Loss words: Colts RB Nyheim Hines blames revolving door at QB

Colts Owner Has Message For NFL World Following Thursday Night's "Ugly" Game
The Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos managed to play an entire game on Thursday night without scoring a touchdown, and that includes the overtime session. Following the Colts' 12-9 victory over the Broncos, team owner Jim Irsay went on Twitter to address that performance. Irsay tweeted, "An ugly win is...
Colts promote Phillip Lindsay ahead of game against Broncos
DENVER (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts promoted running back Phillip Lindsay off their practice squad ahead of their game against his former team in Denver on Thursday night. Lindsay replaces Jonathan Taylor, who is out with ankle and toe injuries. Lindsay grew up in Aurora, went to the University...
NFL Week 5: Colts-Broncos top plays from Thursday Night Football
The Indianapolis Colts are facing the Denver Broncos in an AFC battle on Thursday Night Football to open Week 5 of the NFL season. The Colts (1-2-1) are aiming to turn their season around with a road win, while the Broncos (2-2) hope to get above .500 with a home victory. Both teams enter Thursday's tilt third in their respective divisions.
Colts Elevate RB Phillip Lindsay & DT Chris Williams
He’s in line for some touches with Jonathan Taylor out for Thursday night’s game against the Broncos. The Colts confirmed the news and announced DT Chris Williams will also come up from the practice squad for the game. Lindsay, 28, wound up signing on with the Broncos as...
Fox 59
Former Colts receiver Brandon Stokley on playing Peyton Manning
INDIANAPOLIS – Former Colts wide receiver Brandon Stokley spends his retirement from playing talking sports on 104.3 FM The Fan in Denver. Stokley played with Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning in both Indianapolis and Denver, helping the Colts win Super Bowl XLI. Chris Widlic talked with Stokley about...
LIVE COVERAGE: Denver Broncos vs. Indianapolis Colts
The Denver Broncos look to bounce back on a short week as the host the Indianapolis on Thursday at Empower Field at Mile High. Kickoff is at 6:20 p.m. Pregame Billy Turner is set to make his #Broncos debut tonight. https://t.co/VP3BAM7Rdr— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 6, 2022
How the Colts might be disrespecting the Broncos this week
The Denver Broncos are set to take on the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday Night Football. On Wednesday, we learned that superstar running back Jonathan Taylor won’t be active for the Colts on Thursday. Taylor, the NFL’s leading rusher last season, is dealing with an ankle injury. The former...
Analyzing Colts' snap counts from Week 5 win over Broncos
The Indianapolis Colts (2-2-1) somehow pulled out a win on the road during a short week against the Denver Broncos (2-3) on Thursday night at Empower Field. It was a game that neither team deserved to win, especially considering the offensive output from both sidelines. Though the Broncos offense looks just as dysfunctional, the Colts offensive line continues to be a massive red flag.
Colts vs. Broncos Week 5 Preview and Prediction
Adam Beasley and Dalton Miller break down the Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos matchup in Week 5. How will Indy’s offense overcome the absence of star running back Jonathan Taylor? Will Denver’s offense finally kick into high gear after sputtering through the first four games of the season?
5 keys to the Broncos beating the Colts
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The feeling is the Indianapolis Colts aren’t very good because they tied the lowly Houston Texans and got shut out by Jacksonville. But they also beat the Kansas City Chiefs – something the Denver Broncos haven’t done in their past 13 games over seven seasons.
