Kanawha County, WV

Lootpress

Drug Trafficking Attempt Thwarted by Corrections Employees and WV State Police

BARBOURSVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Friday, October 6th, 2022, coordination between the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation (WV DCR) and the West Virginia State Police resulted in the interception of 123 individually wrapped suboxone strips, 7.3 grams of methamphetamine, and 16.3 grams of suspected K2 (synthetic marijuana) before the items reached the doors of the Western Regional Jail.
BARBOURSVILLE, WV
WSAZ

Thousands in credit card theft stolen from church

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - According to the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office, thieves drained thousands of dollars in credit card funds from Norway Avenue Church of Christ in Huntington. The sheriff’s office is searching for two men. They’re wanted for questioning in a credit card theft that has led...
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WTAP

UPDATE: Four suspects arrested following Wood County police pursuit

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Four suspects were arrested and charged on drug charges on October 7 following a pursuit with police throughout Wood County. According to a news release from Vienna Police Chief Mike Pifer, a Vienna police officer performed a traffic stop around 12:00 p.m. on a 2020 Honda Civic on Grand Central Avenue near the Grand Central Mall.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
Elkview, WV
Kanawha County, WV
wchstv.com

Charleston woman wanted on charge in West Side shooting arrested

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Police have arrested a woman wanted on a charge in a shooting that happened last month on Charleston's West Side. Talekia N. Stroud, 35, of Charleston has been charged with malicious wounding, police said. Officers reported Stroud shot Cavasa Hunt, 30, in the shoulder Sept....
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Police searching for man accused of robbing pharmacy

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The Charleston Police Department is searching for a man officers say threatened a pharmacist and demanded medication. According to CPD, the reported robbery took place at Walgreens along Washington Street West. Officers say a man walked into the store, went directly to the pharmacy and...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Woman hit, killed by train in Cabell County identified

UPDATE: (5:50 P.M. Oct. 6, 2022) – The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office has identified a woman struck and killed by a train this morning on Route 2. Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle says the victim has been identified as 60-year-old Tamela Brandow of Milton. The sheriff says Brandow was struck by a CSX train on […]
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Man pleads guilty to federal drug crime

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Beckley man pleaded guilty to distribution of 5 grams or more of methamphetamine today, October 7, 2022. According to court documents, Travis John Miller, 39, of Beckley admitted to selling 26.94 grams of methamphetamine on October 19, 2021 to an undercover officer at his Beckley residence. He then further admitted […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Oak Hill man facing felony charges for allegedly stealing a firearm

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS)– An Oak Hill man is facing felony charges in Fayette County. Joshua Miller of Oak Hill is charged with the felony offenses of Grand Larceny and Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm. According to Sheriff Mike Fridley, on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, deputies took a report regarding a theft on […]
OAK HILL, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Putnam County sheriff warns residents about scams

WINFIELD, W.Va. — Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton is warning residents about phone and internet scams after being “inundated” with calls about such efforts. Eggleton released a video Wednesday on Facebook warning residents about scams involving people posing as other individuals and presenting certain deals and arrangements.
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Charleston road reopens after car fire

UPDATE: (12:20 P.M. Friday, Oct. 7) – First responders say a car fire in Charleston has been extinguished and Bigley Avenue is reopened. CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A car fire has blocked a portion of Bigley Avenue in Charleston. According to Metro 911 dispatchers, the fire happened this morning, Friday, Oct. 7 in the 1200 […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crews battle Huntington house fire

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Crews battled a house fire in Huntington this morning. According to Cabell County Dispatchers, the fire broke out around 10:45 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 at a house in the 700 block of Adams Avenue in Huntington. Dispatchers say they believe the house is abandoned. According to Huntington Fire Chief Greg […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WVNS

Traffic: Rt. 97 still closed in Wyoming County

RAMEY ADDITION, WYOMING COUNTY (WVNS)– Rt. 97 is closed in Wyoming County at Ramey Addition. According to Wyoming County 911, the call came in around 5:15 p.m. regarding a tree in the road. They tell us power and phone lines have been affected and AEP has been dispatched. No word on when the road will […]
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Wyoming County Grand Jury returns indictments

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Wyoming County Grand Jury has returned indictments against seven people. Those charged face charges of burglary, destruction of property, malcious assault, possession with intent to deliver, burglary, grand larceny, wanton endangerment, robbery, and more. The full list can be seen below:. 1.) NATHANIEL...
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Milton woman killed after being struck by train in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A Cabell County woman died Thursday morning after being struck by a train in Huntington. Authorities said it happened on the tracks close to Route 2 and Hillview Drive at around 2 a.m. when Tamela Kay Brandow, 60, of Milton, was struck and killed. Investigators said...
HUNTINGTON, WV

