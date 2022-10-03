Eldon Lorein Hoover was born on April 26, 1929 and passed away October 1, 2022 at Ascension Via Christi Village in Manhattan, Kansas. Eldon was the eighth of nine children born to David Breckbill Hoover and Susan Page Hoover on the family farm in rural Detroit, Kansas northeast of Abilene, Kansas. Eldon grew up in the Moonlight Community and attended the Moonlight Grade School. He graduated from DCCHS (Dickinson County Community High School, Chapman, Kansas) in 1947. On October 16, 1949 he married Nelda Marie Marts and to this union were born four children, Susan Marie, Sheryl Christine, Connie Jane and Steven Craig.

