by Gallup and healthcare advocacy group West Health, asked respondents how they would grade aspects of the U.S. healthcare system. Affordability received the lowest scores —...
4 recent lawsuits involving pharmacists, pharmacies
From Medicare fraud schemes to distributing dangerous opioids, Becker's has reported on four lawsuits involving pharmacists and pharmacies since Sept. 13. 1. North Carolina pharmacy owner pleads guilty to billing fraud. A North Carolina pharmacy owner pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud Medicare, North Carolina Medicaid and private insurers, the...
Adderall generic shortage worsens to 28 products on back order
About a month after four drugmakers reported shortages of their Adderall generics, the list has grown from 20 to 28 out-of-stock drugs from six pharmaceutical companies. The American Society of Health-System Pharmacists, which reports drug shortages compiled by Salt Lake City-based University of Utah, first identified the supply issue in late August. For weeks, the number of shortages of a generic to treat attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, amphetamine mixed salts, has steadily increased.
5 recent health equity research findings
Here are five health equity studies Becker's has covered since Sept. 16:. 1. Addressing health disparities in the U.S. will require a multi-front approach, including data collection and financial investments, according to an Oct. 4 report from the Healthcare Leadership Council. 2. Black COVID-19 patients may have faced 4.5-hour treatment...
70% of US physicians believe gun laws too lax: Medscape
Sixty-nine percent of physicians believe U.S. gun laws are not strict enough, according to a Medscape survey of more than 2,300 practicing physicians published Oct. 7. Between Jan. 22 and March 2, 2,341 physicians across 29 specialties completed Medscape's online survey that included questions on "10 controversial social issues." Sixty-two percent of respondents were men and 33 percent were women.
HHS spends $290M on drug for radiation sickness
HHS spent $290 million to secure supplies of medication used for injuries caused by radiation, according to an Oct. 7 report from NBC News. The department said in a statement to NBC News that the purchase of the drug, called Nplate, is part of "long-standing, ongoing efforts by the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response to better prepare the U.S. for the potential health impacts of a wide range of threats to national security."
Lawmakers want clarification on closed Iowa hospital's emergency designation eligibility
A pair of Iowa lawmakers want CMS to clarify if the recently shuttered Blessing Health Keokuk (Iowa) hospital will be eligible for a future rural emergency hospital designation despite its closure. Quincy, Ill.-based Blessing Health System closed the hospital in Keokuk on Sept. 30. The system cited several factors for...
Report: CVS in exclusive talks to acquire Cano Health
CVS Health is in exclusive talks to buy Cano Health, Bloomberg reported Oct. 7. The pharmacy giant has been among the rumored bidders for the primary care disruptor, with Humana said to be another suitor. Humana does have a right-of-refusal deal with Cano Health in the event of a sale, under a 2019 agreement between the two entities.
Why hospitals won't keep universal masking around forever
Face masks have played a crucial role in reducing COVID-19 transmission in hospitals, but clinical and infection control experts are not convinced the pandemic has set a new precedent for widespread use of facial coverings in healthcare settings. "If it's going to set a precedent, it's probably going to set...
3 physicians' concerns with California 'COVID misinformation' law
Physicians are speaking out against a new California law that could revoke their licenses for spreading COVID-19 "misinformation" during conversations with patients. Critics say the law, signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom Sept. 30, could discourage physicians from talking with patients about the rapidly changing coronavirus. Mr. Newsom said the law...
Risks are low for sharing patient data, study finds
The privacy risk of patients sharing their deidentified data for medical research is low, an Oct. 6 study in PLOS Digital Health found. Scientists use this type of data, which has been stripped of personal information, to develop artificial intelligence-based algorithms to diagnose diseases and predict their onset or progression.
Healthcare employment returns to February 2020 level; 60K jobs added
Healthcare gained 60,100 jobs in September and is back at its February 2020 level, according to the latest jobs report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. 1. The September count is higher than the 48,200 jobs added in August but lower than the 69,600 jobs added in July. 2....
Longer Paxlovid course doesn't reduce risk of rebound, study finds
A small Oct. 6 study from the National Institutes of Health found that a longer course of Pfizer's COVID-19 treatment was not more effective than its recommended five-day regimen. Some health experts have questioned the length of Paxlovid courses, which is an FDA-approved pack of two drugs intended for people...
ServiceNow secures $250M HHS IT maintenance contract
ServiceNow has been awarded a five-year $250 million IT maintenance contract from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The agreement was completed in partnership with IT government contractor Carahsoft. Under the terms of the contract, Carahsoft will provide ServiceNow technology, customer, employee and creator workflows to HHS applications, according to the Oct. 6 ServiceNow news release.
Watch for Ebola cases, CDC tells physicians
The CDC is warning clinicians to be on alert for potential Ebola cases in the U.S. and implementing airport screenings amid an outbreak in Uganda. Clinicians should consider Ebola as a possible diagnosis for patients with symptoms including fever, headache, muscle and joint pain, and unexplained bleeding, the agency said in an Oct. 6 health alert.
Washington State University awarded $2.6M to improve infectious disease modeling
Washington State University received $2.6 million in federal funding to better understand and predict how infectious diseases behave and spread in healthcare settings and other small populations. The National Institutes of Health awarded a five‑year, $1.8 million grant to develop methods and tools for modeling disease spread and dynamics in...
Political volatility is rising in the workplace — and it may affect hiring, promotions
The 2020 election and COVID-19 have fostered high political tensions in the workplace, according to a Society of Human Resource Management study released Oct. 5. Researchers surveyed 504 U.S. workers and 1,525 human resources professionals in August and September regarding their experiences with politics in the workplace. Here are seven...
Kamala Harris: DOJ gathering legal support for providers post-Roe
The Justice Department has established a task force to provide legal support to those affected by recent abortion legislation, including healthcare workers, Vice President Kamala Harris said. "They are gathering pro bono legal support, so, basically, law firms and legal associations to give free assistance, legal assistance, to folks who...
4 steps healthcare leaders can take to prepare for future outbreaks
The U.S. healthcare industry would benefit from investing in infection prevention in control, especially in light of the missteps from the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Devin Jopp, EdD, CEO of the Association for Professionals in Infection Control & Epidemiology, wrote for Forbes Oct. 5. Here are the four recommendations:
