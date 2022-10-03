Read full article on original website
99-Year-Old captain flies from Chicago to Georgia to visit museum
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Decorated veteran, Captain Richard “Dick” Nelms was a special visitor Thursday at the National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force. Captain Nelms flew 35 missions over Germany and Nazi Occupied Europe between May 13, 1944, and Sept. 8, 1944, at just the age of 21. “I was 21. It made […]
wfxl.com
Wawa is coming to Georgia
Wawa announces its' expansion plans to Georgia with the first stores opening in 2024. Current plans are for Wawa to open 20 stores in Georgia. Wawa continues to open stores throughout its current markets and is set to open 54 new stores by the end of the year. “Our continued...
wfxl.com
One of the 50 Most Influential Latinos in Georgia oversees Albany Area Chamber of Commerce
The Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce has named Albany Area Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Bárbara Rivera Holmes as one of the 50 most influential latinos in Georgia. The recognition was made at the Georgia Hispanic Chamber’s 50 Most Influential Latinos ceremony at Truist Park in Atlanta.
Popular chain Wawa to open its first Georgia location by 2024
GEORGIA — Wawa fans in Georgia, rejoice. The popular gas station chain announced on Wednesday that it is planning to expand into the Peach state. The company will open its first Georgia location by 2024 after its success in Florida. “Our continued expansion plans will allow us to reach...
WTVM
Wawa, the popular gas station and store, is coming to south Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A popular gas station in the northeast named Wawa is planning to bring its stores to Georgia. Unfortunately for those who live in North Georgia, the new stores will be located in southern and coastal Georgia, according to the New Jersey-based company. There are...
WXIA 11 Alive
A guide to the other Georgia state offices you'll be voting on and why they matter
ATLANTA — Beyond just the well-publicized races for governor and U.S. Senate in Georgia, there are seven other statewide jobs up for election this November. The daily grind is a lot, and for many people, keeping up with politics is something they have only so much attention span for. You may already know a lot about Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams, but chances are you're not quite as familiar with Mark Butler.
Essence
Georgia On The Line: Inside Stacey Abrams' Race To Make History
Stacey Abrams is campaigning to become the first Black, woman governor of Georgia. With the help of her community, it can be done. Stacey Abrams walks into the small office we’re meeting in dressed in a red blazer, an undershirt, and dark gray slacks. I can tell she is ready for the end of this 12-hour-long press day. Regardless of her tiredness, there’s no slouch in her walk. She moves through the world as someone who has known her purpose since before she took her first steps. Her winning smile greets me.
WJCL
Wawa announces plans to open new location in Georgia, then possibly 20 more
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Beloved Pennsylvania-based gas station chainWawa plans to bring new stores to Southern and Coastal Georgia by 2024. The company's plan is to bring one station to Georgia by 2024, and based on its success, 20 more stations in the following years. Wawa made this announcement Wednesday,...
New report: Georgia 13th in nation for amount of toxic chemicals dumped in waterways
ATLANTA — Industrial facilities released more than 5 million pounds of toxic chemicals into Georgia’s waterways in 2020, putting Georgia in 13th place nationwide, according to a new report released by Environment Georgia. Georgia is also one of the top 10 states with the highest pollution loads for...
WALB 10
South Georgia counties under increased fire danger
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The U.S. National Weather Service is warning residents of increased fire danger in some parts of south Georgia. A combination of warmer temperatures, dry air and dry soils has led to a greater risk for wildfires, according to the weather service. Officials said to avoid burning...
The ‘Maynard Jackson of the State of Georgia’ is asking for your vote
Lakewood Heights, Ga. – Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams came out of a side door and greeted a small crowd that managed to generate raucous applause. She was in her element, among Democratic supporters Wednesday night at an event space in Southwest Atlanta. The large ballroom at Ali at Lakewood, a local event space that shares […] The post The ‘Maynard Jackson of the State of Georgia’ is asking for your vote appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
5 million pounds of toxic chemicals were dumped into Georgia’s water in 2020
Industrial facilities released more than 5 million pounds of toxic chemicals into Georgia’s waterways in 2020, putting Georgia in 13th place nationwide, according to a new report released by Environment Georgia. Georgia is also one of the top 10 states with the highest pollution loads for chemicals linked to...
How Much Is Raphael Warnock Worth?
Raphael Warnock (53), the current junior United States senator from Georgia, is up for a spirited debate against Republican candidate Hershel Walker on Oct. 14. The race is very close, with most...
Young Black voters are dominating the Georgia midterms one student at a time
Clark Atlanta University students shuffling through the campus promenade Sept. 20, going to and from their classes, were met by a group of their peers delivering a single directive: vote. “We wanted to make sure we were in students’ faces,” said Janiah Henry, a Clark Atlanta University senior and the...
Easy Walks to Some of Georgia's Tallest Waterfalls
We recommend four waterfalls for visitors with mobility limits. Our Number 1 choice: Amicalola Falls.Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe. As travel bloggers who specialize in family outings, we're often asked about the best waterfalls to visit with families, especially families that include those with limited physical capabilities. So we've comprised this list of four waterfalls that nearly everyone can visit, regardless of age or mobility. The list below if arranged from most difficult to easiest:
savannahceo.com
These Georgia Cities Ranked among Most Impacted during Great Resignation
A new report by Workamajig revealed that in the past year, there has been a 33% increase in people voluntarily leaving their jobs as part of "The Great Resignation.”. Athens-Clarke County and Atlanta, Sandy Springs, and Roswell have been revealed as the #9 and #12 most impacted metros by this national employment trend.
North Georgia apple orchard ranked as 2nd best in America, according to USA Today
BLUE RIDGE, Ga. — North Georgia has one of the best apple orchards in America, according to new rankings from USA Today. The publication ranked the 10 best apple orchards to visit as part of its “10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.” Apple picking is a fall tradition in Georgia.
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia governor poll | Brian Kemp vs. Stacey Abrams still a tight race
ATLANTA — A new poll by 11Alive shows Gov. Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams continue to be locked in a tight race in their rematch of the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial election. The poll places the incumbent Republican ahead in the race 47%-45%, a result largely consistent with 11Alive's previous poll on this race in July, which showed him ahead 45%-44%.
thewestsidegazette.com
GA Senate candidate Herschel Walker grants Rolling Out Exclusive to Address Attacks on Ads and Alleged Republican Manipulation
Walker’s three-part cover interview with Rolling Out senior editor Christal Jordan addresses the belief that he is being used as a pawn for the Republican Party, his publicized history of domestic violence and his allegiance to law enforcement in the face of repeat violence against Blacks by the police.
Henry County Daily Herald
Georgia Military Hall of Fame inducts retired Army Sgt. Maj. Sarito Yvette Dyer
McDonough resident, retired U. S. Army Sgt. Maj. Sarito Yvette Dyer has been inducted into the 2022 Class of the Georgia Military Veterans Hall of Fame (GMVHOF). Announcement of the induction, together with those of 14 other deserving veterans into the Class of 2022, was made by 2013 GMVHOF Founder Col. Paul Longgrear (USA-Ret) of Pine Mountain.
