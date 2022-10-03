ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How you get on the commuter rail at North Station just changed. Here’s what to know.

By Madeleine Aitken
 4 days ago

Riders now have to tap, scan, or swipe their tickets to enter and exit the station.

A rider exits the new North Station fare gates. MBTA

New electronic fare gates became active Saturday at North Station in an effort to improve the MBTA commuter rail’s fare collection.

With this change, riders now have to tap, scan, or swipe their tickets to enter and exit the station. They will still have to show their tickets to conductors on board, but there will be no more platform-door ticket checks.

“The new gate system will let us better integrate the Commuter Rail’s network and ticketing system with those of the T’s other transit modes,” said the MBTA.

There are 30 gates around the North Station concourse now, including nine wider, accessible gates. Fare gates will also be installed at South and Back Bay stations.

