ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Suspect arrested after jumping into Tampa Bay to evade police

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37hOdf_0iK46dYw00

TAMPA, Fla. — Officers worked by air, land and sea to arrest a man suspected of robbery in Florida.

The Tampa Police Department shared a photo of Dewayne Dean’s arrest, after police said Dean jumped into Tampa Bay to try to escape from officers. The photo shows Dean standing in waist-deep water with his arms raised and a police helicopter overhead.

In the accompanying post, police said Dean was arrested after snatching a wallet from a woman in the parking lot of a hotel.

Witnesses told police Dean ran to Cypress Point Beach. When officers arrived, Dean jumped into Tampa Bay and began to swim away to evade capture, WFLA reported.

Police said that Dean made it approximately 200 feet offshore before surrendering.

Dean was charged with robbery and resisting officers without violence. Jail records show Dean was also arrested on warrants for aggravated battery on a pregnant woman and probation violations, WFLA reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Florida man accused of putting on helmet, charging into 9-year-old at football practice

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida man is facing charges for allegedly attacking a child at a little league football practice. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said that 41-year-old David Alan Taylor was at a practice for children when he attacked a child, WEAR reported. Taylor was charged with cruelty toward a child and disorderly conduct.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
thegabber.com

(VIDEO) Maserati Tops 123 MPH in Deadly St. Pete Crash

A teenage boy was killed Oct. 2 in a crash following the theft of a Maserati sports car and resulting police chase in St. Petersburg. Two 15-year old boys and a 16-year-old boy allegedly stole a 2016 silver Maserati at 3:20 a.m. east of U.S. 19 on 58th Avenue North.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
tampabeacon.com

Arrest made in August shooting

A man has been charged with first-degree murder after a gunshot victim was found at a Tampa gas station on Aug. 24. Derick P. Bowden, 24, was identified as a suspect and a warrant was issued for his arrest in early September, according to a Tampa Police Department report. A tip from Crimestoppers led detectives to an address in Hillsborough County, where Bowden was staying and was taken into custody on Oct. 2. Bowden is charged with first degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Tampa, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
tampabeacon.com

Linemen's vehicles burglarized

Tampa Police officers have arrested a man after vehicles designated for Hurricane Ian repair work were burglarized in a staging area. Officers responded to 701 E. Bird St. about 4:30 a.m. on Oct. 4 after security personnel detained a man they said was attempting to break into vehicles. The area is a staging area for hurricane relief vehicles and contracted linemen.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Cypress Point Beach#Wfla#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
parentherald.com

Tampa Teen Who Drove Stolen Maserati Reached 123 mph Before Fatal Crash

A teen who drove a stolen Maserati early Sunday morning reached a top speed of 123 mph before the sports car crashed and killed one of his passengers, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office reported. The vehicle's top speed before the deadly crash was just one piece of new information the...
TAMPA, FL
nypressnews.com

Three Florida Teens Crash Stolen Maserati In Wild Video

Three Florida teens stole a Maserati and drove at warp speed to elude cops, until the car flipped over and crashed, killing one of the occupants, this according to a new police video. The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office released helicopter footage, tracking the teens’ every move from start to finish...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
114K+
Followers
129K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy