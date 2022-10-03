As far as online shopping is concerned, the packaging is no longer a cardboard box. It represents your business and product. The more beautiful, the better it is for the sale and growth of your brand. Like most people, you might have come into contact with some form of eCommerce packaging. You may have ordered something online and received the parcel in some kind of box. Have you ever thought of the container that comes with your shipment? What are the benefits of using that box? In this article, we will know the answers to these questions because eCommerce has seen a rise in recent years. For example, eCommerce sales increased by 27.7% in 2020 as compared to the previous year. The same is the case with the largest eCommerce market, the US, where more than half of people prefer to buy online. All these factors necessitate the use of containers for your products.

