HOUSTON – Staff members at Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital are asking for the public’s help to locate the family of a patient. The patient, whose name is unknown, is a Hispanic male between 50 to 60 years old, 5 feet 8 inches tall, and weighs around 150 pounds. He has salt-and-pepper hair, brown eyes, and has one mole on his upper right cheek and one on the right bridge of his nose, a spokesperson for the hospital said.

HUMBLE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO