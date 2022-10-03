Read full article on original website
KTUL
Person dies after being hit by vehicle in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is working the scene of a fatal collision near Pine and Mingo Thursday morning. Police say a person has died after being struck by a vehicle, and will keep a section of Pine Street east of the intersection closed while officers investigate.
KTUL
2-year-old in critical condition after being hit by vehicle in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) - Tulsa police say they are investigating after a toddler was hit by a car Thursday night near 46th Street North and Peoria. Officers say the child ran into the street and was hit. This is a developing story.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Inola Woman Dies in Single Vehicle Crash Today
In the early morning hours of October 6, a collision occurred approximately one mile west of Rogers County that led to the death of a woman from Inola. Only one vehicle was involved and the circumstances surrounding the accident are still under investigation by the Rogers County Sheriff’s Department.
KTUL
Felony suspect arrested after injuring two Stillwater police officers
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Stillwater Police Department received a call about a physical domestic investigation on Oct. 4, just past 9 p.m. When officers arrived at the home near 5900 West 7th Avenue, they found an injured woman who was identified as the suspect's mother. Suspect Michael McGee ran...
OSBI identifies man shot and killed by Rogers County authorities after chase in stolen car
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) released new details about a man shot and killed by Rogers County authorities after he led them on a chase in a stolen car Wednesday. The OSBI said in a Facebook post, they were requested by the FBI to investigate the officer-involved shooting.
KTUL
Suspect from Will Rogers Turnpike chase dies after being shot by law enforcement
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The suspect from Wednesday afternoon's police chase down the Will Rogers Turnpike has died from his injuries after being shot by Claremore police and Rogers County deputies, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. OSBI said Bobby Johnston broke into a woman's home in...
Suspect Shot By Authorities After Crashing Stolen Car Near Claremore Along I-44
A suspect was shot by authorities after crashing a stolen car near Claremore along I-44. Claremore Police and Rogers County deputies were searching for a man accused of breaking into homes and stealing a woman's car, according to the Claremore Police. The Sheriff's Office said that a man ran from...
KTUL
Bartlesville Police Department K9 to be laid to rest
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Bartlesville Police Department announced that one of their K9s, Sid, will be put to rest on Saturday, Oct. 8. Sid and Corporal Ryan Deshields have been working together since April 2019. Sid was diagnosed with an inoperable form of cancer. A police escort will...
KTUL
Broken Arrow police ask for information regarding unsolved 2021 murder
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Broken Arrow Police Department is asking for more information from the public regarding a November 2021 homicide in which a woman was found dead in her home. On Nov. 14 2021, BAPD conducted a welfare check at a home near Aspen Avenue and Houston...
KTUL
Tulsa police searching for two men after downtown burglary
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is searching for two men who are suspected of burglarizing a Home Depot near 11th and Peoria. Officers say on Sept. 29, two men came into the store and began loading a cart full of merchandise. One of the men went outside to wait in a white Volkswagen.
Tulsa police say road rage led to machete attack on I-244
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a man was attacked by a machete after a road rage incident in north Tulsa Thursday morning. Police were called to the road rage incident around 7:15 a.m. that started between a pickup driver and three motorcyclists on westbound Interstate 244 near Harvard.
All Ottawa County escapees back behind bars
The last two of four inmates who escaped their jail pod are back behind bars today.
KTUL
Murder warrant issued for 16-year-old McLain High School shooting suspect
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An arrest warrant has been issued for a suspect in connection to the McLain High School shooting. Niavien Lee Golden, 16, allegedly pulled out a gun and fired at the end of a homecoming game on September 30. Homicide victim Terron Yarbrough was shot in...
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: escaped inmates, fatal crash in Neosho
OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. – Officers say the Ottawa County Jail’s sally port door was open in order to give contractors access to the facility, however, four inmates used this opportunity to escape after the OCSO says they pushed their way past jailers leading to the open sally exit. Officers say that three inmates are still unaccounted for. This is a developing story and if you would like to read more, click here.
KTUL
Wagoner police officer stops man from swallowing lethal dose of fentanyl, police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Wagoner Police Department arrested a man after he attempted to swallow fentanyl, WPD said. Officers say they stopped the man, James Wells, for a city ordinance violation while riding a bicycle. Wells then admitted to having paraphernalia on his person and police said they noticed him trying to conceal something.
okcfox.com
Man with dementia shoots wife, son in Ottawa County, deputies say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An 84-year-old man with dementia was arrested after shooting his wife and son, according to Ottawa County deputies. On Tuesday, deputies responded to a shooting at a county home with two victims. They discovered that the man had shot his son twice and his wife...
OSBI investigating fatal officer-involved shooting near Claremore
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI), at the request of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), is investigating a shooting involving officers with the Claremore Police Department and deputies from the Rogers County Sheriff’s Office.
KTUL
Man arrested for arson after allegedly lighting home on fire in midtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man has been arrested by Tulsa Fire Investigators after starting a fire on the porch of a home in midtown Tulsa on Monday, according to the Tulsa Fire Department. Monday morning firefighters responded to a housefire near 15th Street and Utica Avenue. Firefighters arrived...
Silver Alert Issued For Missing 65-Year-Old Man
A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 65-year-old man who was last seen in Warner, Oklahoma on Monday afternoon. The alert was issued by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) on behalf of the Porum Police Department in Muskogee County on Tuesday morning. According to troopers, 65-year-old Glenn Wiggins...
news9.com
Body Of Missing 66-Year-Old Man Recovered From Skiatook Lake
The body of a missing 66-year-old man was recovered from Skiatook lake, said Oklahoma High Patrol. Terry McGee was found dead in Skiatook lake by Tulsa Fire Department on Tuesday evening. According to OHP, McGee jumped into the water to help two kids and never resurfaced. McGee was a retired Assistant Fire Marshal with the Tulsa Fire Department.
