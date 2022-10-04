Giants QB Daniel Jones planning to start vs. Packers in London

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL Field Trespasser Files Police Report Against NFL Player Who Tackled HimNews Breaking LIVESanta Clara, CA
Fine-dining restaurant for dogs opens in San Francisco, offering $75 tasting menuJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
The Wave Organ is A Must-See in San FranciscoThe Daily ScoopSan Francisco, CA
The Most Dangerous Bridges in AmericaTerry MansfieldSan Francisco, CA
Related
fantasypros.com
Latavius Murray signed by Denver Broncos
According to Tom Pelissero, the Denver Broncos have signed Latavius Murray off of the New Orleans Saints practice squad. (Tom Pelissero on Twitter) Murray immediately steps into a Denver backfield that just lost Javonte Williams (knee) for the rest of the 2022 season. The veteran running back will share touches with Melvin Gordon and Mike Boone and may be worth a speculative add for owners looking to strike the waiver wire jackpot in a backfield that should have plenty of opportunities for Murray to seize.
Hold 'Em Or Fold 'Em: NFC North
Donnie and Joe break down which teams in the NFC North you should be holding or folding after four weeks of the NFL regular season.
Sunday's Giants vs. Packers Game Will Make NFL History
The NFL hasn't provided London with the best showcases since first crossing the pond in 2007. Sunday's matchup between the Green Bay Packers and New York Giants marks the 32st London matchup. It will also represent a surprising first. As noted by ESPN's Field Yates, the showdown of 3-1 teams...
NFL: Chicago Bears at New York Giants
Oct 2, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) stands on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NFL Week 5 Preview: Packers Will Edge The Giants
Scott Ferrall and Mike Carver discuss the Giants and Packers.
NFL: Washington Football Team at New York Giants
Jan 9, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jake Fromm (17) throws the ball against the Washington Football Team during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Oct 2, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates after they beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Broncos RB Javonte Williams needs knee surgery; Russell Wilson 'limited'
Broncos RB Javonte Williams needs knee surgery; Russell Wilson 'limited'
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rookie QB Kenny Pickett named Steelers' starter
Rookie QB Kenny Pickett named Steelers' starter
Las Vegas Raiders schedule: On the road vs. Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs in Week 5
Las Vegas Raiders schedule: Week 5 Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Monday, Oct. 10 @ Chiefs 8:15 PM ESPN
Books reeling: NFL Week 4 bloodbath led to historic losses
Books reeling: NFL Week 4 bloodbath led to historic losses
WATCH: NFL.com previews Broncos-Colts game before 'TNF'
The Denver Broncos (2-2) are set to host the Indianapolis Colts (1-2-1) on Thursday Night Football in Week 5. Check out NFL.com’s preview of the game in the above video. After facing the Colts on Thursday, the Broncos will get a mini bye this weekend before going on the road for a Monday Night Football showdown with the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6.
The Daily Post-Athenian
Athens, TN
655
Followers
1K+
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT
Founded in 1848, The Daily Post-Athenian is the oldest business in continuous operation in McMinn County and the second-oldest newspaper in the state of Tennessee. The newspaper provides comprehensive news coverage in McMinn and Meigs counties of East Tennessee.https://dailypostathenian.com
Comments / 0