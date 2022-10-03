Read full article on original website
Click2Houston.com
‘Most iconic home in Houston’: Houston’s famed Darth Vader digs up for grabs once again
HOUSTON – House hunting? Fancy yourself a “Star Wars” fanatic? Searching for a sinister sanctum where you can plot galactic domination and channel the Dark Side of the Force? Or, more simply, just need someplace to store your life-size storm troopers?. Welp, we’ve got some stellar news...
Click2Houston.com
Houston actress claims she was attacked by unleashed dog on NW Harris Co. bike trail
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Saturday was the first time Dreah Marie rode her bike through the MUD 155 Parks and Trails system in Northwest Harris County. She chose the spot, she said, to be a little less congested. But, what happened when she turned around on her bike to...
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: $4M Woodlands property checks so many boxes, from that stunning pool you always wanted to an enviable wine cellar
HOUSTON – A Woodlands home on the market for $4,295,000 has a number of attractive features that caught our eye, from its array of gardens to its fountains and impressive pool. For the kids and adults, there are game rooms, a home theater and a home gym, not to...
Click2Houston.com
Search underway for alleged ‘Peeping Tom’ in Fort Bend County, neighbors report
BOOTH, Texas – Residents of a recently constructed subdivision south of Rosenberg expressed concern Friday following multiple cases of a man caught on surveillance cameras peeking into homes, climbing into yards, and leaving many neighbors worried for their safety. “At this point, we’re frustrated because we don’t know what...
Click2Houston.com
Blue Bell rolling out its holiday flavors
HOUSTON – Texas-based Blue Bell is bringing back two winter holiday flavors this season: peppermint bark and eggnog – and both are now available at Houston-area stores.🍨. The Brenham-based business told KPRC about the release as it posted on Instagram new mugs featuring the peppermint bark flavor. Are...
Search continues for ex-boyfriend as loved ones plan vigil for Pasadena mother kidnapped and killed
Family and friends plan to gather on Wednesday for a balloon release in memory of Maira Gutierrez. Loved ones said she cried for help, but the system failed her.
Why does it smell like smoke in Houston?
HOUSTON — A lot of people across Houston are smelling smoke this morning. There's also a smoky haze across parts of the city. It's coming from a big hardware store fire in north Houston but the smoke spread all the way to the Katy area on the west side.
Click2Houston.com
Do you know this man? Memorial Hermann Hospital asking public to help locate unidentified patient’s family
HOUSTON – Staff members at Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital are asking for the public’s help to locate the family of a patient. The patient, whose name is unknown, is a Hispanic male between 50 to 60 years old, 5 feet 8 inches tall, and weighs around 150 pounds. He has salt-and-pepper hair, brown eyes, and has one mole on his upper right cheek and one on the right bridge of his nose, a spokesperson for the hospital said.
Click2Houston.com
Tenants in west Houston say they’ve been dealing with brown water, utility issues and rodents at apartment complex for at least 10 years
HOUSTON – Not only do residents at the Trails of Ashford apartment complex on Brant Rock say they have major issues with the water and other utilities, but they also say the complex is overrun with possums and skunks that blanket the area with an unpleasant odor. They say...
Click2Houston.com
2 men shot, killed while sitting inside southwest Houston restaurant, HPD says
HOUSTON – A search is underway for suspects accused of shooting and killing two men while they were at a restaurant in southwest Houston Wednesday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. HPD units responded to reports of a shooting inside a restaurant located at 12320 Bellaire Blvd. in...
Click2Houston.com
Sugar Land calls Imperial Sugar site ‘delicate situation’ as city eyes development of privately-owned historical location
SUGAR LAND, Texas – Sugar Land is named after its origins as a sugar producer, and namely, Imperial Sugar. However, the plant itself -- the inspiration and heart of the name of the vibrant city to Houston’s southwest -- sits derelict. Why?. Sugar Land is addressing that issue...
HPD investigating deadly shooting in northwest Houston
Officers say one man was chasing another man with a rifle, and now one of them is dead.Police didn't immediately say who the victim was.
The youngest billionaire in Houston
Recently Forbes released its annual list of the 400 wealthiest people in America. Featuring on the list again was Scott Duncan- who at 39 years old also has the title of the youngest billionaire in Houston, and in fact, all of Texas. So let us take a quick look at his story.
Click2Houston.com
City of Houston questions ‘public good’ of KPRC 2 Investigates reporting on airport director’s relationship with subordinate
HOUSTON – A relationship with a subordinate... In recent years such headlines have resulted in the firings or disciplinary action of high-profile individuals, ranging from business titans to university leaders. In February, the president of CNN abruptly resigned after he was found to be in a relationship with one...
Click2Houston.com
HFD responding to warehouse fire in north Houston
The Houston Fire Department is responding to a 2-alarm warehouse fire in north Houston. Firefighters are currently battling the fire located at 4847 Blaffer. No injuries have been reported, but HFD is asking drivers to avoid the area due to heavy emergency traffic.
Click2Houston.com
Man fatally shot by girlfriend’s co-worker at west Houston apartment complex, HPD says
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after police said a man was shot and killed by his girlfriend’s male co-worker at an apartment complex in west Houston Thursday. Officers with the Houston Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex located at 12401 Overbrook Ln. around 10:10 p.m.
WFAA
Video shows 87-year-old patient being hit, kicked and dragged in Texas City nursing home
TEXAS CITY, Texas — A Houston family is demanding action after they said their loved one was caught on camera being abused at a Texas City nursing home. Police are now investigating, and so are state officials. The family said their 87-year-old grandfather has been telling them about the...
Click2Houston.com
Massive backups on Gulf Freeway and Calder North following 2-vehicle crash, TranStar says
LEAGUE CITY, Texas – Multiple lanes are closed on the Gulf Freeway in League City after a major two-vehicle crash Friday, authorities said. Massive backups are happening on the Gulf Freeway and Calder. Drivers are urged to find an alternate route. See more information on this from KPRC 2...
Houston police arrest man accused of killing a 22-year-old transgender woman in 2020
According to police, the DNA was found on the 22-year-old body that was dumped near the Galleria area, confirming it was a match to 32-year-old Jermal Richards
Click2Houston.com
Family demands justice after video appears to show Houston police repeatedly punching suspect
HOUSTON – Keuindarius St. Julien was arrested Wednesday night, but it’s what allegedly happened leading up to the handcuffs being put on that has his family and witnesses in an uproar demanding justice. Around 10 p.m. Wednesday night, Brielle Ramos says she witnessed the arrest outside of the...
