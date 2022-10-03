ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

wfxl.com

Event held in Tifton to bring awareness to financial literacy

Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta (FHLBank Atlanta) today joined with city leaders from Tifton and other stakeholders including banks, credit unions, housing counselors, faith-based entities, public and private schools, builders, realtors, local media, and other organizations to host an event to build awareness and support for the Tifton Financial Literacy Initiative.
TIFTON, GA
wfxl.com

DCSS and the United Way unite to tackle school bullying

Bullying is a problem throughout schools across the nation and it takes a community to stop it. Thursday morning, the United Way of Southwest Georgia and the Dougherty County School System teamed up to kickoff National Bullying Prevention Month. Participants wore t-shirts with positive messages, spoke about the reason behind...
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

29 Colquitt County students participate in CFA Leadership Academy

On September 20, 29 students started a commitment to becoming future leaders in Colquitt County. They applied for and were accepted into Colquitt County High School's first Chick-fil-a Leadership Academy program. The Moultrie Chick-fil-a and owner/operator Wesley Rogers is sponsoring the program. According to Chick-fil-a's website, the leadership program has...
COLQUITT COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

Changes to come for Liberty Expressway

Starting Thursday, October 13, a portion of US 82/State Route (SR) 520/Liberty Expressway will be closed as contractors prepare to begin construction to extend Westover Boulevard into Lee County. The speed limit will drop and be set at 45 miles per hour on the bypass from Nottingham Way to the...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

ABAC returns to Sunbelt Expo on October 18-20

TIFTON, Ga. (WFXL) -– For most visitors, the Sunbelt Agricultural Exposition at Spence Field near Moultrie is North America’s Premier Farm Show. For Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, it feels more like a family reunion. ABAC students, faculty, staff, and administrators will be on hand Oct. 18-20 to welcome...
MOULTRIE, GA
wfxl.com

Procession held to escort fallen Cook County deputy back to Adel

Sheriff Doug Hanks and the Cook County Sheriff’s Office announce that there will be a procession Wednesday escorting Captain Terry Arnold from Georgia Bureau of Investigation headquarters, in Atlanta, back to Adel. The procession anticipates arriving in Adel around 2:30 p.m., all dependent upon traffic. The escorts will exit...
ADEL, GA
wfxl.com

TSPLOST road work begins Monday on Dawson Road

On Monday, October 10, Reeves Construction will begin its work on Phase A of the Albany TSPLOST Resurfacing Plan on Dawson Road. Crews will work on the curbs and gutters on the East and West Bound Lanes of Dawson Road from N. Slappey Blvd. to the Intersection of Westgate Drive and Whispering Pines Road.
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Second phase of Albany TSPLOST resurfacing underway

On Wednesday, October 5, 2022, Oxford Construction will begin its work on Phase B of the Albany TSPLOST Resurfacing Plan. Crews will work on the curbs and gutters on Nottingham Way between Whispering Pines and Stuart Avenue. The concrete work will start at 7:30 a.m. and continue until 5:30 p.m....
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

APD needs public help identifying Home Depot shoplifter

The Albany Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect for felony shoplifting. Officers say on Wednesday, October 5, surveillance video shows the suspect committed a felony shoplifting at the Home Depot located at 1219 N. Westover Rd. If anyone has any information regarding the...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Orthopedic services now offered at Southwell Medical

Southwell Medical, in Adel, is offering an integrated orthopedic service line. This includes a newly-expanded surgery center as well as diagnostic testing, physical therapy, and short-term rehabilitation along with CT, nuclear medicine, bone density scan, and X-ray. In addition to expanding their surgery center, Southwell now has medical imaging technology...
ADEL, GA
wfxl.com

Albany Technical College, Columbia Southern University sign articulation agreement

Albany Technical College (ATC) and Columbia Southern University (CSU) have partnered together to make it easier for ATC graduates to earn their bachelor’s degree. Through the articulation agreement, the two colleges will establish criteria for transfer credit and program acceptance for ATC graduates to complete a bachelor's degree at CSU.
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Armed suspect arrested, lockdown lifted in Sumter County

Sumter County Deputies and Americus Police Officers arrested an armed suspect on Bumphead Road. According to a Facebook post from the Sumter County Sheriff's Office, the suspect was seen running toward a school on Bumphead Road and a lockdown was put into place. Officers and Deputies were able to locate...
SUMTER COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

Albany police is looking for a ‘critically missing’ 62-year-old woman

Albany police are looking for a "critically missing person." Police say that 62-year-old Debra Turner was reported missing Thursday afternoon from the Newton Road area. Turner stands at 4’11’, weighs 150 pounds and is medium build. Police say that she was last seen wearing a turquoise jacket, light...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Americus man wanted for reckless conduct and possession of a firearm

Americus Police Department is seeking the public’s help to locate a wanted man. APD says that 18-year-old Kentravious Lemond Holmes is wanted on several charges including criminal damage to property, reckless conduct and possession of a firearm. Holmes is 5’08’ and weighs 155 pounds. If anyone with...
AMERICUS, GA
wfxl.com

Two arrested after 4-month drug trafficking investigation in Crisp County

CRISP COUNTY, Ga. (WFXL) - Two drug traffickers have been arrested in Crisp County after a 4-month-long investigation. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, multiple agencies were involved in the bust targeting Grayling Coley. The GBI says search warrants were executed at Coley's West 20th Avenue apartment. They say he supplied large quantities of methamphetamine, along with heroin and fentanyl. Investigators say Coley would be escorted by a person armed with an AR-15-styled rifle, acting as his security when he would sell the drugs.
CRISP COUNTY, GA

