Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wfxl.com
Firehouse Subs restaurants raise money to help Hurricane Ian victims across the southeast
On Tuesday, October 4, patrons who get food at Firehouse Subs restaurants will be giving back to hurricane victims. Firehouse Subs restaurants – including those right here in greater Albany – are raising money to help Hurricane Ian victims across the southeast. Firehouse Subs guests can simply donate...
wfxl.com
Event held in Tifton to bring awareness to financial literacy
Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta (FHLBank Atlanta) today joined with city leaders from Tifton and other stakeholders including banks, credit unions, housing counselors, faith-based entities, public and private schools, builders, realtors, local media, and other organizations to host an event to build awareness and support for the Tifton Financial Literacy Initiative.
wfxl.com
DCSS and the United Way unite to tackle school bullying
Bullying is a problem throughout schools across the nation and it takes a community to stop it. Thursday morning, the United Way of Southwest Georgia and the Dougherty County School System teamed up to kickoff National Bullying Prevention Month. Participants wore t-shirts with positive messages, spoke about the reason behind...
wfxl.com
29 Colquitt County students participate in CFA Leadership Academy
On September 20, 29 students started a commitment to becoming future leaders in Colquitt County. They applied for and were accepted into Colquitt County High School's first Chick-fil-a Leadership Academy program. The Moultrie Chick-fil-a and owner/operator Wesley Rogers is sponsoring the program. According to Chick-fil-a's website, the leadership program has...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wfxl.com
One of the 50 Most Influential Latinos in Georgia oversees Albany Area Chamber of Commerce
The Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce has named Albany Area Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Bárbara Rivera Holmes as one of the 50 most influential latinos in Georgia. The recognition was made at the Georgia Hispanic Chamber’s 50 Most Influential Latinos ceremony at Truist Park in Atlanta.
wfxl.com
Changes to come for Liberty Expressway
Starting Thursday, October 13, a portion of US 82/State Route (SR) 520/Liberty Expressway will be closed as contractors prepare to begin construction to extend Westover Boulevard into Lee County. The speed limit will drop and be set at 45 miles per hour on the bypass from Nottingham Way to the...
wfxl.com
ABAC returns to Sunbelt Expo on October 18-20
TIFTON, Ga. (WFXL) -– For most visitors, the Sunbelt Agricultural Exposition at Spence Field near Moultrie is North America’s Premier Farm Show. For Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, it feels more like a family reunion. ABAC students, faculty, staff, and administrators will be on hand Oct. 18-20 to welcome...
wfxl.com
Procession held to escort fallen Cook County deputy back to Adel
Sheriff Doug Hanks and the Cook County Sheriff’s Office announce that there will be a procession Wednesday escorting Captain Terry Arnold from Georgia Bureau of Investigation headquarters, in Atlanta, back to Adel. The procession anticipates arriving in Adel around 2:30 p.m., all dependent upon traffic. The escorts will exit...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wfxl.com
TSPLOST road work begins Monday on Dawson Road
On Monday, October 10, Reeves Construction will begin its work on Phase A of the Albany TSPLOST Resurfacing Plan on Dawson Road. Crews will work on the curbs and gutters on the East and West Bound Lanes of Dawson Road from N. Slappey Blvd. to the Intersection of Westgate Drive and Whispering Pines Road.
wfxl.com
Second phase of Albany TSPLOST resurfacing underway
On Wednesday, October 5, 2022, Oxford Construction will begin its work on Phase B of the Albany TSPLOST Resurfacing Plan. Crews will work on the curbs and gutters on Nottingham Way between Whispering Pines and Stuart Avenue. The concrete work will start at 7:30 a.m. and continue until 5:30 p.m....
wfxl.com
APD needs public help identifying Home Depot shoplifter
The Albany Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect for felony shoplifting. Officers say on Wednesday, October 5, surveillance video shows the suspect committed a felony shoplifting at the Home Depot located at 1219 N. Westover Rd. If anyone has any information regarding the...
wfxl.com
Orthopedic services now offered at Southwell Medical
Southwell Medical, in Adel, is offering an integrated orthopedic service line. This includes a newly-expanded surgery center as well as diagnostic testing, physical therapy, and short-term rehabilitation along with CT, nuclear medicine, bone density scan, and X-ray. In addition to expanding their surgery center, Southwell now has medical imaging technology...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wfxl.com
Albany Technical College, Columbia Southern University sign articulation agreement
Albany Technical College (ATC) and Columbia Southern University (CSU) have partnered together to make it easier for ATC graduates to earn their bachelor’s degree. Through the articulation agreement, the two colleges will establish criteria for transfer credit and program acceptance for ATC graduates to complete a bachelor's degree at CSU.
wfxl.com
Colquitt County High School sees highest graduation rate in subgroups since 2012
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WFXL) -- The Georgia Department of Education released the 2022 graduation rates to the public Thursday. Colquitt educators’ commitment to student success helped the district graduate students at a higher rate than the state average. The 2022 Colquitt County School District (CCSD) federally calculated 4-year graduation rate...
wfxl.com
Funeral arrangements announced for Cook County deputy who died in the line of duty
Sheriff Doug Hanks and the Cook County Sheriff’s Office announced the funeral arrangements for Captain Terry Arnold. Funeral services will be held Monday, October 10, at 11:00 a.m. at Cook County High School’s Veteran’s Memorial Stadium. Interment will follow at Greggs Baptist Church. Law enforcement officers and...
wfxl.com
Identity of man, women sought in Dougherty County motor vehicle theft
The Dougherty County Police Department Investigative Division is seeking the public's assistance in locating suspects in a September motor vehicle theft. Police say that the motor vehicle theft occurred at the Circle K on Holly Drive around 4:15 a.m. on September 27. The man in the photo is a suspect...
wfxl.com
Armed suspect arrested, lockdown lifted in Sumter County
Sumter County Deputies and Americus Police Officers arrested an armed suspect on Bumphead Road. According to a Facebook post from the Sumter County Sheriff's Office, the suspect was seen running toward a school on Bumphead Road and a lockdown was put into place. Officers and Deputies were able to locate...
wfxl.com
Albany police is looking for a ‘critically missing’ 62-year-old woman
Albany police are looking for a "critically missing person." Police say that 62-year-old Debra Turner was reported missing Thursday afternoon from the Newton Road area. Turner stands at 4’11’, weighs 150 pounds and is medium build. Police say that she was last seen wearing a turquoise jacket, light...
wfxl.com
Americus man wanted for reckless conduct and possession of a firearm
Americus Police Department is seeking the public’s help to locate a wanted man. APD says that 18-year-old Kentravious Lemond Holmes is wanted on several charges including criminal damage to property, reckless conduct and possession of a firearm. Holmes is 5’08’ and weighs 155 pounds. If anyone with...
wfxl.com
Two arrested after 4-month drug trafficking investigation in Crisp County
CRISP COUNTY, Ga. (WFXL) - Two drug traffickers have been arrested in Crisp County after a 4-month-long investigation. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, multiple agencies were involved in the bust targeting Grayling Coley. The GBI says search warrants were executed at Coley's West 20th Avenue apartment. They say he supplied large quantities of methamphetamine, along with heroin and fentanyl. Investigators say Coley would be escorted by a person armed with an AR-15-styled rifle, acting as his security when he would sell the drugs.
Comments / 0