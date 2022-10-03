ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Loss words: Colts RB Nyheim Hines blames revolving door at QB

By Field Level Media
The Daily Post-Athenian
The Daily Post-Athenian
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Txale_0iK45uDQ00

Loss words: Colts RB Nyheim Hines blames revolving door at QB

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Colts promote Phillip Lindsay ahead of game against Broncos

DENVER (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts promoted running back Phillip Lindsay off their practice squad ahead of their game against his former team in Denver on Thursday night. Lindsay replaces Jonathan Taylor, who is out with ankle and toe injuries. Lindsay grew up in Aurora, went to the University...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX Sports

NFL Week 5: Colts-Broncos top plays from Thursday Night Football

The Indianapolis Colts are facing the Denver Broncos in an AFC battle on Thursday Night Football to open Week 5 of the NFL season. The Colts (1-2-1) are aiming to turn their season around with a road win, while the Broncos (2-2) hope to get above .500 with a home victory. Both teams enter Thursday's tilt third in their respective divisions.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Colts Elevate RB Phillip Lindsay & DT Chris Williams

He’s in line for some touches with Jonathan Taylor out for Thursday night’s game against the Broncos. The Colts confirmed the news and announced DT Chris Williams will also come up from the practice squad for the game. Lindsay, 28, wound up signing on with the Broncos as...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Football
Indianapolis, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
Fox 59

Former Colts receiver Brandon Stokley on playing Peyton Manning

INDIANAPOLIS – Former Colts wide receiver Brandon Stokley spends his retirement from playing talking sports on 104.3 FM The Fan in Denver. Stokley played with Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning in both Indianapolis and Denver, helping the Colts win Super Bowl XLI. Chris Widlic talked with Stokley about...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
atozsports.com

How the Colts might be disrespecting the Broncos this week

The Denver Broncos are set to take on the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday Night Football. On Wednesday, we learned that superstar running back Jonathan Taylor won’t be active for the Colts on Thursday. Taylor, the NFL’s leading rusher last season, is dealing with an ankle injury. The former...
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Analyzing Colts' snap counts from Week 5 win over Broncos

The Indianapolis Colts (2-2-1) somehow pulled out a win on the road during a short week against the Denver Broncos (2-3) on Thursday night at Empower Field. It was a game that neither team deserved to win, especially considering the offensive output from both sidelines. Though the Broncos offense looks just as dysfunctional, the Colts offensive line continues to be a massive red flag.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colts#Revolving Door#American Football
profootballnetwork.com

Colts vs. Broncos Week 5 Preview and Prediction

Adam Beasley and Dalton Miller break down the Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos matchup in Week 5. How will Indy’s offense overcome the absence of star running back Jonathan Taylor? Will Denver’s offense finally kick into high gear after sputtering through the first four games of the season?
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
9NEWS

5 keys to the Broncos beating the Colts

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The feeling is the Indianapolis Colts aren’t very good because they tied the lowly Houston Texans and got shut out by Jacksonville. But they also beat the Kansas City Chiefs – something the Denver Broncos haven’t done in their past 13 games over seven seasons.
DENVER, CO
The Daily Post-Athenian

The Daily Post-Athenian

Athens, TN
663
Followers
1K+
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1848, The Daily Post-Athenian is the oldest business in continuous operation in McMinn County and the second-oldest newspaper in the state of Tennessee. The newspaper provides comprehensive news coverage in McMinn and Meigs counties of East Tennessee.

 https://dailypostathenian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy