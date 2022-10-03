Read full article on original website
beckershospitalreview.com
Emory Healthcare's CIO on why the health system switched from Oracle Cerner to Epic
Atlanta-based Emory Healthcare switched its EHR from Oracle Cerner to Epic on Oct. 1, joining several health systems that have gone to Epic this month. Becker's reached out to Sheila Sanders, CIO of the 11-hospital system, to see how the go-live is going and to learn more about the reasoning for the swap.
beckershospitalreview.com
Workforce Technology vs. the Ongoing Labor Crisis: Time to Change the Status Quo
Although the workforce crisis has challenged health systems for years, recent statistics are sobering. Two in five nurses are thinking about leaving healthcare over the next two years and four million nurses are expected to retire by 2030. At the same time, the population is aging; by 2050, 88.5 million...
beckershospitalreview.com
7 new roles for modern healthcare C-suites
As the healthcare industry continues to evolve, so must its C-suite, according to David Lubarsky, MD, CEO of Sacramento, Calif.-based UC Davis Health. "In addition to the traditional roles the CEO has overseen — the chief financial officer, the chief operating officer and the chief medical officer — a whole new group of individuals and tasks have been added to the desk of the modern CEO," Dr. Lubarsky said in an interview published in The New England Journal of Medicine Catalyst on Sept. 30.
beckershospitalreview.com
Meditech creates two new workspaces for third-party developers
Meditech has expanded its Greenfield workspace to include two new collaborative environments that help third-party developers and customers test innovations within their EHRs. The first expansion is Greenfield Alliance. Organizations can apply to be a part of the alliance and work with Meditech to develop new tools to enhance the company's EHR system, according to a Oct. 6 press release.
beckershospitalreview.com
Tech execs left CommonSpirit before IT upheaval
At least five IT executives exited CommonSpirit Health in the months leading up to an IT security incident that began disrupting care in early October, including the chief digital and information officer. Chicago-based CommonSpirit, which operates 140 hospitals and more than 1,500 other healthcare sites in 21 states, confirmed an...
beckershospitalreview.com
Healthcare employment returns to February 2020 level; 60K jobs added
Healthcare gained 60,100 jobs in September and is back at its February 2020 level, according to the latest jobs report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. 1. The September count is higher than the 48,200 jobs added in August but lower than the 69,600 jobs added in July. 2....
beckershospitalreview.com
Right idea, wrong implementation: Why leadership development isn't boosting diversity
Leadership development and mentorship programs can help organizations bolster their C-suites and improve diversity, equity and inclusion when executed correctly. But few are structured enough to see real results, according to an Oct. 6 article from Harvard Business Review. A recent study from the leadership development platform Torch found that...
beckershospitalreview.com
4 steps healthcare leaders can take to prepare for future outbreaks
The U.S. healthcare industry would benefit from investing in infection prevention in control, especially in light of the missteps from the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Devin Jopp, EdD, CEO of the Association for Professionals in Infection Control & Epidemiology, wrote for Forbes Oct. 5. Here are the four recommendations:
beckershospitalreview.com
12 health systems outsourcing RCM functions
Becker's has reported on 12 health systems that have opted to outsource finance jobs or other revenue cycle functions since Jan. 1:. 1. West Burlington, Iowa-based Great River Health on Oct. 4 said it is outsourcing medical coding to Omega Healthcare, effective Nov. 1. Omega has offered the 35 affected employees permanent, full-time positions at similar compensation and benefits packages.
beckershospitalreview.com
Ochsner Health partners with new digital media company
New Orleans-based Ochsner Health has selected the Moran Group as its digital marketing agency. The Moran Group is a full-service digital marketing agency that specializes in healthcare. The company was selected partially because of its expertise in marketing through Google, according to the Oct. 6 Moran Group news release. The...
beckershospitalreview.com
Epic overhauls sepsis algorithm
Epic has made changes to its sepsis prediction model in a bid to improve its accuracy and make its alerts more meaningful to clinicians. An Epic spokesperson told Becker's in an emailed statement that it began the development of its new sepsis predictive model in February 2021 and released it to customers in August.
beckershospitalreview.com
Providence promotes new chief data officer
Renton, Wash.-based Providence Health has promoted Mark Premo to chief data officer and group vice president. Prior to his promotion, Mr. Premo served as the vice president of information management and platform engineering at Providence, according to Mr. Premo’s LinkedIn. Mr. Premo has previously served in IT leadership positions...
beckershospitalreview.com
Tackling the complexity of orthopedic instrumentation reprocessing in ASCs
One of the most common challenges that ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) face is the reprocessing of orthopedic instrumentation. Despite its complexity, this workflow can often be overlooked when constraints related to space, resources and staffing are tight. During a September Becker's Hospital Review webinar sponsored by Healthmark, Adam Okada, clinical...
beckershospitalreview.com
Physicians
Male physicians receive significantly higher payments from medical companies compared with female physicians, according to a study published Sept. 28 Jama Surgery. The study used data from the Open Payments database for the five female and five male physicians with the most financial compensation for each of the 15 highest-grossing medical supply companies between January 2013 and January 2019. Read more about the methodology here.
beckershospitalreview.com
Overloaded nurses to management: 'You cannot fix it with a pizza day'
Nurse leaders are speaking out against unsafe patient ratios, according to an Oct. 7 article from nursing.com. As staffing shortages continue to plague the healthcare system, nurses are struggling under increased patient loads. California is the only state with maximum nurse-patient ratios, so many hospitals adjust for themselves, according to the article. However, overloading nurses can worsen care outcomes. A University of Pennsylvania study found that the odds of 30-day mortality increase by 16 percent for every patient added to a nurse's caseload, the article said.
beckershospitalreview.com
Novant Health: Nurses should ask these 7 questions when interviewing
Amid today's recruitment and retention challenges at health systems, Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health advises that nurses consider seven questions when interviewing to ensure they find the right cultural fit. The questions, posted online Oct. 5:. 1. What's the culture like?. 2. Do I have a say in what days and...
beckershospitalreview.com
First Wave BioPharma goes public at $6M
First Wave BioPharma, a company specializing in treating gastrointestinal disease, has priced its public offering at $6 million. The initial public offering includes about 3.4 million shares of its common stock priced at $1.745 per share and is expected to close on Oct. 11. H.C. Wainright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering, according to the Oct. 6 First Wave news release provided to Becker's.
beckershospitalreview.com
BD, CISA warn of security flaw in cancer testing system
A hard-coded credential vulnerability in medical laboratory equipment used for cervical cancer screenings could allow an attacker to modify sensitive patient information, according to an Oct. 4 warning from BD and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. Manufacturer BD and CISA said the flaw affects the BD Totalys MultiProcessor versions...
beckershospitalreview.com
How 4 health systems are leveling up their remote patient monitoring program
Experts believe remote patient monitoring (RPM) and telehealth technologies are here to stay and that a new model of hybrid care is emerging that will enhance the experience for both patients and providers. During a September webinar hosted by Becker's Hospital Review and sponsored by Biofourmis, five key opinion leaders...
beckershospitalreview.com
Amgen opens new research, development site
Amgen, a biopharmaceutical company based in Thousand Oaks, Calif., unveiled its second largest new research and development facility in San Francisco Oct. 6. The 245,000 square foot, nine-story site will focus on researching treatments for cancer, inflammatory disease and cardiometabolic disorders, according to a news release from the company. Amgen said the new building will employ 650 people among 24 different functions.
