Moline, IL

64th annual Columbus Day 'Bridging' coming to Columbus Junction this weekend

COLUMBUS JUNCTION, Iowa — The 64th annual Columbus Day celebration is coming to Columbus Junction, Iowa on Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct. 9. The event is scheduled for 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, and noon to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday. The theme for this year is "Bridging," and the celebration kicks off on Saturday with a 5K run through a path that takes participants through Columbus Junction's famous Lover's Leap Swinging Bridge.
Police presence developing outside a northwest Davenport home

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A heavy police presence has developed in a northwest Davenport neighborhood. TV6 crew on scene says it is in the 2100 area of West 68th Street near Ridgeview Drive, with multiple squad cars currently blocking 68th Street. Residents are asked to avoid the area near the...
Woman identified in car crash near Walcott

UPDATE: Oct. 6, 2022, 2:35 p.m. — The woman killed in a car accident Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022 has been identified as 38-year-old Patricia Ratliff of Davenport. The accident took place in the area of Maysville Road and 220th Street in Walcott, Iowa. The driver of the 2005 Buick Rendevous was Ratliff, and the investigation […]
Taking flight: Meet the Quad Cities' high flying athletes

ANDALUSIA, Ill. — It's a sport with an aerial race track. The starting line can be hundreds of miles away from the Quad Cities, and the finish line is home. A group of people raise and train pigeons to race through the sky. They're part of the Moline-East Moline Pigeon Racing Club.
Galesburg woman arrested for DUI Friday evening

Galesburg Police on Friday, September 30th, around 6:00 pm were dispatched to the 1600 block of North Henderson Street – the site of City Select Motors. The caller told police a possibly intoxicated female was behind the wheel of a vehicle in the parking lot and an alcoholic beverage was visible in the center console. Officers made contact with the 47-year-old female driver who told police her boyfriend had driven the vehicle to the lot. The caller told police they observed the female pull into the lot off Henderson Street. The female added that she was at the dealership to return the vehicle because she did not want it. Video surveillance confirmed the caller’s account. The woman had difficulty maintaining balance and had slurred speech and watery eyes. She refused to perform a field sobriety test and was placed under arrest. Another small bottle of alcohol fell from her person as officers took her into custody. The woman was charged with DUI Alcohol, Aggravated DUI License Suspended, Driving on a Suspended License, and Illegal Transportation of Alcohol.
Vehicle stolen overnight from in front of owner’s residence

Galesburg Police are investigating a vehicle being stolen from the 500 block of North Prairie Street. The theft occurred overnight on October 1st. The 42-year-old female owner told police she had her son move her 2010 Toyota Venza from her driveway to the street the night before and when she got up that morning, the vehicle was gone. The woman has a security camera doorbell, but there were only still images. Officers discovered the Toyota was taken shortly after midnight about an hour after the owner returned home. The vehicle is white with tented windows and a crack all across the front windshield. The woman said she did not give anyone permission to take the vehicle, and her son may have left his spare key inside the vehicle. The vehicle has been listed as stolen and the investigation is ongoing.
$156M expansion completed at Clinton Purina plant

CLINTON, Iowa — Nestlé Purina completed its $156 million factory expansion Wednesday that will bring nearly 100 jobs to the city of Clinton. "We've added 96 jobs here with this expansion," said Justin Wilkinson, Nestlé Purina's factory manager. "The jobs range from operation to maintenance and to technical operators."
East Moline weekend bar shooting leaves 1 injured

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — On early Sunday morning around 3:07 a.m., police responded to reports of shots fired at Jim's Domino Lounge in the 1300 block of 13th Street, according to the East Moline Police Department. Upon arrival, officers located one witness, who told officers that they heard several...
This Davenport Car Dealership Just Suddenly Closed & Confused Customers

A Davenport car dealership decided to close its doors without any warning. According to the Quad-City Times, Van Horn Alfa Romeo-Fiat (which is off of I-80) has closed and the dealership didn't offer any reason as to why. Customer Joe Knox told the Quad-City Times yesterday:. I had a service...
Woman killed in Scott County vehicle crash

SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A woman was killed early Wednesday in a single-vehicle crash in Scott County, deputies said. Around 5:07 a.m. Wednesday, the Scott Emergency Communication Center received a call about a motor vehicle in the ditch at Maysville Road and 220th Street. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office...
Galesburg burglaries: Man misrepresents self, charges tires to MSI

GALESBURG — A Galesburg man was arrested on a felony theft charge after allegedly illegally purchasing a set of tires for $1,084. On Thursday, a manager of Mechanical Service Inc., 1144 Monmouth Blvd., told police that a recently terminated employee or Galesburg, had represented himself as an MSI employee to Pomp’s Tire Service, 1861 Knox Highway 9, by telephone.
Two East Galesburg men arrested after car stolen

On Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, deputies from the Knox County Sheriff’s Department received a tip on a stolen Chevrolet Equinox, at 106 Miller Ave., in East Galesburg. Deputies responded to the address and spoke with the resident who identified Dante Quick as the driver of the vehicle, according to a Thursday release.
Fatal motorcycle crash in rural Sterling Saturday

