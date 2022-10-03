ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, TX

KTRE

TxDOT reopens Highway 21 temporary bridge in Nacogdoches County

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The temporary detour bridge at Atascoso Creek on State Highway 21 in Nacogdoches County has reopened to traffic this afternoon after TxDOT engineers inspected and approved recent repairs. The temporary bridge had previously closed after inspectors discovered multiple trusses that exhibited signs of unusual deflection...
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Lufkin man arrested after car flips in high-speed chase

East Texas mission team aids those affected by Hurricane Fiona, heading to Florida. Gov. Greg Abbott talks to KLTV's Blake Holland about why he's only participating in one debate, the border, a campaign ad with a Uvalde victim parent and more. Texas Land Commissioner candidate Dawn Buckingham discusses the border,...
LUFKIN, TX
KTRE

Nacogdoches Police work to lower handicap parking violations

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - “If everybody, you know just parks in a handicap parking spot just a minute, then you’re taking away those parking spots with persons with disabilities who actually need those parking spots,” said Nacogdoches Police Sgt. Brett Ayers over the department seeing many vehicles without the required permits parking in handicap spaces around town.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KTRE

Lufkin man shot after front lawn altercation; police searching for suspect

Texas Land Commissioner candidate Dawn Buckingham discusses the border, gas prices, school funds. Texas State Senator Dawn Buckingham spoke again with East Texas Now’s Devyn Shea about the state of the race to succeed George P. Bush as Texas’ land commissioner. The two talk about Texas’ border, gas prices and the Permanent School Fund.
LUFKIN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Henderson County Sheriff’s Office arrests 6 in connection to burglary ring

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – Henderson County Sheriff’s Office announced that they’ve arrested six people following searches of two Athens properties on Wednesday. According to authorities, the searches also resulted in the recovery of thousands of dollars in stolen items. Additionally, 12 other warrants were issued because of evidence from the search. The following arrests were […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Angelina County Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s help searching for murder suspect

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to be on the lookout for a murder suspect from the Beaumont area. The suspect was located driving in their vehicle by the Huntington Police Department but the suspect evaded before wrecking in the private lot of Metal Mart (4110 block of Highway 69 South) in Lufkin. The suspect exited the wrecked vehicle and evaded on foot behind Metal Mart toward Fuller Springs and Spring Lake Road.
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Nacogdoches police investigating shooting that left 1 wounded

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that left one person injured late Thursday night. The NPD 911 Dispatch Center received a call of gunshots heard in Oak Hill Plaza around 10 p.m. Officers arrived at the scene and located a female inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds, according to the press release. The woman was transported to a hospital where she is being treated for her injuries and is expected to survive.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KTRE

Mother, two daughters killed in Trinity County house fire

East Texas mission team aids those affected by Hurricane Fiona, heading to Florida. Gov. Greg Abbott talks to KLTV's Blake Holland about why he's only participating in one debate, the border, a campaign ad with a Uvalde victim parent and more. Texas Land Commissioner candidate Dawn Buckingham discusses the border,...
TRINITY COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Longview police release name of pedestrian killed in Tuesday morning crash

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Police have released the name of a woman killed in a crash on Cotton Street. Longview Police Department reported that a pedestrian in a motorized wheelchair, identified as Karen Longoria, was killed Tuesday when she was struck by a vehicle in the 2400 block of East Cotton Street. The incident occurred at 4:49 a.m. The police report states that Longoria apparently failed to yield the right of way to the driver.
LONGVIEW, TX
KTRE

Central VFD responds to fire on Kenner Road

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A big cloud of black smoke could be seen over the tree line in Lufkin Wednesday morning as a trailer home was engulfed in flames. Center Volunteer Fire Department Chief Dennis Cochran said authorities got a call at 9 a.m. that a trailer home was on fire on Kenner Road in Lufkin.
LUFKIN, TX
ketk.com

Pedestrian in wheelchair dies after Longview crash

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A person has died following a pedestrian crash in Longview early Tuesday morning, according to Longview Police. Officials said they responded to the scene at the 2400 block of E. Cotton Street at around 4:45 a.m. where a pedestrian in a motorized wheelchair was struck by a passenger car.
LONGVIEW, TX

