City of DuPont announcement. Citizens of DuPont Washington are invited to apply to vacant or soon-to-be expiring positions on the Planning Commission, Tree Advisory Commission, or Park and Recreation Commission. Serving on a municipal agency as a commissioner is one way members of the public can volunteer and get involved with their city government. These bodies serve mostly in an advisory capacity to the City Council, but some also hear appeals, provide expertise, advocate, receive public concerns, or establish, review and enforce policies and regulations.

DUPONT, WA ・ 9 HOURS AGO