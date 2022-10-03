Read full article on original website
Related
The Dispatch
Resort Planners Recommend Pier Map Amendment
OCEAN CITY – Resort planners this week approved a zoning map amendment that could lead to an expansion of the iconic Ocean City Fishing Pier. The Ocean City Planning Commission on Tuesday had before them a request from the Mayor and Council to amend the zoning map for an expansion of the pier franchise district. The historic Ocean City Fishing Pier juts eastward from the Boardwalk at Wicomico Street and the town has a franchise agreement with the Synepuxent Pier and Improvement Company, which, among other things owns and operates the Jolly Roger amusement park.
The Dispatch
Pines Considers Electronic Signage
OCEAN PINES – Discussions on the purchase of an electronic sign for the north gate entrance highlighted a list of new business items at last week’s Ocean Pines board meeting. Last Saturday, the Ocean Pines Association Board of Directors agreed to consider a proposal to retrofit the north...
The Dispatch
Tower Painting Bid Exceeds Budget
OCEAN CITY – Continuing a recent trend, resort officials this week approved the low bid to repaint and repair the water tower at 41st Street which came in at over $150,000 more than was budgeted for the project. Last week, the Mayor and Council opened bids for the contract...
The Dispatch
Nonconforming Signs Deadline Extended
OCEAN CITY — Six years after passing an ordinance requiring non-conforming business signs in the downtown area to be brought into compliance, resort officials last week extended the deadline for a variety of reasons. During the Sept. 29 joint meeting between the Mayor and Council and the Planning Commission,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Dispatch
Voices From The Readers – October 7, 2022
After years of working in commercial fishing in Ocean City, I chose this summer to join Ørsted to lead the company’s outreach to the maritime community in Maryland and Delaware. Ørsted is building Skipjack Wind off the Maryland-Delaware coast. As a commercial fisherman, I spent six nights...
The Dispatch
Town, Bank Renew $2.5M Line Of Credit
OCEAN CITY – Resort officials this week renewed a revolving $2.5 million line of credit with a local bank as a rainy-day plan of sorts. In June 2019, the council voted unanimously to approve the offered $2.5 million revolving line of credit from the Bank of Ocean City. The line of credit was extended by the Bank of Ocean City for a three-year term with a fixed interest rate of 2.25%.
The Dispatch
Officials Advocate For Route 589 Work
SNOW HILL– Local officials stressed the need for improvements to Route 589 during an annual meeting with Maryland Department of Transportation representatives. On Tuesday, officials from the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) shared an annual update with the Worcester County Commissioners. The commissioners used the opportunity to advocate for long-needed Route 589 improvements.
The Dispatch
A Week In Business – October 7, 2022
SALISBURY – Salisbury Neighborhood Housing Services (SNHS), a local nonprofit serving community members through partnerships to increase home ownership and cultivate sustainable neighborhoods in Salisbury and surrounding areas, is pleased to announce the availability of closing cost loans for residents of Worcester and Somerset counties. “We launched the closing...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Dispatch
Nesting Platform Provides Habitat For Endangered Birds
OCEAN CITY– Endangered birds are once again nesting off Ocean City thanks to an innovative project piloted by a conservation partnership. For the second year in a row, a floating, wooden-framed platform in the bay provided a popular nesting site for common terns, an endangered colonial nesting waterbird. The project, a partnership of the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Audubon Mid-Atlantic and the Maryland Coastal Bays Program, is working to address the 90-95% decline of endangered colonial waterbirds.
The Dispatch
SU Foundation Provides EMS Funds
SNOW HILL – Local fire companies have reached an agreement with the organization behind a major bicycling event to ensure emergency service needs are met. Fire companies in Worcester County will receive roughly $8,700 to provide emergency services during Saturday’s Sea Gull Century Tour. The agreement comes after the Worcester County Commissioners expressed concern last month that the tour wasn’t covering the cost of the fire and EMS services provided by local companies during the event.
The Dispatch
Thoughts From The Publisher’s Desk – October 7, 2022
As soon as talk of a game changing concert festival began in Ocean City, there was tremendous excitement. I admit to initial skepticism about the concept of the Oceans Calling Festival until I researched the C3 Presents company, which was to handle booking of the bands. It was clear this event was going to be different than other attempts at music festivals here. Months later came the lineup and the advanced discussions and predictions played out – the Oceans Calling Festival was going to be a major draw with a huge economic impact for Ocean City and surrounding areas. Even without the festival and the terrible weather, business reports were strong from most in Ocean City area because crowds of concert-goers – many for the first time — still came to the area.
The Dispatch
Things To Do Around Town – October 7, 2022
5-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Call Rose 443-880-8444. All ladies who love to sing are invited to the Delmarva Woman’s Acapella Chorus, Ocean Pines Community Center, 239 Ocean Parkway, 6-8 p.m. Contact Mary 410-629-9383 or Carol 302-242-7062.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Dispatch
Apple Recognizes County School
BERLIN – Educators’ efforts to use technology to enhance instruction earned Berlin Intermediate School recognition as an Apple Distinguished School this week. In a surprise announcement during a staff meeting Monday, Worcester County Public Schools shared Berlin Intermediate School (BIS) has been named an Apple Distinguished School for 2022-2025. The designation is given to schools who use Apple technology to inspire creativity, collaboration and critical thinking in the classroom.
The Dispatch
Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann – October 7, 2022
This postcard image (circa 1909) shows an Ocean City in the time before paved streets and traffic jams. Photographed from the old water tower on Somerset Street the view looks east across Baltimore Avenue toward the ocean. The tall brick chimney in the foreground was part of the town’s electric...
The Dispatch
RWWC Donates to SU College Republicans
The Republican Women of Worcester County invited the president of the Salisbury University College Republicans, Patrick Kerr, to their board meeting on Sept. 6. President Sandy Zitzer, right, and 1st Vice President Liz Mumford, left, presented Kerr with a $500 donation for the Salisbury University College Republicans.
WJLA
Surveying what's left of Maryland and Delaware beaches after Hurricane Ian
REHOBOTH, Del. (7News) — Maryland and Delaware officials are surveying the damage to the local beaches in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. And 7News is monitoring what the high tides and erosion have done to several beach towns. Brad Bell got an ATV tour of the damage to Rehoboth...
The Dispatch
WRSPA Luncheons to Benefit Community
The Wicomico Retired School Personnel Association (WRSPA) holds four yearly luncheons with a community service project for each meeting. Fall donations of school supplies benefited the Salvation Army tutoring program and Salisbury Urban Ministries. Pictured are Judy Davis, WRSPA community service chair, Kevin Kreutner, Salisbury Urban Ministries Kid’s Cafe coordinator, and Debbie Donaway, Salisbury Urban Ministries executive director.
The Dispatch
Ocean City Offers Help To Pop-Up Rally’s New Destination
OCEAN CITY – While Ocean City was spared the brunt of the unsanctioned pop-up motor vehicle event last month, resort officials are reaching out to the New Jersey community that has apparently become the new destination. For years, the last week in September has been known for the disturbing...
The Dispatch
Worcester County NAACP Hosted Voter Registration Drive
A voter registration drive was hosted by Worcester County NAACP on August 28 at Tyree AME Church in Berlin.. Dr. Jaques Conaway and Linda Hilliard, Worcester NAACP members, greeted Wicomico County NAACP President Monica Brooks (center).
The Dispatch
Incumbent Burrell Wins By 2 Votes In Berlin Council Race
BERLIN – Incumbent Dean Burrell will retain the District 4 council seat after defeating challenger Tony Weeg by just two votes in Tuesday’s municipal election. Burrell, a 28-year incumbent, received 37 votes while Weeg received 35 in Berlin’s 2022 election. “My heartfelt thank you for the voters...
Comments / 0