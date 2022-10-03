Read full article on original website
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
Obituary: Eldon Lorein Hoover
Eldon Lorein Hoover was born on April 26, 1929 and passed away October 1, 2022 at Ascension Via Christi Village in Manhattan, Kansas. Eldon was the eighth of nine children born to David Breckbill Hoover and Susan Page Hoover on the family farm in rural Detroit, Kansas northeast of Abilene, Kansas. Eldon grew up in the Moonlight Community and attended the Moonlight Grade School. He graduated from DCCHS (Dickinson County Community High School, Chapman, Kansas) in 1947. On October 16, 1949 he married Nelda Marie Marts and to this union were born four children, Susan Marie, Sheryl Christine, Connie Jane and Steven Craig.
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
Joy C. Johnson
Heaven has claimed the life of Joy C. Johnson of Manhattan, KS. She was 83 years old and die…
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
Cowgirl Tennis completes busy couple of weeks
The Abilene Cowgirls tennis team recently competed a busy couple of weeks, after their schedule was altered due to some recent weather conditions. Back to back days of playing at Clay Center and Chapman tournaments last week , set the Cowgirls up for the NCKL tournament last Saturday and their home tournament this past Tuesday.
WIBW
Woman wanted out of Saline Co. found in McPherson
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman who was on the Saline Co. most wanted list has been found in McPherson. The Saline Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Monday, Oct. 3, Alesha Valentina Martinez-Reavis was apprehended after she was listed as one of 24 on its Most Wanted list for October.
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
County Administrator Homman to retire in December
After 40 years with Dickinson County -- 16 of those serving as county administrator -- Brad Homman will retire later this year.
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
Cowgirl volleyball splits with Marysville
MARYSVILLE - The Abilene Cowgirls volleyball team traveled on the road Tuesday evening to Marysville, and split matches against the Lady Bulldogs. “Both teams showed a lot of fight tonight.“ said head coach Jade Koch. Brooklyn Haaga has been an impact player for JV all season. She was going to be starting varsity tonight and was going to share setting responsibilities with Sammy Stout, but she rolled her ankle in warm up and was unable to participate tonight.
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
Abilene Fire Dept. prepares for Fire Prevention Week’s 100th anniversary
The Abilene Fire Department is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®)—to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week TM (FPW), October 9-15, 2022. This year’s FPW campaign, “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape TM”, works to educate everyone about simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe from home fires.
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
Abilene City Commission continues panhandling discussion
During their regular meeting Monday afternoon, the Abilene City Commission and city staff discussed the recent appearance of panhandlers in the city. Marsh said in introducing the item that city staff decided to shift their focus to the traffic safety aspect of the panhandling. The conclusion of the discussion is that the city would take no action to regulate the solicitation.
Head-on collision in western Salina injures one driver
A local woman was transported to the hospital after a head-on collision Monday afternoon in western Salina. Cory Newell, 36, of Salina, was westbound in the 1500 block of W. Crawford Street when his 2020 Ford transit van was struck head on by a 2010 Dodge Charger driven by Mahala Shepherd, 29, of Salina, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
Man arrested for downtown Junction City murder
JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – Following a shooting Saturday night law enforcement conducted an investigation and identified the man they believe is responsible for the death of Justin J. Rose, 38, of Junction City. Police have identified Joshua Sturgis, 34, of Junction City, and charged him with 2nd-degree murder and 2 counts of aggravated assault. The […]
Teens working too long and late will cost Wichita-area fast-food franchisee nearly $42K
In all, 50 teens working at three restaurants were affected.
ksal.com
Frightened Man Contacts SPD
A Salina man contacts authorities after he felt threatened by a stranger with a gun. According to Police Captain Paul Forrester, the 23-year-old male was driving near the Chic-fil-A on South 9th Saturday afternoon around 2pm – when he noticed the erratic driving of someone in a white truck.
News Channel Nebraska
Separate fatality accidents investigated in northeast Kansas
BEATRICE – The Kansas Highway Patrol reports two fatal accidents it investigated last week in northeast Kansas. One occurred Wednesday night in Pottawatomie County. A 2013 Nissan Pathfinder was traveling west on Elm Slough Road when the driver lost consciousness and went off the road to the left. Killed...
WIBW
Tanker rollover causes closure of Kansas highway
JACKSON, Kan. (WIBW) - A tanker rollover near McPherson has caused the closure of a Kansas highway as crews upright the rig. The Kansas Highway Patrol says that around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, emergency crews responded to reports of an accident in the area of U.S. Highway 56 between 7th and 8th Ave. in McPherson Co.
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
AMS 8th grade Longhorn football defeats Chapman
After a rough few weeks, Abilene Middle School 8th grade football team was able to get back in the win column Thursday night at Chapman. AMS was lead by a stout defense and strong running game that gave the Longhorns a 22-6 victory.
Kansas murder suspect captured after DWI arrest in Missouri
GEARY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a homicide in Junction City have made an arrest. Just before 2 a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to the 900 block of North Washington for a report of shots fired, according to a media release. Upon arrival officers located 38-year-old Justin J. Rose of Junction City suffering from a gunshot wound. EMS transported him to the Geary Community Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
WIBW
RCPD investigates after man punched, gun ditched, women jumped
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officers in Manhattan are investigating after a man was punched in the face and a gun was ditched and two women were jumped. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 2 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, officials were called to the 600 block of N Manhattan Ave. in Aggieville with reports of a battery.
Goessel’s Wiens rushes for six touchdowns in win over Solomon
GOESSEL – Running back Jake Wiens rushed for 264 yards on 17 carries including six touchdowns as Goessel ran by Solomon 54-22 Friday night in Goessel. Wiens scored twice in the opening period, twice in quarter number two and two more times in the closing moments to cement the victory for Goessel. He had scoring runs of 49 yards, four yards, 72 yards, 64 yards, 13 yards and 12 yards.
