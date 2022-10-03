Read full article on original website
Murfreesboro's Garrison Creek to undergo restoration work Saturday, volunteers needed
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — Restoration work will continue in Murfreesboro's Garrison Creek Saturday, and volunteers are needed. Green Interchange volunteers will be planting, mulching and pruning native trees along the stream from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 8. Efforts will extend upstream to a previously unrestored segment of Garrison...
Metro Council defers East Nashville affordable apartments rezoning bill
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Emotion filled the Metro Council meeting at Tuesday night’s public hearing on an affordable-apartment project set for East Nashville. "I'm standing up here today because we need somewhere to go," said Felisha Henry, a mother of six. "We're hopeless. And I still get up every day and go to work like nothing's wrong. And it's not OK."
'It's just really hard:' Community split over future of Riverchase Apartment site
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The future of the RiverChase Apartments site in East Nashville remains uncertain. Metro Council is deferring their decision on whether to re-zone the property to make way for development. The developers, Cypress Real Estate Advisors (CREA), plan to build 1,150 new units on the site,...
RiverChase developers submit new provisional plans without affordable housing
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — What was once the Riverchase Apartments is now an empty lot in East Nashville. The developer submitted plans last year to build around 1,500 new apartments and 200 affordable units in this space. The plan can’t move forward unless Metro Council approves a rezoning request...
Music City Walk of Fame to induct four new Nashville legends in October
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Four Nashville legends will be inducted into the Music City Walk of Fame next week to represent the diversity of genres Country, Pop, Americana and Spirituals. The musicians to be honored are John Prine, Patsy Cline, Dr. Paul T. Kwami and Ed Hardy. The induction...
Metro Council approves Cooper's $50 million plan to tackle homelessness
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Council members on Tuesday night voted to approve Mayor John Cooper's proposed $50 million plan to help curb Nashville's growing homeless crisis. The mayor signed the legislation Wednesday morning. Cooper unveiled his plan back in September with a "housing first" approach—it's intended to increase...
Middle Point Landfill files two motions to dismiss lawsuit filed by City of Murfreesboro
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — Middle Point Landfill filed two motions to dismiss in response to a lawsuit filed by the City of Murfreesboro against the landfill. The case was filed in August in federal court in the Middle District of Tennessee, and the city raised many unfounded allegations, according to Republic Services.
Nashville animal rescue center heads to Florida to help displaced dogs after Hurricane Ian
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Nashville animal rescue center is heading to Florida to help clear local shelters and make room for dogs displaced by the Category 4 Hurricane Ian that hit the Sunshine State last week. Agape Animal Rescue is currently on the way to Orlando, Florida to...
Nashville health officials explain competency in court, dismissed cases
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro's district attorney says about 200 people in Nashville are considered incompetent meaning if they commit a crime, their case will likely be dismissed. When there are concerns with someone's competency, it means there are questions about their mental abilities and their ability to move...
Amazon looking to hire 3,900 Tennesseans for the holiday season, some full-time
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Amazon is looking to hire 2,000 people in Nashville for the holiday season with the potential to stay on as full-time employees. The marketplace and technology giant is looking to fill 150,000 positions throughout the country for seasonal, full-time, and part-time roles. In Tennessee, Amazon is searching for 3,900 people to fill roles with 2,000 in Nashville.
Rutherford County emergency crews sent to Fort Meyers to help victims of Hurricane Ian
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Rutherford County emergency crews are in Fort Meyers, Florida helping victims of Hurricane Ian. The crew is enduring difficult living conditions including limited water, food, fuel and electricity. We are extremely proud of their professionalism and desire to help those in need, and we...
Man critically beaten with metal pipe under Nashville's pedestrian bridge dies days later
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man critically injured after being brutally beaten with a metal pipe under Nashville's pedestrian bridge Monday died from his injuries days later. Metro Police said 45-year-old Bryan Rebenstorf, originally charged with attempted homicide, will now be upgraded to homicide for the incident on 2nd...
One person displaced after house fire near Lenox Village
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — One person has been displaced after a house fire near Lenox Village Wednesday, Nashville Fire Department (NFD) officials confirm. Crews were dispatched to a house fire on the 600 block of St. Jules Lane Wednesday around noon, per NFD. The fire department added that the...
Police dog sniffs out 92 pounds of weed from luggage at Nashville airport
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two men were arrested Tuesday at Nashville International Airport after a police dog sniffed out 92 pounds of marijuana packed into luggage from an arriving flight. The American Airlines flight—which originated from Los Angeles—had just arrived at BNA from Dallas, Texas, according to the arrest...
VIDEO: Nashville Fire Department needs help finding man caught setting fire to club
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville Fire Department (NFD) needs help identifying a man who was caught on surveillance video breaking into a Nashville club, opening fire and then setting the business on fire. The suspect set fire to the business, WKND Hang Suite located at 1703 Church Street, around...
Man who threatened to kill teller, robbed bank on Nolensville Pike taken into custody
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man who threatened to kill a teller and robbed Fifth Third Bank on Nolensville Pike has been taken into custody Friday. Metro Police said the suspect passed a note to a teller threatening to kill her, but no gun was seen. Police arrested 37-year-old...
Metro Police work to identify suspect involved in Clarksville Pike Z-Mart shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police detectives are trying to identify the suspect involved in a shooting at the Z-Mart on Clarksville Pike last week. The young man in the attached surveillance photos entered the store with a handgun visible in his waistband, and he was involved in a fight with a 16-year-old patron inside the story before the incident, Metro Police reported.
Medical professionals to evaluate serial offender again, arrested nearly 200 times
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A repeat offender was arrested close to 200 times, but a Tennessee law protects him from being punished for those crimes. FOX 17 News has updates from the courthouse where a review was held. Due to concerns with HIPAA, we were not able to sit inside the courtroom. But after the review was complete, we were able to speak with the judge and mental health court to find out what happened behind closed doors.
Alex Friedmann sentenced 40 years for elaborate detention center plot in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Nashville man found guilty in an elaborate detention center plot that took place in 2019, Alex Friedmann, was sentenced to 40 years in prison Thursday. Friedmann was sentenced for breaking into he Davidson County Detention Center and hiding weapons and guns while the jail...
'We will not rest': Wilson County sheriff vows to find Mya Fuller's killer
WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the death of a 22-year-old Middle Tennessee woman. Mya Fuller, was reported missing by her family in Murfreesboro in late July. Her body was found less than a week later. In a press conference...
