HHS spent $290 million to secure supplies of medication used for injuries caused by radiation, according to an Oct. 7 report from NBC News. The department said in a statement to NBC News that the purchase of the drug, called Nplate, is part of "long-standing, ongoing efforts by the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response to better prepare the U.S. for the potential health impacts of a wide range of threats to national security."

