Okay Dr. Mehmet Oz, enough already! I have grown weary of your campaign of platitudes, innuendo, and flagrant distortions of the truth directed at John Fetterman. As a lifelong resident of PA, I have something to say about your disingenuous campaign. You consider yourself the agent of change and a healer. Really? NOT! You are a carpetbagger.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO