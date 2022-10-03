ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Logitech G teams up with Herman Miller to create the Vantum Gaming Chair

Logitech G has teamed back up with Herman Miller to create the Vantum, a gaming chair built from the ground up with exquisite ergonomics. Over two years ago, Logitech G partnered up with ergonomic chair company Herman Miller and designed their own branded version of the Herman Miller Embody gaming chair.
Tech YouTuber cuts RTX 4090 in half “for science”

YouTuber GamersNexus, known for their in-depth commentary on the latest hardware, recently cut an RTX 4090 in half, to analyze its thermal design. Steve Burke of GamersNexus is known for many things, their investigative reporting blew the lid off of the reported internal mismanagement of Artesian Builds, on some corners of the internet, they dub him ‘Tech Jesus’, for his iconic long hair.
AirPods Pro Second Generation review: Are AirPods Pro 2 worth it?

The AirPods Pro second generation is a confident step up that fixes almost every issue with the prior version. Apple’s Far Out event may have revealed new Apple Watch models and the iPhone 14 lineup, but one announcement somewhat fell through the cracks – the second generation AirPods Pro.
Valve announces Steam Decks can be bought without a reservation

Valve announced that since the company has ramped up production on Steam Decks, buyers no longer need to order through reservation. Valve’s Steam Deck has been a massive success with fans — so much so that Valve previously had a substantial amount of backorders in line from customers.
Pokemon custom rule set gives an easy alternative to Nuzlocke challenge

A Pokemon fan shared their own custom rule set, which provided unique playthrough rules while also being far less difficult than the popularized Nuzlocke challenge. With its formulaic, turn-based combat and structure, Pokemon games might not always offer a reason for a second playthrough. As a result, members of the...
Overwatch 2: How to get free Overwatch coins

Overwatch coins are used in Overwatch 2 to purchase cosmetics and the premium Battle Pass, but how do you get free Overwatch coins?. While the gameplay of Overwatch 2 will always be the most important factor for players, cosmetics are a very close second. Blizzard designs a variety of unique...
How to transfer skins to Overwatch 2

If you worked hard to collect some cosmetics in the original Overwatch, you’ll be pleased to know that you can get them back when installing Overwatch 2, as long as you merge your account. Here’s how to transfer your skins to Overwatch 2. The release of Overwatch 2...
How to level Overwatch 2 Battle Pass fast: Challenges, Parties & more

Leveling up in Overwatch 2 can be a daunting process. So, to help you get those sweet rewards, we’ve got the quickest way to level up in Overwatch 2. Overwatch 2 works a little differently than the original Overwatch and many other FPS games. Instead of leveling up your hero, you level up the Battle Pass which in turn, gives you some useful rewards and new heroes to enjoy.
Clockwork Zenyatta Overwatch 2: How to unlock

The first batch of legendary League skins have been released in Overwatch 2, among them is the highly desired Clockwork Zenyatta skin. Here’s how you can unlock it. The release of Overwatch 2 has brought plenty of new and seasoned players back into the chaos of battle. With them come some new heroes for you to enjoy along with some brand new legendary League skins like the Overwatch 2 Clockwork Zenyatta skin.
Overwatch 2 chat bug is buying skins without players even realizing

An Overwatch 2 chat bug is causing players to accidentally purchase skins, leaving them with purchases that can’t be refunded. The launch of Overwatch 2 has been far from smooth. So far, there have been a number of server problems and other issues that have stopped players from accessing the game. However, a new chat-related bug is proving to be one of the most frustrating.
Spanish giants KOI enter LEC through Rogue partnership

KOI and Rogue have announced their partnership on October 6, after months of reporting that the two were set to combine forces, which has led to the Spanish organization taking over Rogue’s LEC spot. KOI, founded by Ibai Llanos, one of the most popular Twitch streamers in the world,...
Overwatch 2: All Mythic skins & how to unlock them

Mythic skins are a brand new addition to Overwatch 2 but they are already becoming a popular goal many are trying to reach. Here are all the Overwatch 2 Mythic skins and how you can get hold of them. With Overwatch 2 introducing new elements to the popular first-person shooter...
Overwatch 2 surges on Twitch despite two DDoS attacks on launch

Overwatch 2 reached over 600k peak viewers on Twitch despite the game being unplayable for most players due to a DDoS attack. Overwatch 2 was finally released on October 4 after years and years of dedicated Overwatch fans patiently waiting for a sequel. Sadly for Overwatch players ready to jump...
