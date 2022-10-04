ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Giants QB Daniel Jones planning to start vs. Packers in London

By Field Level Media
 2 days ago

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones plans to start Sunday in London when New York faces the Green Bay Packers.

Jones is considered day-to-day and said "I'm good" when asked to assess his ankle injury in the aftermath of the Giants' (3-1) win over the Chicago Bears.

Jones and backup Tyrod Taylor were both injured in the Week 4 victory. Jones bent his leg awkwardly on a tackle in the third quarter and was replaced by Taylor, who fumbled on his second possession and then left the game after taking a shot to the head.

Jones re-entered the game but lined up wide with running back Saquon Barkley at quarterback -- in the Wildcat formation -- for three plays.

"Ty's in the (concussion) protocol, and Daniel is feeling a little bit better today," Giants coach Brian Daboll said Monday. "We'll just see how that goes."

The first-year coach said it was a sprain -- without divulging whether it was a high ankle sprain -- and added that the Giants would "probably" bring in some free-agent quarterbacks for workouts.

The 20-12 win was a power display by the Giants, who ran 44 times for 262 yards, including 146 from Barkley and 68 from Jones.

Jones had two rushing TDs and the Giants had success on designed bootleg runs, including Jones' 21-yard TD.

Daboll said he won't tamp down Jones' use as a runner on the belief that injuries happen when players begin making adjustments to avoid them.

"He can throw from the pocket just fine," Daboll said. "Obviously, he has another skillset that you can utilize, whether that's (to) move the pockets or zone-reads. So, I'd say the first thing we do is make sure he's as healthy as can be, and if he can do the things we need him to do for that game plan, then we talk about it. If he can't, then he can't."

On the official QB hit stats, Jones had better protection -- two hits compared to 12 against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 -- by getting out of the pocket.

Behind Taylor, Davis Webb is the No. 3 quarterback. Webb is on the practice squad and would need to be elevated to the 53-man roster in order to be active in England this week.

"Davis has been in our offense for quite some time," Daboll said. "He knows the ins and outs of it, so if he has to play, we'll do everything we can, and I know he will, to be ready to play. In terms of where we're at at that point, I don't think we're at that point just yet to make a decision. We'll let this thing play out."

Daboll said safety Julian Love was also in concussion protocol. Wide receiver Kenny Golladay didn't "look promising" to play Sunday due to a knee injury suffered against the Bears, while rookie tackle Evan Neal (neck) should be alright.

The Packers survived in overtime in Week 4 while facing Patriots backup Brian Hoyer and rookie Bailey Zappe. Starter Mac Jones (ankle) did not play.

--Field Level Media

Latavius Murray signed by Denver Broncos

According to Tom Pelissero, the Denver Broncos have signed Latavius Murray off of the New Orleans Saints practice squad. (Tom Pelissero on Twitter) Murray immediately steps into a Denver backfield that just lost Javonte Williams (knee) for the rest of the 2022 season. The veteran running back will share touches with Melvin Gordon and Mike Boone and may be worth a speculative add for owners looking to strike the waiver wire jackpot in a backfield that should have plenty of opportunities for Murray to seize.
DENVER, CO
Sunday's Giants vs. Packers Game Will Make NFL History

The NFL hasn't provided London with the best showcases since first crossing the pond in 2007. Sunday's matchup between the Green Bay Packers and New York Giants marks the 32st London matchup. It will also represent a surprising first. As noted by ESPN's Field Yates, the showdown of 3-1 teams...
GREEN BAY, WI
Books reeling: NFL Week 4 bloodbath led to historic losses

When the Chiefs and Buccaneers exceeded the over/under and the home team in Tampa was stomped by Kansas City, the financial shockwaves were felt by sportsbooks across the United States. "Toughest NFL week for the sportsbook so far," said Jason Scott, BetMGM VP of trading, of the just-wrapped NFL Week 4. "Chiefs beating the Bucs was the worst result on Sunday. Cardinals, Raiders and Cowboys were also bad outcomes for BetMGM." ...
NFL
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
NFL: Chicago Bears at New York Giants

Oct 2, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) stands on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
CHICAGO, IL
Daniel Jones practices as Giants prepare for the Packers

Quarterback Daniel Jones' sprained left ankle has improved and he practiced on a limited basis Wednesday as the New York Giants started preparations for a game in London against the Green Bay Packers this weekend. Coach Brian Daboll seemed encouraged his quarterback was responding to treatment. Jones said he felt...
NFL
Mac Jones
WATCH: NFL.com previews Broncos-Colts game before 'TNF'

The Denver Broncos (2-2) are set to host the Indianapolis Colts (1-2-1) on Thursday Night Football in Week 5. Check out NFL.com’s preview of the game in the above video. After facing the Colts on Thursday, the Broncos will get a mini bye this weekend before going on the road for a Monday Night Football showdown with the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6.
DENVER, CO
