Enough already, Dr. Oz! | PennLive letters

Okay Dr. Mehmet Oz, enough already! I have grown weary of your campaign of platitudes, innuendo, and flagrant distortions of the truth directed at John Fetterman. As a lifelong resident of PA, I have something to say about your disingenuous campaign. You consider yourself the agent of change and a healer. Really? NOT! You are a carpetbagger.
Pa. wedding venue that receive noise complaints will have new requirements for 2023

Remember the popular Pennsylvania wedding venue that ended weddings earlier than planned because of noise complaints made by neighbors?. Well, according to WPXI, Allegheny County Parks will have new requirements for 2023 weddings at Hartwood Acres, including a 10 p.m. end time. The venue is amending their contracts after neighbors complained throughout the summer about the loud music coming from the popular North Hills venue.
Missing Cumberland County man found safe: state police

An 81-year-old man reported missing from Cumberland County has been found, Pennsylvania State Police said. Trooper Megan Frazer said Friday morning that Kenneth Krone was found safe in Maryland. No additional details were provided. Krone was last seen Thursday on the 2300 block of Newville Road in West Pennsboro Township....
Farm used human waste as fertilizer, officials say, prompting public warning

CALHOUN COUNTY, MI -- Michigan residents are being advised to not eat produce from Kuntry Gardens due to the Homer farm’s use of raw, untreated human waste as fertilizer. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development issued the warning on Monday, Oct. 3, after a routine safety inspection revealed Kuntry Gardens was using raw, untreated human waste on fields where produce was grown for sale to local grocery stores and direct sales.
Pa. man now freed sues police that put him in prison for 1979 murder case

A former councilman from Beaver County spent a decade in prison for a 1979 murder case he did not commit. Now he’s suing the police unit who put him there. Gregory Scott Hopkins filed a federal-level complaint against Beaver County detective Andrew Gall as well as Rocco DeMaiolo and Ashlee Mangan who are both state police investigators on Tuesday, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Counts of civil conspiracy, fabrication of evidence and malicious prosecution were filed against the police officers.
Central Pa. senior softball team slugs way to national title

A travel softball team from Pennsylvania won the U.S. championship recently, beating Smash 55 of Fresno, California, 19-17. Infoquest is made up largely of players from central Pa. It earned a spot in the title game by winning two qualifying tournaments this summer, including the Northeast bracket in Syracuse, New York, and the East bracket in Sterling, Virginia.
Man held gun to teen girl’s head at central Pa. Subway restaurant: police

A Mechanicsburg man is charged with holding a gun against a 16-year-old girl’s head Saturday inside a Subway restaurant, police said. Aaron Babner, 30, took the gun into the Subway at the Newberry Commons shopping mall in Newberry Township after an argument, police said. Police said Babner pointed the gun at the teenage girl’s head but did not fire.
