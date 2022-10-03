Read full article on original website
How much work has John Fetterman done as Pa. lieutenant governor? Calendar shows gaps
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — In his campaign for a crucial U.S. Senate seat, Democrat John Fetterman takes credit for reinventing Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor’s office, transforming it from a political pit stop into a “bully pulpit” from which he’s advanced progressive causes. Records from Fetterman’s...
After Biden’s move on marijuana pardons, Fetterman celebrates and Oz dodges
PHILADELPHIA — President Joe Biden’s decision to pardon thousands of Americans convicted of “simple possession” of marijuana in federal court elicited celebration from Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman, who has long advocated for legalizing the drug, and silence from his Republican challenger, Mehmet Oz. Fetterman called...
Oz and Fetterman have a big debate Oct. 25. How many people will have voted by then?
As soon as Lt. Gov. John Fetterman accepted a debate invitation for Oct. 25, Mehmet Oz said their matchup would fall too late in the cycle — two weeks before Election Day — given people could start voting by mail as early as late September. He criticized Fetterman for declining earlier debates.
Enough already, Dr. Oz! | PennLive letters
Okay Dr. Mehmet Oz, enough already! I have grown weary of your campaign of platitudes, innuendo, and flagrant distortions of the truth directed at John Fetterman. As a lifelong resident of PA, I have something to say about your disingenuous campaign. You consider yourself the agent of change and a healer. Really? NOT! You are a carpetbagger.
Workers ‘kicked, stomped and beat’ turkeys at 7 farms in and around central Pa.: police
Eleven people hired to capture and crate turkeys for Plainville Farms have been charged with abusing the animals at seven locations in six Pennsylvania counties, authorities said. Pennsylvania State Police said the workers “kicked, stomped and beat turkeys” at farms in Chester, Cumberland, Franklin, Fulton, Perry and Union counties. These...
These Pa. haunted houses were named the top Halloween attractions in the U.S.
Pennsylvania is apparently the state to go to if you’re looking for a good scare this Halloween season. A number of haunted house attractions in the keystone state earned high marks from some industry groups and.
Restaurant openings delayed in central Pa.: ‘You have to be half afraid in this business climate’
It’s a crummy time to open a restaurant. Ongoing supply chain snarls, labor shortages and high food costs are mucking up even the best laid plans for new breweries, cafes and bistros. Many owners have no choice but to push back opening dates.
Pa. wedding venue that receive noise complaints will have new requirements for 2023
Remember the popular Pennsylvania wedding venue that ended weddings earlier than planned because of noise complaints made by neighbors?. Well, according to WPXI, Allegheny County Parks will have new requirements for 2023 weddings at Hartwood Acres, including a 10 p.m. end time. The venue is amending their contracts after neighbors complained throughout the summer about the loud music coming from the popular North Hills venue.
2 Russians seek asylum after reaching remote Alaska island by boat
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Two Russians who said they fled the country to avoid military service have requested asylum in the U.S. after landing in a small boat on a remote Alaska island in the Bering Sea, U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s office said Thursday. Karina Borger, a spokesperson...
Missing Cumberland County man found safe: state police
An 81-year-old man reported missing from Cumberland County has been found, Pennsylvania State Police said. Trooper Megan Frazer said Friday morning that Kenneth Krone was found safe in Maryland. No additional details were provided. Krone was last seen Thursday on the 2300 block of Newville Road in West Pennsboro Township....
Farm used human waste as fertilizer, officials say, prompting public warning
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI -- Michigan residents are being advised to not eat produce from Kuntry Gardens due to the Homer farm’s use of raw, untreated human waste as fertilizer. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development issued the warning on Monday, Oct. 3, after a routine safety inspection revealed Kuntry Gardens was using raw, untreated human waste on fields where produce was grown for sale to local grocery stores and direct sales.
Pa. man now freed sues police that put him in prison for 1979 murder case
A former councilman from Beaver County spent a decade in prison for a 1979 murder case he did not commit. Now he’s suing the police unit who put him there. Gregory Scott Hopkins filed a federal-level complaint against Beaver County detective Andrew Gall as well as Rocco DeMaiolo and Ashlee Mangan who are both state police investigators on Tuesday, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Counts of civil conspiracy, fabrication of evidence and malicious prosecution were filed against the police officers.
Pennsylvania high school football scores for Friday, Oct. 7, 2022
Fall trout stocking under way by Pa. Fish and Boat Commission
The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission’s “Great White Fleet” of stocking trucks is rolling once again, moving a fall stocking of 116,000 hatchery-raised trout to more than a hundred streams and lakes across the state. The goal of fall stocking is to “replenish some of the most...
Upper Allen Twp. receives no viable bids to relocate historic farmhouse
Upper Allen Township did not receive any viable bids on a pitch to sell and relocate the Lambert farmhouse on McCormick Road, leaving the historic structure’s future in question as the township plans to move forward with the construction of a park on 61 acres of surrounding land. At...
A tractor-trailer hauling heavy equipment smashes into dentist office in Pa.
A truck hauling heavy equipment crashed into a dentist’s office in Ridley Twp., Delaware County on Friday afternoon, according to reports. According to 6ABC Action News, Chopper 6 was on the scene where the tractor-trailer was inside the building. There were two other damaged vehicles nearby on the scene.
Central Pa. senior softball team slugs way to national title
A travel softball team from Pennsylvania won the U.S. championship recently, beating Smash 55 of Fresno, California, 19-17. Infoquest is made up largely of players from central Pa. It earned a spot in the title game by winning two qualifying tournaments this summer, including the Northeast bracket in Syracuse, New York, and the East bracket in Sterling, Virginia.
How much snow will Pa. get this year? It’s complicated, Accuweather says
Making predictions about the weather is a complicated process, but meteorologists are already taking early looks at how central Pennsylvania will fare this winter. Paul Pastelok, senior meteorologist with AccuWeather, said that there are numerous factors that will come into play this winter in the northeast. AccuWeather has published its...
Man held gun to teen girl’s head at central Pa. Subway restaurant: police
A Mechanicsburg man is charged with holding a gun against a 16-year-old girl’s head Saturday inside a Subway restaurant, police said. Aaron Babner, 30, took the gun into the Subway at the Newberry Commons shopping mall in Newberry Township after an argument, police said. Police said Babner pointed the gun at the teenage girl’s head but did not fire.
Cumberland County man reported missing, may be at special risk of harm: police
Police are looking for an 81-year-old man in Cumberland County who they say may be confused and at special risk of harm or injury. Kenneth Krone was last seen Thursday in the 2300 block of Newville Road in West Pennsboro Township, state police said. He could be driving a blue 2008 Sebring Chrysler convertible with the PA Registration PZ 70G7.
