Angel donor makes 84th Season at Lakewood Playhouse
Lakewood Playhouse announcement. It has been an exciting few weeks at Lakewood Playhouse and we have several announcements to make. We’ll start with a wonderful story of generosity and community support. We were recently left an endowment by Grace and William Meikle. As you may already know, our theater...
Clover Park School Board to Host Board Meeting on Oct. 10
LAKEWOOD, Wash. — The Clover Park School District (CPSD) Board of Directors will hold a regular meeting/workshop on Monday, Oct. 10, at 6 p.m. The meeting and hearing will be held in-person and live-streamed on Zoom and YouTube. Individuals can attend in-person at the district’s Student Services Center (10903...
College Appreciation Week is October 8-15
City of Puyallup announcement. This year’s College Appreciation Week is October 8-15, 2022. This citywide celebration of our two college campuses, Pierce College and WSU, includes free lectures, music, tailgate parties, a fun run, and more. Show your school spirit at this week-long event. Learn more on our College Appreciation Week webpage.
Friends of the Library Book Sale
City of Puyallup announcement. Find a great book at an even greater price! From 10 am – 4pm on Saturday, October 22nd the Friends of the Library will have an assortment of books and DVDs for sale. Proceeds from the sale are used to fund library programs and activities. C’mon down, bargain hunters!
Rock the Foundation event raises more than $573,000
More than 370 South Sound community members turned out to support MultiCare Health Foundation’s 13th annual Rock the Foundation event at the Foss Waterway Seaport last month. The event raised more than $573,000 to support MultiCare’s cancer programs and services, exceeding last year’s fundraising goal by more than $290,000....
Public invited to welcome new Youth Marine Foundation vessel Oct. 9
Submitted by Youth Marine Foundation. It’s 100 feet long, weighs 100 tons and can handle nearly 100 seventh graders at once. Meet the MV Doolin-Rogers, MV Doolin-Rogers, a training vessel that will be a marine education center for Tacoma School District students. The Youth Marine Foundation brings the vessel...
Council Corner: Oct. 3, 2022 Regular Meeting
City of Lakewood announcement. October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The Lakewood City Council took time at the start of its meeting Monday to recognize the impact this violence has in our community. All residents are asked to join in recognizing domestic violence as a crime with impacts on individuals,...
CPR Sunday
City of Tacoma social media post. CPR Sunday is this Sunday, October 9 at #Tacoma‘s Foss High School. Join @TacomaFire for this free event. Visit https://cprsunday.net for more details & to register for your preferred time slot. There are still some spots available so sign up to learn #CPR today!
Lakewood City Manager October 7 Info Bulletin
Read the Lakewood City Manager’s (John Caulfield) October 7 Info Bulletin to the Mayor and City Council online by clicking here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
Pierce College EDI CARES Empowers Students through a record number of 10 summer camps
Pierce College announcement. Pierce College EDI CARES successfully launched a record number of ten different culturally empowering summer camps to meet the needs of high school age youth in Pierce County this summer. Through these summer camps, EDI CARES served over 160 middle school and high school students in Pierce County. These camps were open to all students in Pierce County and our top six feeder schools included Curtis High School, Clover Park High School, Lakes High School, Lincoln High School, Harrison Prep (Middle School) and Washington High School. These camps were held in person at the Fort Steilacoom campus throughout July and August.
Representation matters
Pierce County Executive, Bruce Dammeier announcement. We are in the middle of Hispanic Heritage Month, where we recognize and celebrate the incredible contributions of the Hispanic culture and community to our nation. In Pierce County, two people who exemplify those contributions are Councilmember (CM) Paul Herrera and Deputy Ernest Cedillo. I’m thankful for both their service and leadership at Pierce County, and for inspiring young people – especially Latino kids – to aim for a career in public service.
LASA awarded $3.5 million to build affordable housing
LASA is happy to announce an award of $3.5 million dollars towards their $11 million dollar housing project, Gravelly Lake Commons. Pictured is Jani Hitchens along with LASA staff and board members, painting in the arrow to the $3.5 million mark. The arrow represents the funds LASA needs to build 25 units of affordable housing.
Memorial for William Gernon at Bellarmine Oct. 8
Submitted by Andie Gernon, Will’s Mom. William “Will” Gregory Gernon was born September 21, 1972, in Stuttgart, Germany to Dr. William H. and Norma Andrea “Andie” Gernon. Will died Sept. 2, 2022 doing what he loved most—riding his motorcycle on the Angeles Crest Highway north of Los Angeles, California.
Shred Event October 8
Pierce County social media post. A shred event (Pierce County Public Works Central Maintenance Facility, 4812 196th St E, Spanaway, WA 98387) is coming to Spanaway this Saturday, Oct. 8, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until the truck is full! Only documents containing sensitive information, such as bank account or social security numbers, need to be shredded. Find additional events at http://PierceCountyWa.Gov/Shred.
Obituary Notices – October 7, 2022
New Tacoma Cemeteries and Funeral Home: Betty Mae Williams Norman; Thomas Griffin Jackson. Mountain View Funeral Home: Aaste Halladay; Lee Pierson; Lawrence Sinclair Spencer; Martina White. Fir Lane Memorial Park: Raymond V Antelo; Evelyn S Bowen. Hill Funeral Home: Matilde Arrizola; Meredith Joyce Vierra.
Comment now on County safe parking proposal
Pierce County announcement. On Oct. 5, Pierce County launched an online open house on a safe parking proposal that provides a recommendation for permanent safe parking regulations for unincorporated Pierce County. The public is invited to review the online open house and comment. Safe parking refers to a parking lot...
City of DuPont seeks Municipal Agency Applications
City of DuPont announcement. Citizens of DuPont Washington are invited to apply to vacant or soon-to-be expiring positions on the Planning Commission, Tree Advisory Commission, or Park and Recreation Commission. Serving on a municipal agency as a commissioner is one way members of the public can volunteer and get involved with their city government. These bodies serve mostly in an advisory capacity to the City Council, but some also hear appeals, provide expertise, advocate, receive public concerns, or establish, review and enforce policies and regulations.
Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Vaccinations
Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement. In the past 2 weeks, more than 23,000 Pierce County residents got a COVID-19 bivalent booster. More than 35,000 have gotten a booster since they arrived in September. Thousands of our friends and neighbors are getting protection from the latest omicron variants. You can too!...
S. 11 Street between MLK Jr. Way and S. L Street closure is scheduled for restoration and crosswalk work as early as October 10th
Sound Transit announcement. Construction activities are occurring throughout the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension project area that include crews continuing to finish the roadway restoration, working on station finishes, adjusting utilities, paint striping on the street, systems testing, installing crosswalks in various locations along the Hilltop Tacoma Link project area. Please allow for extra travel time to get to your destination and follow detour signage. For details of the traffic control impacts please scroll down to the “Where” section.
Pierce Transit Breaks Ground on Spanaway Transit Center
Pierce Transit announcement. In a ceremony attended by elected officials and local dignitaries, Pierce Transit today broke ground on its new Spanaway Transit Center. The property, located at 20702 Mountain Highway East in Spanaway, will serve as the southern terminus for the current route 1 and the agency’s first Stream Bus Rapid Transit line, which is nearing 60 percent design. While the agency has recently renovated transit centers and Park & Rides throughout its system, this is Pierce Transit’s first new transit center since 1998, recognizing the increased need for services to support the significant growth in South Pierce County.
