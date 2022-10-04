ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL: Chicago Bears at New York Giants

By Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
The Daily Post-Athenian
Oct 2, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) stands on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Spun

Giants Announced They've Signed Notable Linebacker

The New York Giants are trying to remake their linebacking corps on the fly and they added another name to the mix Monday. The Giants announced this evening they signed veteran A.J. Klein to the practice squad. Klein, a fifth-round pick of the Carolina Panthers in 2013, has played in 134 career games with 80 starts.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Odell Beckham, Giants Rumors

The New York Giants are hurting at wide receiver. One of the top free agents happens to be a former franchise fixture. Josina Anderson of CBS Sports excited -- or perhaps frightened, in some cases -- Giants fans by reporting that Odell Beckham Jr. visited the team on Monday. That...
NJ.com

Chad Powers to the rescue for QB-needy Giants?

Have no fear, Chad Powers is here. Maybe he can save the Giants, who are currently plagued by quarterback injuries. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. In a Twitter thread, Omaha Productions offered up the services of Eli Manning’s alias. Adam Schefter tweeted Tuesday:. With Daniel Jones...
fantasypros.com

Landon Collins signing with the Giants

The New York Giants are signing free agent Landon Collins. (Ari Meirov on Twitter) Collins is planning on traveling with the team to London to be around his new team. Collins was originally drafted in the second round by the Giants in 2015 and is returning to the team after spending three seasons in Washington. The 28-year-old can move around the field and play a variety of positions which should help the Giants' defense be more dynamic in the weeks ahead.
FOX Sports

NFL Week 4: Follow live as Rams battle 49ers on MNF

Week 4 of the NFL season comes to a close Monday, as the Los Angeles Rams battle the San Francisco 49ers. San Francisco leads the all-time series 75-68-3 (including the postseason), and Niners coach Kyle Shanahan boasts a 7-4 record against Rams coach Sean McVay. However, Los Angeles won the most recent meeting, 20-17, in the NFC Championship Game last season. The Rams have not won at San Francisco since 2018.
msn.com

Giants adding free agent Landon Collins in East Rutherford reunion

Landon Collins is headed back to the Giants. The free agent safety is signing with New York, reuniting the former member of the organization with his old team, which was first reported by Josina Anderson of CBS Sports. He is joining the Giants in London to be around the club during its Week 5 matchup with the Green Bay Packers.
The Daily Post-Athenian

Founded in 1848, The Daily Post-Athenian is the oldest business in continuous operation in McMinn County and the second-oldest newspaper in the state of Tennessee. The newspaper provides comprehensive news coverage in McMinn and Meigs counties of East Tennessee.

