NFL: Chicago Bears at New York Giants

The New York Giants are signing free agent Landon Collins. (Ari Meirov on Twitter) Collins is planning on traveling with the team to London to be around his new team. Collins was originally drafted in the second round by the Giants in 2015 and is returning to the team after spending three seasons in Washington. The 28-year-old can move around the field and play a variety of positions which should help the Giants' defense be more dynamic in the weeks ahead.

NFL ・ 3 HOURS AGO