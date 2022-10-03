Read full article on original website
SFGate
Carjacking Reported Early Friday In Portola District
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) San Francisco police are investigating a carjacking early Friday morning in the city's Portola District. The theft was reported at 1:38 a.m. in the area of Woolsey and Holyoke streets. Two suspects, a male and female, used force to steal the vehicle from a 42-year-old man, according to police.
SFMTA installs speed bumps on some San Francisco streets to curb sideshow car exhibitions
Several SF streets have received strategic speed bumps, with more inbound.
Spin cuts San Francisco office space, announces layoffs
The e-scooter company will also shut down two of its markets.
Bay Area police break up party with up to 400 people at short-term rental
The party included food vendors, a DJ, a photo booth and a bar, police said.
A new Panda Express is on its way to the East Bay
This Panda Express will have a unique feature not normally seen at most locations.
California fire breaks out on Mount Umunhum in Santa Clara County
A wildfire broke out early Wednesday morning on the steep terrain of Mount Umunhum, officials said.
Chevron's Bay Area headquarters sold, but the oil company has new East Bay offices
As several Bay Area tech companies decamp to Texas, one of the region's legacy institutions has decided to keep its global headquarters here.
SFGate
Update: North Vasco Road Reopens Following Fatal Collision
LIVERMORE (BCN) The California Highway Patrol has reopened North Vasco Road in Livermore, after a fatal collision shut down the road for about two hours early Wednesday. The CHP received a 3:42 a.m. report of a collision involving two vehicles just south of the intersection with Republic Landfill in the city's northeast corner.
Joe Alioto Veronese, the SF DA candidate who thinks Boudin and Jenkins both suck
Alioto Veronese believes he offers voters a credible alternative to all of the major players in San Francisco politics.
SFGate
Missing 10-Year-Old Found Safe
OAKLAND (BCN) Oakland police report that 10-year-old Fallon Robinson has been found safe. Robinson had been reported as last seen around 3:45 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of 22nd Street in Richmond. Police tweeted the following message at 4:53 a.m. Wednesday:. "Thanks to our community and media partners, Fallon...
San Francisco bar Parkside Tavern closed. Former employee to reopen it under a new name.
The new owners, a husband-and-wife team, met at the bar.
The Daily 10-06-22: 80-year-old SF Bay Area radio station KGO abruptly says goodbye
American broadcasting company Cumulus Media is taking San Francisco’s 80-year-old news station KGO (810 AM) off air, and it’s unclear what is next for the channel. “Today we say goodbye to the legendary KGO,” a statement posted Thursday on the station’s Twitter account said. “... We thank you for your loyalty and for trusting KGO to be your source for information. We also want to sincerely thank all the talented men and women that worked so hard over the years to produce award-winning programming on KGO.” The message didn’t specify what will happen to the channel on the radio and offered an ambiguous look at the future. • 200 employees at Bay Area company take relocation offer to move
Four people overdose on fentanyl in San Francisco's Mission District in one night
"Thanks to a fast-acting bystander who administered Narcan, all survived," said Lt. Jonathan Baxter, a spokesperson for the fire department.
SFGate
Police Investigating Two Armed Robberies At Gas Stations
DALY CITY (BCN) Police in Daly City are investigating two armed robberies that occurred at gas stations on Sunday. On Sunday at 9:23 a.m., officers with the Daly City Police Department responded to the Valero gas station on Mission Street on a report of a robbery. Police said the suspect...
This San Francisco Fleet Week feud was bizarre, even by Gavin Newsom standards
The feud happened 15 years ago, but if you change a couple of details here and there, the tale very much sounds like it could have happened in 2022.
SFGate
Man Convicted Of First-Degree Murder For 2019 South Of Market Killing
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) A 24-year-old man has been convicted of first-degree murder for shooting and killing another man in San Francisco's South of Market neighborhood in 2019, prosecutors said. Patrick Jackson was accused of the killing of Richard Ponce, a 20-year-old who was shot twice on Bonifacio Street on July...
The 5 Best Assisted Living Communities in San Francisco
When living alone is no longer a viable option, assisted living communities can provide a comfortable place for seniors to age with dignity. In addition to helping older adults live safely, assisted living also provides amenities and community that can help make life enjoyable as you age. In San Francisco, assisted living facilities run the gamut from luxurious high-rise buildings to quaint, historic mansions with close-knit groups of residents. While no community is perfect for everyone - we highly recommend you tour multiple options - you're sure to find some solid choices from our rundown of the best assisted...
Bay Area 'Western White House' sells for $10 million under asking price
The home was commissioned by the Hearst family in 1930 as a recreation of America's White House.
Is longtime Bay Area radio station KGO shifting to sports gambling format?
After the initial shock of KGO abruptly canceling all of its regular programming, speculation soared.
Potential for first offshore wind event of season enters SF Bay Area forecast
Weather models are hinting at the potential for an offshore wind event and heightened wildfire risk in parts of the San Francisco Bay Area next week, the National Weather Service said on Wednesday.
