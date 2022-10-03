Loss words: Colts RB Nyheim Hines blames revolving door at QB

The Indianapolis Colts (2-2-1) somehow pulled out a win on the road during a short week against the Denver Broncos (2-3) on Thursday night at Empower Field. It was a game that neither team deserved to win, especially considering the offensive output from both sidelines. Though the Broncos offense looks just as dysfunctional, the Colts offensive line continues to be a massive red flag.

