As soon as talk of a game changing concert festival began in Ocean City, there was tremendous excitement. I admit to initial skepticism about the concept of the Oceans Calling Festival until I researched the C3 Presents company, which was to handle booking of the bands. It was clear this event was going to be different than other attempts at music festivals here. Months later came the lineup and the advanced discussions and predictions played out – the Oceans Calling Festival was going to be a major draw with a huge economic impact for Ocean City and surrounding areas. Even without the festival and the terrible weather, business reports were strong from most in Ocean City area because crowds of concert-goers – many for the first time — still came to the area.

OCEAN CITY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO