Giants QB Daniel Jones planning to start vs. Packers in London

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones plans to start Sunday in London when New York faces the Green Bay Packers.

Jones is considered day-to-day and said "I'm good" when asked to assess his ankle injury in the aftermath of the Giants' (3-1) win over the Chicago Bears.

Jones and backup Tyrod Taylor were both injured in the Week 4 victory. Jones bent his leg awkwardly on a tackle in the third quarter and was replaced by Taylor, who fumbled on his second possession and then left the game after taking a shot to the head.

Jones re-entered the game but lined up wide with running back Saquon Barkley at quarterback -- in the Wildcat formation -- for three plays.

"Ty's in the (concussion) protocol, and Daniel is feeling a little bit better today," Giants coach Brian Daboll said Monday. "We'll just see how that goes."

The first-year coach said it was a sprain -- without divulging whether it was a high ankle sprain -- and added that the Giants would "probably" bring in some free-agent quarterbacks for workouts.

The 20-12 win was a power display by the Giants, who ran 44 times for 262 yards, including 146 from Barkley and 68 from Jones.

Jones had two rushing TDs and the Giants had success on designed bootleg runs, including Jones' 21-yard TD.

Daboll said he won't tamp down Jones' use as a runner on the belief that injuries happen when players begin making adjustments to avoid them.

"He can throw from the pocket just fine," Daboll said. "Obviously, he has another skillset that you can utilize, whether that's (to) move the pockets or zone-reads. So, I'd say the first thing we do is make sure he's as healthy as can be, and if he can do the things we need him to do for that game plan, then we talk about it. If he can't, then he can't."

On the official QB hit stats, Jones had better protection -- two hits compared to 12 against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 -- by getting out of the pocket.

Behind Taylor, Davis Webb is the No. 3 quarterback. Webb is on the practice squad and would need to be elevated to the 53-man roster in order to be active in England this week.

"Davis has been in our offense for quite some time," Daboll said. "He knows the ins and outs of it, so if he has to play, we'll do everything we can, and I know he will, to be ready to play. In terms of where we're at at that point, I don't think we're at that point just yet to make a decision. We'll let this thing play out."

Daboll said safety Julian Love was also in concussion protocol. Wide receiver Kenny Golladay didn't "look promising" to play Sunday due to a knee injury suffered against the Bears, while rookie tackle Evan Neal (neck) should be alright.

The Packers survived in overtime in Week 4 while facing Patriots backup Brian Hoyer and rookie Bailey Zappe. Starter Mac Jones (ankle) did not play.

