NFL: Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
3 Great Seafood Places in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Tennessee Pastor Speaks Out on Vanderbilt Health ControversyAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
3 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Related
Sporting News
Where is Andrew Luck? Retired Colts QB back at Stanford three years after NFL departure
The Colts were set to be a potential AFC contender in the 2019 NFL season. The team had just finished a 10-6 campaign in 2018, and they had gotten strong enough around quarterback Andrew Luck that they looked ready to compete. Luck was coming off a season that saw him...
Denver Broncos: 3 bold predictions for Week 5 vs. Colts
It’s been tough sledding for the Denver Broncos for the first few weeks of the NFL season. The Broncos are coming off an extremely disappointing loss against their rival Las Vegas Raiders. But they have no time to worry about the loss because the Broncos have a short week and are playing the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night.
Colts Owner Has Message For NFL World Following Thursday Night's "Ugly" Game
The Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos managed to play an entire game on Thursday night without scoring a touchdown, and that includes the overtime session. Following the Colts' 12-9 victory over the Broncos, team owner Jim Irsay went on Twitter to address that performance. Irsay tweeted, "An ugly win is...
LIVE COVERAGE: Denver Broncos vs. Indianapolis Colts
The Denver Broncos look to bounce back on a short week as the host the Indianapolis on Thursday at Empower Field at Mile High. Kickoff is at 6:20 p.m. Pregame Billy Turner is set to make his #Broncos debut tonight. https://t.co/VP3BAM7Rdr— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 6, 2022
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Sports
NFL Week 5: Colts-Broncos top plays from Thursday Night Football
The Indianapolis Colts are facing the Denver Broncos in an AFC battle on Thursday Night Football to open Week 5 of the NFL season. The Colts (1-2-1) are aiming to turn their season around with a road win, while the Broncos (2-2) hope to get above .500 with a home victory. Both teams enter Thursday's tilt third in their respective divisions.
Jaguars reveal uniform combination for Week 5 vs. Texans
The Jacksonville Jaguars will be back in teal jerseys Sunday for a home game against the Houston Texans in Week 5. After three straight games wearing white jerseys while rotating between three different color pants, the Jaguars announced Wednesday that they’ll wear the black pants with teal on top against the Texans.
Fox 59
Former Colts receiver Brandon Stokley on playing Peyton Manning
INDIANAPOLIS – Former Colts wide receiver Brandon Stokley spends his retirement from playing talking sports on 104.3 FM The Fan in Denver. Stokley played with Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning in both Indianapolis and Denver, helping the Colts win Super Bowl XLI. Chris Widlic talked with Stokley about...
Yardbarker
Colts Elevate RB Phillip Lindsay & DT Chris Williams
He’s in line for some touches with Jonathan Taylor out for Thursday night’s game against the Broncos. The Colts confirmed the news and announced DT Chris Williams will also come up from the practice squad for the game. Lindsay, 28, wound up signing on with the Broncos as...
RELATED PEOPLE
NFL Week 5 Preview: Packers Will Edge The Giants
Scott Ferrall and Mike Carver discuss the Giants and Packers.
NFL: Houston Texans at Denver Broncos
Sep 18, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett talks with Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) in the second quarter against the Houston Texans at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Broncos to simplify offense, focus on execution
Broncos to simplify offense, focus on execution
Russell Wilson, Melvin Gordon’s official status vs. Colts
With the Denver Broncos set to take on the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night, all eyes were on the health of Russell Wilson and Melvin Gordon. Earlier in the week, both Wilson and Gordon were placed on the injury report. Wilson was dealing with a shoulder issue, and Gordon was dealing with a neck issue.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Indianapolis Colts: 3 takeaways from Week 5 win vs. Broncos
Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season certainly got off to quite the start on Thursday Night Football. The Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos met on Thursday for a game that … definitely happened alright. This game may have been agonizing to watch, but Indy ultimately prevailed 12-9 in overtime thanks to a key stop on fourth down in the red zone to end Denver’s final drive.
Yardbarker
The Colts Have Finally Signed a Kicker
After waiving Rodrigo Blankenship just one week into the NFL season veteran kicker Chase McLaughlin had been on a three week trial run. McLaughlin had been elevated from the practice squad before every game he had appeared in this season, but that stops today as he was officially added to the Indianapolis Colts 53-man roster.
The Daily Post-Athenian
Athens, TN
663
Followers
1K+
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT
Founded in 1848, The Daily Post-Athenian is the oldest business in continuous operation in McMinn County and the second-oldest newspaper in the state of Tennessee. The newspaper provides comprehensive news coverage in McMinn and Meigs counties of East Tennessee.https://dailypostathenian.com
Comments / 0