Tulsa, OK

KTUL

Person dies after being hit by vehicle in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is working the scene of a fatal collision near Pine and Mingo Thursday morning. Police say a person has died after being struck by a vehicle, and will keep a section of Pine Street east of the intersection closed while officers investigate.
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Inola Woman Dies in Single Vehicle Crash Today

In the early morning hours of October 6, a collision occurred approximately one mile west of Rogers County that led to the death of a woman from Inola. Only one vehicle was involved and the circumstances surrounding the accident are still under investigation by the Rogers County Sheriff’s Department.
INOLA, OK
KTUL

Felony suspect arrested after injuring two Stillwater police officers

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Stillwater Police Department received a call about a physical domestic investigation on Oct. 4, just past 9 p.m. When officers arrived at the home near 5900 West 7th Avenue, they found an injured woman who was identified as the suspect's mother. Suspect Michael McGee ran...
STILLWATER, OK
KTUL

Bartlesville Police Department K9 to be laid to rest

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Bartlesville Police Department announced that one of their K9s, Sid, will be put to rest on Saturday, Oct. 8. Sid and Corporal Ryan Deshields have been working together since April 2019. Sid was diagnosed with an inoperable form of cancer. A police escort will...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police searching for two men after downtown burglary

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is searching for two men who are suspected of burglarizing a Home Depot near 11th and Peoria. Officers say on Sept. 29, two men came into the store and began loading a cart full of merchandise. One of the men went outside to wait in a white Volkswagen.
TULSA, OK
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: escaped inmates, fatal crash in Neosho

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. – Officers say the Ottawa County Jail’s sally port door was open in order to give contractors access to the facility, however, four inmates used this opportunity to escape after the OCSO says they pushed their way past jailers leading to the open sally exit. Officers say that three inmates are still unaccounted for. This is a developing story and if you would like to read more, click here.
NEOSHO, MO
okcfox.com

Man with dementia shoots wife, son in Ottawa County, deputies say

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An 84-year-old man with dementia was arrested after shooting his wife and son, according to Ottawa County deputies. On Tuesday, deputies responded to a shooting at a county home with two victims. They discovered that the man had shot his son twice and his wife...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Silver Alert Issued For Missing 65-Year-Old Man

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 65-year-old man who was last seen in Warner, Oklahoma on Monday afternoon. The alert was issued by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) on behalf of the Porum Police Department in Muskogee County on Tuesday morning. According to troopers, 65-year-old Glenn Wiggins...
WARNER, OK
news9.com

Body Of Missing 66-Year-Old Man Recovered From Skiatook Lake

The body of a missing 66-year-old man was recovered from Skiatook lake, said Oklahoma High Patrol. Terry McGee was found dead in Skiatook lake by Tulsa Fire Department on Tuesday evening. According to OHP, McGee jumped into the water to help two kids and never resurfaced. McGee was a retired Assistant Fire Marshal with the Tulsa Fire Department.
SKIATOOK, OK

