Nashville, TN

fox17.com

Metro Council defers East Nashville affordable apartments rezoning bill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Emotion filled the Metro Council meeting at Tuesday night’s public hearing on an affordable-apartment project set for East Nashville. "I'm standing up here today because we need somewhere to go," said Felisha Henry, a mother of six. "We're hopeless. And I still get up every day and go to work like nothing's wrong. And it's not OK."
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
fox17.com

Metro Council approves Cooper's $50 million plan to tackle homelessness

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Council members on Tuesday night voted to approve Mayor John Cooper's proposed $50 million plan to help curb Nashville's growing homeless crisis. The mayor signed the legislation Wednesday morning. Cooper unveiled his plan back in September with a "housing first" approach—it's intended to increase...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Nashville health officials explain competency in court, dismissed cases

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro's district attorney says about 200 people in Nashville are considered incompetent meaning if they commit a crime, their case will likely be dismissed. When there are concerns with someone's competency, it means there are questions about their mental abilities and their ability to move...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Amazon looking to hire 3,900 Tennesseans for the holiday season, some full-time

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Amazon is looking to hire 2,000 people in Nashville for the holiday season with the potential to stay on as full-time employees. The marketplace and technology giant is looking to fill 150,000 positions throughout the country for seasonal, full-time, and part-time roles. In Tennessee, Amazon is searching for 3,900 people to fill roles with 2,000 in Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

One person displaced after house fire near Lenox Village

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — One person has been displaced after a house fire near Lenox Village Wednesday, Nashville Fire Department (NFD) officials confirm. Crews were dispatched to a house fire on the 600 block of St. Jules Lane Wednesday around noon, per NFD. The fire department added that the...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Police dog sniffs out 92 pounds of weed from luggage at Nashville airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two men were arrested Tuesday at Nashville International Airport after a police dog sniffed out 92 pounds of marijuana packed into luggage from an arriving flight. The American Airlines flight—which originated from Los Angeles—had just arrived at BNA from Dallas, Texas, according to the arrest...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Metro Police work to identify suspect involved in Clarksville Pike Z-Mart shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police detectives are trying to identify the suspect involved in a shooting at the Z-Mart on Clarksville Pike last week. The young man in the attached surveillance photos entered the store with a handgun visible in his waistband, and he was involved in a fight with a 16-year-old patron inside the story before the incident, Metro Police reported.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Medical professionals to evaluate serial offender again, arrested nearly 200 times

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A repeat offender was arrested close to 200 times, but a Tennessee law protects him from being punished for those crimes. FOX 17 News has updates from the courthouse where a review was held. Due to concerns with HIPAA, we were not able to sit inside the courtroom. But after the review was complete, we were able to speak with the judge and mental health court to find out what happened behind closed doors.
NASHVILLE, TN

