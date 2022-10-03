ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

City
Houston, TX
Click2Houston.com

Blue Bell rolling out its holiday flavors

HOUSTON – Texas-based Blue Bell is bringing back two winter holiday flavors this season: peppermint bark and eggnog – and both are now available at Houston-area stores.🍨. The Brenham-based business told KPRC about the release as it posted on Instagram new mugs featuring the peppermint bark flavor. Are...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Why does it smell like smoke in Houston?

HOUSTON — A lot of people across Houston are smelling smoke this morning. There's also a smoky haze across parts of the city. It's coming from a big hardware store fire in north Houston but the smoke spread all the way to the Katy area on the west side.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Do you know this man? Memorial Hermann Hospital asking public to help locate unidentified patient’s family

HOUSTON – Staff members at Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital are asking for the public’s help to locate the family of a patient. The patient, whose name is unknown, is a Hispanic male between 50 to 60 years old, 5 feet 8 inches tall, and weighs around 150 pounds. He has salt-and-pepper hair, brown eyes, and has one mole on his upper right cheek and one on the right bridge of his nose, a spokesperson for the hospital said.
HUMBLE, TX
NewsBreak
Halloween
Ash Jurberg

The youngest billionaire in Houston

Recently Forbes released its annual list of the 400 wealthiest people in America. Featuring on the list again was Scott Duncan- who at 39 years old also has the title of the youngest billionaire in Houston, and in fact, all of Texas. So let us take a quick look at his story.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

HFD responding to warehouse fire in north Houston

The Houston Fire Department is responding to a 2-alarm warehouse fire in north Houston. Firefighters are currently battling the fire located at 4847 Blaffer. No injuries have been reported, but HFD is asking drivers to avoid the area due to heavy emergency traffic.
HOUSTON, TX

