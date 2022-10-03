Read full article on original website
Related
Drug Trafficking Attempt Thwarted by Corrections Employees and WV State Police
BARBOURSVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Friday, October 6th, 2022, coordination between the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation (WV DCR) and the West Virginia State Police resulted in the interception of 123 individually wrapped suboxone strips, 7.3 grams of methamphetamine, and 16.3 grams of suspected K2 (synthetic marijuana) before the items reached the doors of the Western Regional Jail.
Woman sought in connection to Kanawha County camper fire
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A camper has been destroyed after a fire in Kanawha County this afternoon and authorities are searching for a woman in connection to the blaze. According to the Nitro Fire Department, the fire broke out around 2 p.m. this afternoon, Thursday, Oct. 6 in the 8600 block of Fox Trot […]
WSAZ
Thousands in credit card theft stolen from church
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - According to the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office, thieves drained thousands of dollars in credit card funds from Norway Avenue Church of Christ in Huntington. The sheriff’s office is searching for two men. They’re wanted for questioning in a credit card theft that has led...
WTAP
UPDATE: Four suspects arrested following Wood County police pursuit
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Four suspects were arrested and charged on drug charges on October 7 following a pursuit with police throughout Wood County. According to a news release from Vienna Police Chief Mike Pifer, a Vienna police officer performed a traffic stop around 12:00 p.m. on a 2020 Honda Civic on Grand Central Avenue near the Grand Central Mall.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wchstv.com
Charleston woman wanted on charge in West Side shooting arrested
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Police have arrested a woman wanted on a charge in a shooting that happened last month on Charleston's West Side. Talekia N. Stroud, 35, of Charleston has been charged with malicious wounding, police said. Officers reported Stroud shot Cavasa Hunt, 30, in the shoulder Sept....
WSAZ
Police searching for man accused of robbing pharmacy
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The Charleston Police Department is searching for a man officers say threatened a pharmacist and demanded medication. According to CPD, the reported robbery took place at Walgreens along Washington Street West. Officers say a man walked into the store, went directly to the pharmacy and...
Man found dead after doing construction on homemade tree stand
EDITOR’S NOTE: The WVDNR tells 13 News that there was not a second person working with the man from the tree stand. UPDATE (9:25 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7): The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources tells 13 News that the man who died was doing construction on a homemade tree stand on his property. […]
Woman hit, killed by train in Cabell County identified
UPDATE: (5:50 P.M. Oct. 6, 2022) – The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office has identified a woman struck and killed by a train this morning on Route 2. Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle says the victim has been identified as 60-year-old Tamela Brandow of Milton. The sheriff says Brandow was struck by a CSX train on […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man pleads guilty to federal drug crime
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Beckley man pleaded guilty to distribution of 5 grams or more of methamphetamine today, October 7, 2022. According to court documents, Travis John Miller, 39, of Beckley admitted to selling 26.94 grams of methamphetamine on October 19, 2021 to an undercover officer at his Beckley residence. He then further admitted […]
lootpress.com
K9 earns extra belly rubs after ‘large quantity of narcotics’ found
HILLDALE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – K9 Walker with the Summers County Sheriff’s Department is the latest in a series of K9 Unit members this week to be recognized for their roles in drug related arrests. According to reports from the Summers County Sheriff’s Department, a traffic stop was conducted...
Oak Hill man facing felony charges for allegedly stealing a firearm
OAK HILL, WV (WVNS)– An Oak Hill man is facing felony charges in Fayette County. Joshua Miller of Oak Hill is charged with the felony offenses of Grand Larceny and Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm. According to Sheriff Mike Fridley, on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, deputies took a report regarding a theft on […]
wchsnetwork.com
Putnam County sheriff warns residents about scams
WINFIELD, W.Va. — Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton is warning residents about phone and internet scams after being “inundated” with calls about such efforts. Eggleton released a video Wednesday on Facebook warning residents about scams involving people posing as other individuals and presenting certain deals and arrangements.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Charleston road reopens after car fire
UPDATE: (12:20 P.M. Friday, Oct. 7) – First responders say a car fire in Charleston has been extinguished and Bigley Avenue is reopened. CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A car fire has blocked a portion of Bigley Avenue in Charleston. According to Metro 911 dispatchers, the fire happened this morning, Friday, Oct. 7 in the 1200 […]
Crews battle Huntington house fire
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Crews battled a house fire in Huntington this morning. According to Cabell County Dispatchers, the fire broke out around 10:45 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 at a house in the 700 block of Adams Avenue in Huntington. Dispatchers say they believe the house is abandoned. According to Huntington Fire Chief Greg […]
Metro News
Trial moved for Kanawha County teenager charged in deaths of 4 family members
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County teenager—scheduled to go on trial on four counts of murder next week—will now face trial at a later date. Kanawha County Circuit Judge Kenneth Ballard agreed Wednesday to move the trial of Gavin Smith. 18, while the court awaits a report from a psychiatrist.
Residents in Mercer County mobile home park angry over rent increase
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Residents in a mobile home park in Mercer County are feeling frustrated and confused after finding out that their lot rent is increasing to more than double what they had been paying. Elizabeth Price and her son Elvis Gearheart tell Nexstar’s WVNS they are frustrated. They have less than 56 days […]
Traffic: Rt. 97 still closed in Wyoming County
RAMEY ADDITION, WYOMING COUNTY (WVNS)– Rt. 97 is closed in Wyoming County at Ramey Addition. According to Wyoming County 911, the call came in around 5:15 p.m. regarding a tree in the road. They tell us power and phone lines have been affected and AEP has been dispatched. No word on when the road will […]
Wyoming County Grand Jury returns indictments
WYOMING COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Wyoming County Grand Jury has returned indictments against seven people. Those charged face charges of burglary, destruction of property, malcious assault, possession with intent to deliver, burglary, grand larceny, wanton endangerment, robbery, and more. The full list can be seen below:. 1.) NATHANIEL...
WV man sentenced to 11 years for distributing 60 ounces of meth
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On Monday, a Cross Lanes man was sentenced to prison followed by supervised release for his role in a large-volume drug trafficking organization (DTO). Leo Antoine Smith, 38, is the last major defendant in a case that took down a DTO that operated mostly in the Charleston, Rand and St. Albans […]
Metro News
Milton woman killed after being struck by train in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A Cabell County woman died Thursday morning after being struck by a train in Huntington. Authorities said it happened on the tracks close to Route 2 and Hillview Drive at around 2 a.m. when Tamela Kay Brandow, 60, of Milton, was struck and killed. Investigators said...
Comments / 0