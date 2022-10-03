ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kings Bay Base, GA

wfxl.com

Wawa is coming to Georgia

Wawa announces its' expansion plans to Georgia with the first stores opening in 2024. Current plans are for Wawa to open 20 stores in Georgia. Wawa continues to open stores throughout its current markets and is set to open 54 new stores by the end of the year. “Our continued...
GEORGIA STATE
WTVM

Wawa, the popular gas station and store, is coming to south Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A popular gas station in the northeast named Wawa is planning to bring its stores to Georgia. Unfortunately for those who live in North Georgia, the new stores will be located in southern and coastal Georgia, according to the New Jersey-based company. There are...
GEORGIA STATE
WXIA 11 Alive

A guide to the other Georgia state offices you'll be voting on and why they matter

ATLANTA — Beyond just the well-publicized races for governor and U.S. Senate in Georgia, there are seven other statewide jobs up for election this November. The daily grind is a lot, and for many people, keeping up with politics is something they have only so much attention span for. You may already know a lot about Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams, but chances are you're not quite as familiar with Mark Butler.
GEORGIA STATE
Essence

Georgia On The Line: Inside Stacey Abrams' Race To Make History

Stacey Abrams is campaigning to become the first Black, woman governor of Georgia. With the help of her community, it can be done. Stacey Abrams walks into the small office we’re meeting in dressed in a red blazer, an undershirt, and dark gray slacks. I can tell she is ready for the end of this 12-hour-long press day. Regardless of her tiredness, there’s no slouch in her walk. She moves through the world as someone who has known her purpose since before she took her first steps. Her winning smile greets me.
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

South Georgia counties under increased fire danger

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The U.S. National Weather Service is warning residents of increased fire danger in some parts of south Georgia. A combination of warmer temperatures, dry air and dry soils has led to a greater risk for wildfires, according to the weather service. Officials said to avoid burning...
GEORGIA STATE
TheAtlantaVoice

The ‘Maynard Jackson of the State of Georgia’ is asking for your vote

Lakewood Heights, Ga. – Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams came out of a side door and greeted a small crowd that managed to generate raucous applause. She was in her element, among Democratic supporters Wednesday night at an event space in Southwest Atlanta.  The large ballroom at Ali at Lakewood, a local event space that shares […] The post The ‘Maynard Jackson of the State of Georgia’ is asking for your vote appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
GEORGIA STATE
DeanLand

Easy Walks to Some of Georgia's Tallest Waterfalls

We recommend four waterfalls for visitors with mobility limits. Our Number 1 choice: Amicalola Falls.Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe. As travel bloggers who specialize in family outings, we're often asked about the best waterfalls to visit with families, especially families that include those with limited physical capabilities. So we've comprised this list of four waterfalls that nearly everyone can visit, regardless of age or mobility. The list below if arranged from most difficult to easiest:
DAWSONVILLE, GA
savannahceo.com

These Georgia Cities Ranked among Most Impacted during Great Resignation

A new report by Workamajig revealed that in the past year, there has been a 33% increase in people voluntarily leaving their jobs as part of "The Great Resignation.”. Athens-Clarke County and Atlanta, Sandy Springs, and Roswell have been revealed as the #9 and #12 most impacted metros by this national employment trend.
ROSWELL, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Georgia governor poll | Brian Kemp vs. Stacey Abrams still a tight race

ATLANTA — A new poll by 11Alive shows Gov. Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams continue to be locked in a tight race in their rematch of the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial election. The poll places the incumbent Republican ahead in the race 47%-45%, a result largely consistent with 11Alive's previous poll on this race in July, which showed him ahead 45%-44%.
GEORGIA STATE
Henry County Daily Herald

Georgia Military Hall of Fame inducts retired Army Sgt. Maj. Sarito Yvette Dyer

McDonough resident, retired U. S. Army Sgt. Maj. Sarito Yvette Dyer has been inducted into the 2022 Class of the Georgia Military Veterans Hall of Fame (GMVHOF). Announcement of the induction, together with those of 14 other deserving veterans into the Class of 2022, was made by 2013 GMVHOF Founder Col. Paul Longgrear (USA-Ret) of Pine Mountain.
MCDONOUGH, GA

