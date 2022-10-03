Read full article on original website
TxDOT reopens Highway 21 temporary bridge in Nacogdoches County
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The temporary detour bridge at Atascoso Creek on State Highway 21 in Nacogdoches County has reopened to traffic this afternoon after TxDOT engineers inspected and approved recent repairs. The temporary bridge had previously closed after inspectors discovered multiple trusses that exhibited signs of unusual deflection...
Lufkin man arrested for intoxication manslaughter after fatal wreck with motorcyclist
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A fatal wreck involving a truck and a motorcycle led to the arrest of a Lufkin man, police announced. On Thursday morning, the Lufkin Police Department worked a fatal wreck on Old Union Road. Police said 24-year-old Hunter Thompson of Lufkin was leaving Great Oaks Apartments to go to work around […]
Lufkin man arrested after car flips in high-speed chase
East Texas mission team aids those affected by Hurricane Fiona, heading to Florida. Gov. Greg Abbott talks to KLTV's Blake Holland about why he's only participating in one debate, the border, a campaign ad with a Uvalde victim parent and more. Texas Land Commissioner candidate Dawn Buckingham discusses the border,...
Nacogdoches Police work to lower handicap parking violations
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - “If everybody, you know just parks in a handicap parking spot just a minute, then you’re taking away those parking spots with persons with disabilities who actually need those parking spots,” said Nacogdoches Police Sgt. Brett Ayers over the department seeing many vehicles without the required permits parking in handicap spaces around town.
Shreveport man arrested for capital murder of 2 men in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Shreveport man was arrested on Wednesday in Mesquite for the capital murder of two people in Cherokee County, according to the sheriff’s office. The suspect, who officials identified as Devon Harris turned himself into the Mesquite Police Department. Officials said Harris was “identified the subject responsible for the murders […]
Motorcyclist killed in wreck on W. Marshall, Bill Owens in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police officers are at the scene of a fatal wreck Wednesday evening. According to police, the wreck involved two vehicles. It happened in the area of West Marshall Avenue and Bill Owens Parkway. It’s blocking all lanes of travel in the area, they say.
Lufkin man shot after front lawn altercation; police searching for suspect
Texas Land Commissioner candidate Dawn Buckingham discusses the border, gas prices, school funds. Texas State Senator Dawn Buckingham spoke again with East Texas Now's Devyn Shea about the state of the race to succeed George P. Bush as Texas' land commissioner. The two talk about Texas' border, gas prices and the Permanent School Fund.
Henderson County Sheriff’s Office arrests 6 in connection to burglary ring
ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – Henderson County Sheriff’s Office announced that they’ve arrested six people following searches of two Athens properties on Wednesday. According to authorities, the searches also resulted in the recovery of thousands of dollars in stolen items. Additionally, 12 other warrants were issued because of evidence from the search. The following arrests were […]
Angelina County Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s help searching for murder suspect
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to be on the lookout for a murder suspect from the Beaumont area. The suspect was located driving in their vehicle by the Huntington Police Department but the suspect evaded before wrecking in the private lot of Metal Mart (4110 block of Highway 69 South) in Lufkin. The suspect exited the wrecked vehicle and evaded on foot behind Metal Mart toward Fuller Springs and Spring Lake Road.
Nacogdoches police investigating shooting that left 1 wounded
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that left one person injured late Thursday night. The NPD 911 Dispatch Center received a call of gunshots heard in Oak Hill Plaza around 10 p.m. Officers arrived at the scene and located a female inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds, according to the press release. The woman was transported to a hospital where she is being treated for her injuries and is expected to survive.
Mother, two daughters killed in Trinity County house fire
East Texas mission team aids those affected by Hurricane Fiona, heading to Florida. Gov. Greg Abbott talks to KLTV's Blake Holland about why he's only participating in one debate, the border, a campaign ad with a Uvalde victim parent and more. Texas Land Commissioner candidate Dawn Buckingham discusses the border,...
Longview police release name of pedestrian killed in Tuesday morning crash
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Police have released the name of a woman killed in a crash on Cotton Street. Longview Police Department reported that a pedestrian in a motorized wheelchair, identified as Karen Longoria, was killed Tuesday when she was struck by a vehicle in the 2400 block of East Cotton Street. The incident occurred at 4:49 a.m. The police report states that Longoria apparently failed to yield the right of way to the driver.
Central VFD responds to fire on Kenner Road
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A big cloud of black smoke could be seen over the tree line in Lufkin Wednesday morning as a trailer home was engulfed in flames. Center Volunteer Fire Department Chief Dennis Cochran said authorities got a call at 9 a.m. that a trailer home was on fire on Kenner Road in Lufkin.
Pedestrian in wheelchair dies after Longview crash
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A person has died following a pedestrian crash in Longview early Tuesday morning, according to Longview Police. Officials said they responded to the scene at the 2400 block of E. Cotton Street at around 4:45 a.m. where a pedestrian in a motorized wheelchair was struck by a passenger car.
East Texas man killed after head-on crash in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One man was killed and another was injured in a two-vehicle head-on crash in Anderson County on Sunday, said DPS. The wreck happened around 6:09 a.m. on Highway 84 approximately one mile west of Palestine. A 2015 Nissan Sentra was moving east on the highway. Officials said the car was […]
POLICE: Person on motorized wheelchair struck, killed in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas — A person riding a motorized wheelchair is dead after they were struck by a vehicle on Cotton St. in Longview early Tuesday morning. Longview Police Department spokesperson Brandon Thornton says the person was hit by a passenger vehicle in the 2400 block of E. Cotton St. around 5 a.m.
2 East Texans arrested for drug charges, 83 grams of meth seized
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two East Texans were arrested for drug charges on Monday and officials seized 83.6 grams of meth from an RV park. Denisa Permenter, 49, of Joaquin and Lawrence Pierce, 34, of Garrison were arrested in Shelbyville at an RV park after the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office conducted a narcotics investigation. […]
5 in custody following multi-county chase that ended at East Texas State Fair
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Five people were taken into custody following a multi-county chase late Sunday night. According to the Tyler Police Dept., around 11:50 p.m., the Smith County Sheriff's Office and the Texas Dept. of Public Safety assisted the Canton Police Dept. in a chase out of Van Zandt County that was headed down Hwy. 31 West into Smith County.
51-Year-Old David C. Lewandowski Died, 2 Others Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Smith County (Smith County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident was reported in Smith County. The officials stated that Nicholas R. Agustin, 19, was traveling south in [..]
Woman Shares Warning After Being Stalked at This Tyler, TX Walmart
Almost every woman you know has found herself in a situation with a stalker at least somewhat similar to this one. Sadly, its become so commonplace to hear of these things, we usually dismiss it. But when it happens in one of our East Texas cities, possibly to someone we know, we take heed.
