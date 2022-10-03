ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz, CA

Carjacking Reported Early Friday In Portola District

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) San Francisco police are investigating a carjacking early Friday morning in the city's Portola District. The theft was reported at 1:38 a.m. in the area of Woolsey and Holyoke streets. Two suspects, a male and female, used force to steal the vehicle from a 42-year-old man, according to police.
Update: North Vasco Road Reopens Following Fatal Collision

LIVERMORE (BCN) The California Highway Patrol has reopened North Vasco Road in Livermore, after a fatal collision shut down the road for about two hours early Wednesday. The CHP received a 3:42 a.m. report of a collision involving two vehicles just south of the intersection with Republic Landfill in the city's northeast corner.
Missing 10-Year-Old Found Safe

OAKLAND (BCN) Oakland police report that 10-year-old Fallon Robinson has been found safe. Robinson had been reported as last seen around 3:45 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of 22nd Street in Richmond. Police tweeted the following message at 4:53 a.m. Wednesday:. "Thanks to our community and media partners, Fallon...
The Daily 10-06-22: 80-year-old SF Bay Area radio station KGO abruptly says goodbye

American broadcasting company Cumulus Media is taking San Francisco’s 80-year-old news station KGO (810 AM) off air, and it’s unclear what is next for the channel. “Today we say goodbye to the legendary KGO,” a statement posted Thursday on the station’s Twitter account said. “... We thank you for your loyalty and for trusting KGO to be your source for information. We also want to sincerely thank all the talented men and women that worked so hard over the years to produce award-winning programming on KGO.” The message didn’t specify what will happen to the channel on the radio and offered an ambiguous look at the future. • 200 employees at Bay Area company take relocation offer to move
Police Investigating Two Armed Robberies At Gas Stations

DALY CITY (BCN) Police in Daly City are investigating two armed robberies that occurred at gas stations on Sunday. On Sunday at 9:23 a.m., officers with the Daly City Police Department responded to the Valero gas station on Mission Street on a report of a robbery. Police said the suspect...
The 5 Best Assisted Living Communities in San Francisco

When living alone is no longer a viable option, assisted living communities can provide a comfortable place for seniors to age with dignity. In addition to helping older adults live safely, assisted living also provides amenities and community that can help make life enjoyable as you age.  In San Francisco, assisted living facilities run the gamut from luxurious high-rise buildings to quaint, historic mansions with close-knit groups of residents. While no community is perfect for everyone - we highly recommend you tour multiple options - you're sure to find some solid choices from our rundown of the best assisted...
