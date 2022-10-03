Read full article on original website
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Will Honor Chadwick Boseman: Everything We Know About the Movie
Since Black Panther premiered in February 2018, fans have been clamoring for a sequel. In 2022, they'll finally get their wish. It is clear that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is going to be very different than the first film. After Chadwick Boseman died of colon cancer at age 43 in August 2020, the filmmakers had […]
Mila Kunis Says Standing Ovation for Will Smith at Oscars After Slap Was 'Shocking': 'Insane to Me'
Mila Kunis stands by her decision not to give Will Smith a standing ovation at the Oscars — even when the majority of attendees did. The Luckiest Girl Alive actress, 39, and husband Ashton Kutcher attended the Academy Awards on March 27, when Smith, 54, left his seat to go onstage and hit Chris Rock over a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith. (The joke was about Jada's shaved head; she lives with alopecia, and Will explained in a statement days later that the punchline was "too much for me to bear" and he "reacted emotionally.")
Sylvester Stallone and Wife Jennifer Flavin Step Out Arm-in-Arm in NYC After Reconciliation
Sylvester Stallone and wife Jennifer Flavin were spotted walking arm-in-arm in New York City on Thursday, almost two weeks after they had announced they were calling off their divorce. In a series of outings, the couple — who wed in 1997 — were snapped by photographers taking in the sights...
Pregnant Hilary Swank Shares First Bump Photo as She Reveals Meaningful Due Date for Her Twins
Alaska Daily star Hilary Swank, 48, revealed her twin pregnancy news on Wednesday, saying motherhood is "something that I've been wanting for a long time" Hilary Swank is opening up about a sentimental sign in her pregnancy. Appearing on a new episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, airing Friday, the pregnant Oscar-winning actress, 48, reveals that her twins are due on her late father's birthday. "You just announced that your father has passed away one year ago and this miracle is happening," Barrymore says while talking to Swank about the pregnancy...
Jamie Lee Curtis Had a 'Tough Time' Making 'Knives Out' Because She Was 'Isolated' Much of the Time
As a seasoned scream queen, Jamie Lee Curtis has seen her fair share of twists in film — but Knives Out might take the cake. "It turned out to be this fantastic movie," Curtis, 63, raved to Entertainment Weekly of the 2019 hit comedy thriller, which featured an ensemble cast and was directed by Rian Johnson. "I would never have known that the movie we were making was the movie that we made."
The True Story Behind Netflix's The Watcher
Ryan Murphy is bringing to life the terrifying true story of a couple who thought they bought their dream home in New Jersey Netflix is bringing to life another terrifying true crime story with its latest series The Watcher. Starring Bobby Cannavale and Naomi Watts, the Ryan Murphy series follows a married couple who moves into their dream home in New Jersey and gets harassed by a stalker. Through a series of letters, the real-life Broaddus family was tormented by letters from a mysterious writer who called themselves The...
Judy Tenuta, Comic Actress Best Known as 'Love Goddess,' Dead at 72
The comedian was known for her unconventional performances that were brash, loud, and mixed with insult humor and audience participation Judy Tenuta, who rose to fame in the late 1980s and 1990s with her unique brand of kooky comedy, has died. Tenuta's manager, Roger Paul, confirmed to The New York Times that her cause of death was ovarian cancer. She was 72. "She was a very funny, amazing performer," he said in a statement shared with The Associated Press, adding how it was always a "happy time to be...
'Luckiest Girl Alive 2'? Mila Kunis on Possibility of Sequel: 'I Hope My Character Is Happier!'
Author/screenwriter Jessica Knoll also tells PEOPLE her thoughts on continuing the Luckiest Girl Alive story beyond the new Netflix movie Warning: This post contains spoilers for Luckiest Girl Alive, now streaming on Netflix. What's next for Ani FaNelli? Luckiest Girl Alive, the film adaptation of Jessica Knoll's 2015 bestseller, ends with Mila Kunis' lead character Ani making the decision to publicly speak out about being sexually assaulted as a teen. Her powerful essay makes it into The New York Times and inspires fellow survivors to feel less alone. Also,...
Taylour Paige Marries Designer Rivington Starchild on 32nd Birthday: 'Greatest Day of My Life'
Paige's Hit The Floor co-star, Logan Browning, shared social media images of her wearing a white fishtail gown teamed with a braided hairstyle for her big day Taylour Paige is married! On Oct. 5, the 32-year-old actress tied the knot with fashion designer Rivington Starchild in front of her friends and family. The special date also happened to be her birthday. Paige's Hit The Floor co-star, Logan Browning, 33, shared social media images of Paige wearing a white fishtail gown teamed with a braided hairstyle for her big day....
